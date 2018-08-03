The Gamification of Rhetoric

I posted a thought earlier on Twitter today and I’ll repost it here in non-tweet form:
It’s really frustrating to me that more people don’t understand that racist/alt-right people have gamified their rhetoric; they’re not interested in discussion, they’re slapping down cards from a “Debate: The Gathering” stack, and the only goal is taking heads.
They gamify their rhetoric because essentially this shit is a low-stake game for them, whereas for other people it’s their actual lives. That’s an advantage they have. If they lose, they shuffle their cards and go on to the next thing. If others lose, their life takes a hit.
And because their rhetorical strategy is essentially card-based, actual knowledge of issues is unimportant and probably a hinderance. They don’t want or need to understand the issues that affect others, they just need you to play their game so they can win.
I don’t have time anymore to diddle about with children who think other people’s lives are some sort of turn-based game, especially when all they want is to hurt other people. And it bothers me more people, especially those with power, don’t understand this shit.
I’m not going to tell people not to engage with these chuckleheads. But don’t engage with them on their terms. Engage with them on your own. One, they hate that, and two, it exposes what they’re doing as a pointless, hateful exercise, and them as awful people.
In sum: Understand what these folks are doing. Refuse to play along. And if you choose, point out to others the hollowness of their game. Because their “game” is to hurt other people, and then go on to the next target. Their game is other people’s lives.
I was going to add a bit about how we in SF/F saw this nonsense before, but the idea of rehashing all that made me tired.
Yes, that basically says in a much more literate way the conclusion I have reached about them.
They sound like the Equilibrium.
And when you get frustrated with their bullshit and tell them to piss off, they’ll lament your total lack of civility and claim ‘victory’ in the debate on the grounds that you Said Mean Things.
What would count as engaging on their terms and engaging on your own terms?
Yeah, I’d appreciate a little expansion on that as well. Always looking for new tools for the toolbox.
All good points. Thanks for the post.
Hm, I hadn’t thought of this in quite that way.
But it makes a lot of sense, when you reflect that the main goal is to “own the libs”, by any means necessary.
And certainly this also seems to be a way that the alt-right draws recruits in: young men looking to and for snark and lookitme contrariness and “my silly putdown can beat your argument any day” get drawn in to the harder stuff.
There are also people (I see them more on the right-wing side of things, but not exclusively) who have what I call an insectoid view of the world, who cannot view any human relationship or interaction except in the form of a zero-sum game… they cannot be “up” unless someone else is “down”, and they must remain “up” to survive.
So much privilege, they can’t see past the ends of their noses. It’s gross.
The saddest thing here is I have seen similar statements from conservative commenters about the left. So what gives?
Have we objectified the views so much that any dissent from the lock step of political conformity with whatever house you are put in that meaningful discussion is now impossible?
In the 20th century we had the drumbeat of the Left (meaning Marxist communism) and the Right (meaning fascist). The only thing we got out of it was Gulags with mass murder of dissidents on the one side compared with Genocide and an equal mass murder of anyone in the wrong group from the other side.
So right now all we are doing is yelling at each other and hopefully it won’t escalate beyond this. For a republic to work there needs to be a willingness to treat each other with at least some civility even when we fundamentally disagree. Or has the coarsening of dialogue brought about by the wonders of social media just made us too willing to use it as a form of spectator sport as we secretly cheer the trolls for our side while complaining when the same is done to ours?
The writers at The Everywhereist reached much the same conclusion, just by asking a few questions on Twitter. These people are malignant abusers who WANT to hurt others. Hurting people is their one, and only objective:
http://www.everywhereist.com/what-happened-when-i-tried-talking-to-twitter-abusers/
So, what did Vox Day wreck this time?
John, the alt- right says the exact same thing about the alt-left. What do they have in common? ALT. Or, to be precise, the inability to engage in civil discourse.
I generally don’t discuss politics on the internet because it only leads to shooting matches and I don’t need that noise in my life.
Jada, there is no such thing as the alt-left. There’s just a bunch of lefties of all stripes, generally poorly organized and often engaged in undercutting each other (think of all the criticism the very modestly left Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been getting from Democrats simply for calling herself a Socialist).
Engaging on the internet is for explaining things to casual readers who are not aware of the issues. The response to alt-fools should go long these lines – “I do not expect to change your mind, since you are beyond redemption. But it’s important to educate other people who may not yet understand why you are wrong and evil, and your comments will serve as a good example.”
