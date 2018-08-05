Athena Scalzi

This Song Is In My Head So It Must Be In Yours

athenascalzi1 Comment

Hello, everyone! Tomorrow is Monday, and that is always a bummer. So I thought I would bestow upon y’all this song I recently found to help you make it through. Also, it’s been in my head for about a week and I want others to suffer the ear-worm with me.

I heard this from the Season 7 trailer of Voltron. If you haven’t seen my post on the amazing show known as Voltron, check it out here. You can also see the Season 7 trailer here.

Anyways, this song is fantastic, definitely a new favorite, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!

One thought on “This Song Is In My Head So It Must Be In Yours

  1. Ear worms are like the curse in The Ring: the only way to get rid of one is to give it to someone else.

