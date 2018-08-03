As we’re easing into the first weekend of the last month of summer, here’s a nice, varied stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. What is making your eyes say “yes”? Tell us all in the comments.
As we’re easing into the first weekend of the last month of summer, here’s a nice, varied stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. What is making your eyes say “yes”? Tell us all in the comments.
14 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 8/3/18”
Woo hoo! Richard Kadrey’s Hollywood Dead .
Robert Jackson Bennett “Foundryside”. If it is half as good as the Divine Cities it will be excellent.
Next week should be a particularly good week for new books. I’ve got my reasons why, let’s hear yours, folks.
I’m going on vacation and I want Hollywood Dead! Now!
Worlds 2 should fun if it’s at all similar to Worlds 1.
Oooh! “Whiskey when we’re dry” sounds like just the book I need. I’m in the mood for a fresh Western. It’s going on my wish list right now.
Soulstealer by SJM! my all-time favorite author <3
The bottom three look fascinating.
Lots of excitement here at Chez Lozenge for a new Robert Jackson Bennett book. City of Blades was one of the best of the decade.
That’s an odd selection of books from Dey Street, a social study and a travel memoir. I mean, they both look good but why go to a sci fi author for blurbs? Seems like their big new biography of John Campbell & golden age sci fi would be a better fit.
Kadrey!
Ohhh, more Secret World Chronicles! Boo-Yeah!
Matte – Dye Street already sent John ASTOUNDING, back in May.
So it may be that he’s on a list now, and got those books by chance. Or it may be — and stay with me here — that this is the only way they know of to market to _me_, since I put both of those books on my Want List due to their appearance here.
They could send them directly to me, of course, but then how would they get me to buy them?
It’s a complicated world, publishing.
Bennett’s FOUNDRYSIDE, yes! :-D
I’m absolutely in for Foundryside and, honestly, I’ve been digging the hell of the YA series that the Catwoman book is part of so I am actively forward to that one.