Hey @Jade,
With respect, please be aware that while the “alt-right” is a self-denoted moniker adopted by neo-nazis to hide their actual ideology, the term “alt-left” was also created by them to imply a moral equivalence between their hateful rhetoric and those that oppose them. It feeds into the whole “there are good people on both sides” rhetoric.
From here: https://www.snopes.com/news/2017/08/17/is-the-alt-left-a-real-thing/
Unlike the term alt-right, which was created by members of an ideology by its supporters (in order to make more palatable to the mainstream what had previously been considered radical views), the term “alt-left” appears primarily in social media and news reports as a term leveled against an inconsistently defined group of people with liberal ideologies in an effort to imply a parallel of extremism on both sides.
Certainly there are people on the left who are incapable of engaging in civil discourse, and we should be vigilant to call it out when we see it, but the preponderance of fault seems to lie solely on the right.
Unfortunately, I sorta don’t know what you are talking about . . . and then unfortunately, I sorta do know what you are talking about. I know a no win situation.
This analogy is totally lost on me. Did I miss a post? I believe some examples may clarify things–maybe explain how the analogy connects to the examples. What are “their terms”? How is their rhetoric like a deck of cards? What are my/our terms to which I am intended to limit engagement?
To a certain extent, I think that Twitter feeds this style of rhetoric. There isn’t enough space to really lay down a coherent argument, so what is left are “sound bites” that simply expound their position. And they have no obligation to engage with the ensuing thread. Maybe we need an anti-Twitter that requires a minimum number of characters and at least 2 paragraphs.
I agree with the OP. I used to engage in debate with my sister, who is a Trumpist. I had logic, numbers, charts and facts on my side. She had “hurt feelings” and innuendo. And, of course, conspiracy theories, let’s not forget those! I’ve gave up on debating her when I said “Fox News lies” and gave an example when I saw a news anchor lie. Her response? She felt insulted because of the implication that she was stupid for trusting them. Bah!
Now you’ve got me thinking about an actual Debate card-based game…
Jeff Machan,
Thanks for that. Very interesting. As someone who always considered himself a conservative, but now finds himself more aligned with the liberals (and how did THAT word become a bad thing) I find the perversion of conservatism very very disturbing. While what Margaret Thatcher said about running out of other peoples money is true, how can we deny basic needs of health and education to all of our citizens, or to the world?
I’m having a hard time seeing how this description is supposed to be more than just a long way of saying that the trolls are trolls.
For the record, the term “alt-left” was apparently invented by Clintonites, not Trumpistas. See James Walcott’s article in the March 2017 Vanity Fair article.
This debate is of little significance since the US is a nation-system into its senility phase and is, following most recent mathematical models, to extinct by 2050.
For some reason… boredom, probably… I very recently re-read Fredric Brown’s “Martians, go home.” It’s his best work, IMHO, and I hope he made a bundle when he sold the film rights. I didn’t much agree with Brown’s politics (he supported the Vietnam war, for example), but this re-reading brought a delicious flash: My god! The martians are TROLLS! All they lacked was the web.
sheppard: At the risk of coming across as didactic and know-it-allish, I’d explain the analogy by noting that the key to John’s analogy is “Debate: The Gathering,” a satirical reference to the most famous and heavily played strategy trading card games “Magic: The Gathering.” In MTG two players duel using cards with a range of common basic numerical variables but, in many cases, special card-specific abilities to alter, circumvent, or vary the game’s basic rules, often to the detriment of the other player. In Magic I might attack with a “Volcanic Hammer” in an attempt to inflict 3 damage on my opponent. My opponent could counter with a “Psychic Rebuttal” which has the specific property of countering the Hammer which means it does no damage and goes to its player’s discard pile. That example is actually more interesting and nuanced than the competitive exchanges that John analogizes: “Oh, so you you’re going to play the ‘Trump Lies’ card are you? Well, I’m slapping down this ‘Whataboutism–Clinton lied about Lewinski’ Card to block your ‘Trump Lies.’ By the way, this ‘Whataboutism’ also protects against ‘Trump is a Sexual Predator.’ Sucker.” And so on….
I feel like I missed some context, somewhere…
Blue Lives Matter?
Lock her up?
There was no collusion, and even if there was, collusion isnt illegal. But Hillary definitely colluded. And thats a crime?
Witchhunt?
Which one was it?