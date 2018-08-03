Uncategorized

Here’s a Lil’ Something I Wrote For Creative Writing Class

athenascalzi7 Comments

Hello, everyone! Today I will be sharing a short story I just wrote the other night for class. It had to be two and a half pages long, no more, no less, which was kind of difficult to make it fit perfectly into that amount of space, mostly because of pacing issues. This is also a very dialogue heavy story because I wanted it to be more about the interaction between the two characters than anything else.

If you’ll remember a couple weeks ago I posted about what I imagine Death to look like, and how he’s a character in one of my stories. Well, this is not that specific story but I decided to use the same Death character in this piece because I love him.

Anyways, here’s the story, I sincerely hope you enjoy it. Please let me know if you have any questions about Death or anything, I love talking about him! And as always, have a great day!

7 thoughts on "Here's a Lil' Something I Wrote For Creative Writing Class

  2. I love that he’s in Vans :) I liked this little glimpse at death and definitely would read about the adventures of Death and Mitra.

  3. I enjoyed it as well, Athena. I found the story gripping. It held my attention all the way through. You’re courageous to post some of your writing. Good for you!

