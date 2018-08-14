Learn More About Me: My Favorite Movie

Hey, everyone! Today I thought I’d share something important to me, that being my all-time favorite movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Though it is technically Disney, anytime someone asks me what my favorite Disney movie is, I always forget to say The Nightmare Before Christmas, and usually say Mulan or Tangled instead, because I really think of The Nightmare Before Christmas as a Tim Burton movie, which it is, but, y’know.
There’s something about stop motion that I just love, and come to think of it, my love of it probably stemmed from The Nightmare Before Christmas, since I’ve been watching it for as long as I can remember. The Nightmare Before Christmas has some of the most interesting characters I’ve ever seen, and part of that fantastic-ness comes from their design and the way they look overall. Halloween Town is an amazing setting to begin with, and all of the characters that call it home are even cooler looking.
Besides how awesome the visuals are, the soundtrack is to die for. In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past several decades, Disney has the greatest songs, like, ever, but the greatest of the great can be found in The Nightmare Before Christmas. Danny Elfman is pretty much the best composer/musician/singer in existence. Though it’s difficult to choose a favorite song out of all the amazing ones on the soundtrack, I’d have to say the best is “Jack’s Lament”, which even if you haven’t seen the movie, is pretty good on its own (you can watch it on YouTube).
This movie has had merch available at places like Hot Topic and F.Y.E. for forever, and believe me when I say I have my fair share of stuff. There’s even video games that came out around 2005 or so.
The Nightmare Before Christmas has been my favorite movie for as long as I can remember, and I’m fairly certain it always will be. I wish I had been able to see it in theaters when it first came out, alas, it was before my time of being alive. Have you seen it before? What are your thoughts on it? What’s your favorite song from it? Is Jack your favorite character? Let me know in the comments, and as always, have a great day!
9 thoughts on “Learn More About Me: My Favorite Movie”
I like that movie. The design and art are good! :) The Halloween Christmas! ;)
I like the movie but I wouldn’t say it’s my favorite. I will say that Oingo Boingo is my favorite band and completely agree that Danny Elfman is one of the best musical artists of his generation. I got to see them a couple of times and it was awesome. And now I am off to click that link.
I saw it in the theater when it came out. I like Sally and my favorite song is Sally’s Song. It’s a fun film.
I have always LOVED The Nightmare Before Christmas. I didn’t get to see in in theater but I have watched or “listened” to it for years because my kids love it too.
I’ve never thought about it in terms of who’s my favorite character, but upon reflection, it’s probably Oogie Boogie. What a suitably creepy villain, a bag full of bugs! Sally’s song is my favorite, but it’s a hard pick, there are no bad songs on the soundtrack. One of the things I like best about the movie is its longevity. For a film made 25 years ago it is still tremendously popular. As you pointed out, themed merchandise sells well at places like Hot Topic, Spencers, and sci-fi conventions. The movie appeals to people my age, (mid-50’s) and older, and to preteens, and everyone in between. Not many movies have that power. The production values were groundbreaking. They did a lot of things that no one had seen before, tracking shots in stop motion, where the camera moves; the use of black lights and fluorescent paints on certain sets. There is still nothing quite like it.
It is an awesome movie that I probably watch a dozen times between October & December every year. I’m old enough that I COULD have seen it in the theater, but I didn’t find out about it until a friend dragged me to see it at a movie night at my college.
Jack is amazing – who wouldn’t love him? But I also have a soft spot for the Mayor for some reason.
“What’s This?” is my favorite song…Jack’s sense of wonder is infectious. But there are no bad ones in the soundtrack.
Nice post. Thanks for sharing.
It’s one of my favourite, too. And I didn’t know it’s a Disney movie until you mentioned it. I just think Tim Burton and that’s it.
I agree with Paul. No bad songs on the soundtrack, but “What’s This” is my favorite.