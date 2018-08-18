An Interesting Song I Found

Hey, everyone! As I’ve been packing and sorting clothes and junk, I’ve been listening to a lot of music, and I stumbled upon a song I think is really interesting. It’s got that old sound to it, like it’s from another era of music, but I think it’s really good and I like the lyrics a lot. It’s pretty different from some of the music I’ve posted in the past, so I thought it was worth sharing.

Let me know what you think of it, or if you know of any other songs that have the same sort of vibe this one does. And as always, have a great day!