It’s a lovely day in San Jose, despite a certain amount of particulate matter in the air, cause by parts of California being deeply aflame. Here you can see the convention center in which we’ll have Worldcon 76, which starts tomorrow and runs through Monday. It’s nice to be in California again.
Aaaaand now I think I might take a nap.
5 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 8/15/18: San Jose”
It would appear that you know the way to San Jose.
No duct tape in evidence. Good window.
Looks like the view our hotel (although we’re on the other side of the tower).
Glad you arrived safely, and I hope you have loads of fun.
Live right next to San Jose and cannot make it to the convention, know I am missing some great stuff this year. Have a great time and if you see some weirdo waving at the convention center, it’s probably me. Have a great time