My Worldcon Schedule

Next week I’ll be at Worldcon 76 in sunny San Jose, California. Want to know my schedule of events while I’m there? Sure you do! This is what it is. All events in the San Jose Convention Center unless otherwise noted:
Thursday, August 16:
8pm: Retro Hugos Party (includes 80s dance), room LL20: All attending members are invited to the Red Carpet Celebration for the 1943 Retrospective Hugo Awards. Immediately following the Red Carpet, you’ll be dancing through the decades as we award Science Fiction’s best for the year 1943. Come for the awards and then stay to rock out, 80s style, with DJ John Scalzi and dance the night away.
Yes, that’s right, I’m DJing an 80s dance, roughly beginning at 10pm! Come and bring everyone you know — it’s gonna be fun.
Saturday, August 18:
1pm: Hugo Finalist Reading, room 211A: Listen to some of this year’s Hugo Novel finalists as they share their work.
This reading includes me, Ann Leckie and Mur Laffery. I’ll likely be reading from The Consuming Fire.
3pm: Keeping Ahead of Tomorrow: Near Future Fiction, room 210F: How do you successfully write near future fiction when reality is constantly catching up? Is it meant to be predictive? A warning? Can your story avoid becoming dated? Panelists explore stories, books, and authors that have done this successfully, as well as the techniques that make it work.
Panel includes me, Sarah Pinsker, Linda Nagata, Annalee Newitz and Chen Quifan.
5pm: Author vs. Fan Ownership, room 210DH: How much do readers “own” the books they read? Writing is a private art intended for public display. Once the story is out of the writer’s hands, it can take on a life of its own–inspiring fandoms, fantheories, and fan interpretations that can vary widely from the author’s. How much do the fans own the work? Can you (and should you) divorce the writer from their fiction? What is the writer’s role in participating via social media in debunking or encouraging fan theories? Can the author be “wrong” about their own work? Our panel of authors and expert fans discuss the various and increasingly complex interactions between work, author, and reader.
Panel includes me, Foz Meadows, Greg Hullender, Renay Williams and Eric Kaplan.
Sunday, August 19:
2pm: Autographing, SJCC: Come get your books signed by me!
8pm: Hugo Ceremony, Grand Ballroom: Come see me probably lose a Hugo, but possibly win one instead!
And that’s my Worldcon 76. You might see me otherwise wandering about. If you do, feel free to say hello to me.
9 thoughts on “My Worldcon Schedule”
Also, for those of you who might ask “Hey, didn’t the Worldcon used to have you scheduled for just one event, which you then offered to give up?” Yes! It did! Or more accurately it released a previous version of its schedule, which was superseded by a newer, revamped version. As you can see I am now on more things and also, many of the other issues with the previous iteration of the schedule have been dealt with. So now I’m on things again!
I’m a little sad that you don’t have a Kaffeeklatsch this time, but going to a party you’re DJing is a pretty cool alternative :)
So, I guess Worldcon has several small autograph sessions, but no mass autograph session. Correct?
I know they regularly stream the awards ceremony. But will any of the panels be streamed?
Dan:
Don’t know.
Neil Ottenstein:
There are too many authors and notables to do that.
Donaithen:
I had a kaffeklatsch slot on Monday, but I gave it up on the last iteration of the program for someone else to have.
That all sounds fun and interesting! I wish I was going.
I’ve been a fan of Linda Nagata’s for a while – she did a great take on an emergent AI in The Red Trilogy.
I won’t be there, because school, but I’d be interested to hear how that panel goes.
I hope San Jose is sunny net week–that the fires in Northern California have eased up enough to allow for blue skies.
This one isn’t in the cards for us to attend, but I hope you have a terrific time. The panels you’ll be on sound very intriguing, and I hope someone in attendance writes up a report or a summary or an article about them.
Good luck to all the excellent candidates (and there are so many this year!) for the Hugo Awards – it was a damnably difficult ballot to decide on, and whoever the winners turn out to be are well deserving of the honor.