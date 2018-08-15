Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 8/15/18: San Jose

John Scalzi5 Comments

It’s a lovely day in San Jose, despite a certain amount of particulate matter in the air, cause by parts of California being deeply aflame. Here you can see the convention center in which we’ll have Worldcon 76, which starts tomorrow and runs through Monday. It’s nice to be in California again.

Aaaaand now I think I might take a nap.

5 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 8/15/18: San Jose

  5. Live right next to San Jose and cannot make it to the convention, know I am missing some great stuff this year. Have a great time and if you see some weirdo waving at the convention center, it’s probably me. Have a great time

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.