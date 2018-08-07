One perk of being in California is I get to hang out with two cool cats, or rather dogs, Diego and Lola! I know it’s only Tuesday, but, hey, it’s been a long week! You deserve these dogs! Lola is younger than Diego by two years, and has the black stripe pattern. Diego has more grey on his muzzle.
Without further ado, Diego and Lola!
4 thoughts on “Diego and Lola!”
Boxers, yes? And Lola is a brindle, my favorite. They are awesome. You are lucky to get to be with them.
I am here for all the dog pictures! That one of Diego solo is particularly good.
Brindle coat! Veddy nice!
Oh schweeet! I love the expression on Lola’s face in the first picture. Whatever is she smelling? ;-D