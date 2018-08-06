An August Hemi-Demi-Semi Hiatus

So, I don’t know if you know this, but next month will mark the 20th anniversary of the existence of Whatever. This is a fact that among other things is causing me both practical and existential reflection on what this place is, and what it means to me, and what is the best way to keep doing it moving forward, particularly in an age where “blogs” are not the center of online gravity that they used to be. To be clear, the site isn’t going anywhere — I’m not thinking of shutting it down or not writing here or such. But I am doing a serious think about what I want this place to be, for me, and for others.
Also, this August I’m traveling quite a bit — to San Jose for Worldcon 76, where The Collapsing Empire is a finalist for the Hugo, and then the weekend after that to Albuquerque, where Mary Robinette Kowal and I are Guests of Honor at Bubonicon. So for two weeks this month I am entirely out of pocket with travel and events and seeing in the real world people that I like spending time with. This isn’t a bad thing! But it does have an effect on my online presence.
Also also, in a larger sense it’s time for me to have a think about my overall time management — how to balance things I like doing and things I have to do and the things I want to do, along with the day-to-day aspects of, you know, actual life. The last couple of years have not been great for how I allot my days and energy, which is also not great because the last couple of years have been some of my busiest. It’s great to be busy as a writer! But not so much when you’re exhausting yourself because you’re not working efficiently with your time.
All of which explain why I’m declaring the rest of August to be a Hemi-Demi-Semi Hiatus month. I’m gonna take a step back for some introspection and reorganization, followed by a bunch of travel, followed by a smidgen more introspection and reorganization before we dive into September.
What does this hemi-demi-semi hiatus mean for you, the Whatever reader?
* No Big Idea pieces for the rest of August (my workflow for these pieces is a key thing I need to work on);
* Not a huge number of thinky pieces from me. I expect mostly to post updatery (Worldcon/Bubonicon schedules, book-related stuff) and pictures of sunsets and cats. I’ll post other stuff if the mood strikes me, but I’m not expecting the mood to strike me much.
* Athena will be continuing her internship and posting, but is also winding down her presence (she goes back to school this month). Enjoy her thoughts here while you can!
I’m not calling it an official hiatus mostly because I have enough going on that it doesn’t make sense to go away completely, but I also don’t want y’all to worry if you don’t see me posting a lot here between now and September. So: hemi-demi-semi hiatus. It’ll be relaxed around here in August, basically.
And now, to end on a high note: Smudge.
12 thoughts on “An August Hemi-Demi-Semi Hiatus”
I look upon this as a good thing. Everyone needs a break every now and then. My August is also a bit of a break from me, as I’ve decided to do more web work this month instead of writing. Whatever it is about August that sends people into “wind-down” mode, it seems to be hitting us all! Enjoy your time off! (And I just finished reading Mary’s The Calculating Stars and it was brilliant!)
I keep expecting “hemi-demi-semi-” to end in “-Buscemi,” for some reason.
You could probably save time by posting pictures of cats in sunsets. Just throwing that out there.
I, for one, look forward to seeing what your next steps for “Whatever” look like! I will miss your thoughtful longer pieces here over the next month, but sunsets and cats? I love them, and look forward to seeing them around here! Also, I hope your time off isn’t just productive, but also enjoyable.
I hope you are able to combine the introspection and the fantastic travel plans!
My $.02: I never read the Big Idea pieces. I’m happy for you and Athena that she has been a summer intern, but I’ve almost entirely skipped her posts (I come here for you). I enjoy your sunsets a bit; I like your animal photos a lot; I always enjoy when you celebrate your family in text or photos. But as I said, I come here for you, and your thinky pieces are a big part of the reason.
Sounds like a good idea … and there is always Random Whatever :) (I use it when I feel deprived).
Happy hemi-demi-semi hiatus.
Also, Salute ferroagosto….the traditional Italian month when no one is off on vacation and good luck getting Italian motorcycle parts or anything else. Learned to roll with it and enjoy the month of la dolche vita. Good for you.
love the cat! It’s wowles!
Enjoy your break, everyone deserves one. Posting to offer a plea – please don’t increase your Twitter presence at the expense of this blog. I don’t use Twitter, won’t start using Twitter, and would hate to not benefit from your thoughts and humor any longer.
August is a good time to take a break. I have a hypothesis that the urge to do this is at least partially due to the structure of the school year. After 12 to 20 years of knowing that the new year starts in September, it’s the psychological equivalent of the end-of-the-year lull.
What a sweet-faced kitty Smudge is!
@ bskinn: No, no! The proper ending for “hemi-demi-semi-” is “quaver”. :-)
Approve of August breaks on general principles. We are not able to have one; we are trying to get the 2nd floor office space to look like an actual conference room and not Fibber McGee’s closet. This involves much cleaning and construction work, as the long-time tenants who subleased it made kind of a mess.
Blogging seems to be pretty much over, at least in terms of the sole proprietor variety. Which is a shame. Seems to have been replaced with the various walled garden social media sites that I don’t participate in. You’ve seemed to mostly moved on to Twitter yourself. No point in keeping this site around for nostalgia’s sake.