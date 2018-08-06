The real reason I have come to California is for one thing and one thing only: In-N-Out. A.K.A. the greatest burger place ever. No burger place, nay, no fast food place can compare to the glorious burger joint known as In-N-Out. It is truly a shame that they are only on the Western part of the country, but that makes them all the more special when I get to come to this side of the country.
Their menu is small, only a couple of items to choose from, but each item is perfect in every way. My personal favorite thing to order is a cheeseburger, animal style. Their sauce is amazing, an absolute revolution in burger technology. Yes, I know it’s pretty much just Thousand Island sauce, but it works, and it’s amazing.
If you haven’t had In-N-Out before, and you have the opportunity to, DO IT. And get a cheeseburger. If you don’t get the cheeseburger animal style, at least get the fries animal style. Or both! Both is good.
To be completely fair, though, the fries are generally undersalted. This is why I recommend them animal style. They’re really good when it comes to texture and done-ness, but yeah, needs more salt. HOWEVER, this is the only fault I have found with In-N-Out.
So, yes, try all you wish to convince me that Whataburger or Five Guys is better, but you shall ultimately fail because I know in my heart what is true.
3 thoughts on “The Greatest Burgers In the World”
Got to try one
We’ve got In-n-Out down here in Texas, too. I wasn’t really impressed, and best I can tell, what people really like is the “secret” menu (e.g. the “animal style” you mention). Which is hell for the hearing impaired; how can you verify they’ve got your order right if there’s noth8ng to point at as backup? Thank God I’m not allergic to anything, too.
Anyway, leaving out the confounding factor of the secret menu, in my opinion they weren’t as good as Five Guys or Whataburger, and definitely not as good as our local burger joints like Moonie’s in Austin.
YMMV, but try some of the above if you visit Texas.
We finally have one in Oregon, but I haven’t tried it yet. It’s about a 4 hr drive away, and I haven’t made the trip yet. If you ever come to Oregon or Washington, be sure to check out Burgerville, our regional fabulous chain. They focus on Northwest sourced ingredients, the burger sauce is amazing and the seasonal milkshakes are a religious experience.