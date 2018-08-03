Hello, everyone! Today I will be sharing a short story I just wrote the other night for class. It had to be two and a half pages long, no more, no less, which was kind of difficult to make it fit perfectly into that amount of space, mostly because of pacing issues. This is also a very dialogue heavy story because I wanted it to be more about the interaction between the two characters than anything else.
If you’ll remember a couple weeks ago I posted about what I imagine Death to look like, and how he’s a character in one of my stories. Well, this is not that specific story but I decided to use the same Death character in this piece because I love him.
Anyways, here’s the story, I sincerely hope you enjoy it. Please let me know if you have any questions about Death or anything, I love talking about him! And as always, have a great day!
7 thoughts on “Here’s a Lil’ Something I Wrote For Creative Writing Class”
I enjoyed this Athena. Well done! And I think it was just the right amount of dialogue.
I love that he’s in Vans :) I liked this little glimpse at death and definitely would read about the adventures of Death and Mitra.
I enjoyed it as well, Athena. I found the story gripping. It held my attention all the way through. You’re courageous to post some of your writing. Good for you!
Very nice, I like that death is almost, well, nice.
Good! I was not sure where it was going but I kept on and got hooked.
I enjoyed your vignette. Thank you.
I love this story. Very well written.