Some Fantastic, Awesome, Super Cool Music

Hello, everyone! Today I’m here to share with you some awesome music from a very talented friend of mine, Jon R. Mohr. He’s a composer/musician, plays piano and writes music, all that jazz, and he has some pretty awesome sounding stuff I thought was worth sharing. He’s got slow, pretty piano pieces, action-y ones that sound like they’re straight off a video game, fantastical/otherworldly sounding stuff, even 8-bit music!

He says he uses a couple of different programs, like Reaper and EastWest. He is self-taught on all the programs and on piano, so that’s neat.

Anyways, you can check out his channel here. He is also open for commission work! You can email him at jonrmohrmusic@gmail.com.

Here’s a couple of my favorites by him:

Those two are from his Action playlist, which is probably my favorite playlist of his, that or the fantasy one, which this one is from:

But this dark fantasy one is also awesome:

Aside from these, his piano covers are definitely worth noting, too, like in this Hallelujah cover:

Anyways, those are just a couple of really great ones, but be sure to check out others on his channel, he has lots of fantastic stuff and I think he deserves a lot more recognition.

Hope you enjoy, and as always, have a great day!