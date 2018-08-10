Hey! It’s Friday! And that makes it a very time to show off another stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound this week. See anything here that piques your interest? Let us know in the comments.
7 thoughts on “New Book and ARCs, 8/10/18”
Alternate Routes is my next-to-read book (as soon as I finish Spinning Silver). Told you last week there was something I wanted this week.
You’re just getting Provenance now? Read it already! Lots more fun than the Breq books, and no less thinky.
Is the one by Gordan Dickson a reissue? Loved the Dorsai series and the Dragon and the George
I’m always up for more Outlander stories.
My daughter’s waiting on Little Red Rodent Hood.
For me, the Tim Powers and Kat Howard books look great (as do so many more…).
So much to pick from! Tim Powers is always a great choice – such a deliciously skewed take on that whole reality business. And Catherynne Valente AND Ann Leckie?
(just noticed that Provenance is the Subterranean Press edition, not the Orbit trade hardcover)
New Hamster Princess! A new Valente is always welcome too.
I’d say Provenance, but I already have it lurking in my tbr pile.