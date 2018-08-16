Gearing Up For Back to School

Hello, everyone! Summer is coming to a close, which means I only have one week left of posting on here. It also means that I move into my dorm next week, and will be starting classes soon after.
Last year, I definitely went overboard on back-to-school clothes and supplies shopping, but that just means I have supplies for this year and don’t have to go out and buy new stuff, so really it was a smart move in the long run, right? Turns out at college you need approximately one pen and one notebook, and that’s only occasionally.
Going back to school has its pros and cons. I mean, I can just walk to any restaurant or store in town, so that’s pretty cool. It’s like a little city, it has everything you could need close by, unlike Bradford, where you have to drive twenty minutes for literally anything. On the downside, I will be living in a dorm, which has communal bathrooms and definitely does not have my huge comfy bed in it, so that sucks. Worst of all, though, I won’t be around the cats. Sugar, Spice, Smudge, and that one that starts with a Z no one remembers. I will miss them all dearly. Another plus, though, is that Miami has therapy dog petting sessions, like, every Monday for an hour, so at least I’ll get the chance to pet some good bois.
Last year, I didn’t join any clubs. I definitely wish I had, and I plan to this semester. Miami has, like, hundreds of clubs, and one I would really like to try out for is one of the singing groups, Just Duet. I wanted to audition last year, but already had plans for when they were holding the auditions, so I didn’t. Also, I’m afraid of rejection, because who isn’t? So, wish me luck! I’m not sure what I’ll sing yet. Oh, and if you would like to hear what they sound like you can check out this video of them that I think is pretty awesome.
So, for the next week, I’ll be busy frantically packing and making a hundred checklists before setting off to Oxford. I’ll also be thinking of what my final few posts should be about.
Do any of you have kids about to go off to their first year of college? Tell me about it in the comments, and as always, have a great day!
10 thoughts on “Gearing Up For Back to School”
Our kids aren’t off to college. I’m a little older than your Dad, but our older son, Geordi, is starting second grade. Our younger son, Miles, is in preschool, and will start kindergarten next year.
I’m very tired a lot of the time, but we have a lot of time to get ready for college.
My daughter started UW Madison, a great college. But she dropped out before completing the first semester. She said the reason was too much partying, drinking and sexually aggressive boys. Which was too bad. She had decided she didn’t need college to be a writer.
Ah, good luck as you embark on your second year, and good luck especially on the audition! Our younger kid sang in the top-ranked vocal ensemble at his university for most of his time there, and had an absolute blast. The music he learned and the friendships he forged have lasted long after his time in college.
There’s nobody getting ready for college here this year; both of our offspring graduated years ago at this point and are fully into their careers. But I still remember driving the younger one to the western edge of the state for his freshman year, and how the closer we got to the campus, the faster and faster he talked; he was way too cool to actually admit being nervous, but he sure couldn’t hide it.
I hope the site’s owner will let you stop by for occasional guest spots here; I have enjoyed your perspective, and especially your exuberance and enthusiasm for the things that catch your attention. I wish you all the best, and thank you for your contributions here this summer.
No kids, but I teach at Akron U, so I too will be frantically prepping for school next week. I’ll be updating & posting my syllabi (3 classes) and getting my LRMs set up (Learning Resource Management sites) so I’ll be busy too.
It’s been a few years since my son’s last year of college. I got spoiled because his school was 6 miles away, so he came home a lot. Now he’s in grad school in another state. I helped him move, but it’s weird that his home is 200 miles from here and he doesn’t come home for the summer (not even a visit this year, since he had an internship further away).
Have you considered doing a semester abroad? My son did, and it was a wonderful experience – he was at a wonderful program for English-speaking math students in Budapest (a major center for mathematics) and absolutely loved it! He became much more independent, learned to navigate a city where he spoke very little of the language (Hungarian is hard!)
Enjoy going back to your school named like it’s in Florida in a town named for England!
Good luck this year!
The middle years of college are full of exciting changes. My sophomore year was when I started to grow into who I am as an adult. In my freshman year, I was trying to live out my plans from high school. During my sophomore year, I broke up with my high school girlfriend and changed my major for the first time. Over the next couple of years I went through some more important changes. I made and lost touch with friends and changed my major again. By the end of my (first) senior year I had decided on my current career and met my wife.
How exciting!
I relate to Chris Sears. When I was giving tours to incoming freshmen, there was a quiet hall corner would I would always stop us, and then remind them that a certain percentage would change their major while they were here, and so be prepared for that: It helps to pay attention to which majors you are spending time with on weekends and so forth.
When my classmates told our prof I was changing to another major she said, “Where he belongs!” as she had seen me with students from her other classes.
It was Alain de Boton who said something like, “If you’re not embarrassed by how(who) you were a year ago, then you’re not changing fast enough.” I believe he was thinking of folks who had long since graduated, not students.
Strange. In Canada our varsity sports obviously “audition” but I don’t think any clubs do. I remember telephoning the choir, and merely being asked if I could read music. (Yes, but I ended up having other commitments) At our student newspaper someone said that a certain Yankee newspaper auditioned, but I’m sure none of ours did. (I was part of Canadian University Press, so I would know, having attended student conferences for the western half of Canada)
One nephew and one great niece will be frosh this fall. Another nephew is a sophomore. Good luck!
After watching that video, I have two comments:
1) The guy anchoring their bass line is awesome.
2) Do they have a CD out? I didn’t see a products or shopping link on their website.
I’m an academic advisor, so getting ready for my new students, plus a lot of continuing ones.