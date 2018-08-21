It’s a very mid-century hotel, and I’m here for it.
Tonight: Mary Robinette Kowal and I are at the Poisoned Pen bookstore at 7pm. Mary’s terrific new book The Fated Sky is out today, and we’ll be celebrating that and chatting about writing and doing other fun stuff. Please come on down to see us.
Tomorrow: Mary and I will be at the Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe, New Mexico, doing more talking about her book, and writing, and other stuff. Come down and see us there, too!
5 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 8/21/18: Scottsdale”
Glad to see you made it OK. Welcome to the heat!
Oooooo, wish I lived closer! Or that Ms. Kowal and you were going to do an event closer to where I live. I devoured The Calculating Stars, and since The Fated Sky just arrived in my mailbox today, I know that I’ll be up late tonight devouring that as well. Please pass along my thanks and congratulations to her!
Planning to be there. I’m in mid-Calculating-Stars right now. What a great read! Starting it the other day almost made me late for work.
Just finished the Fated Sky. (Coincidentally did not accomplish much at work today. Priorities.)
As a geeky girl who grew up wanting to be an astronaut, I may be the target market for these books. They are brilliant. If you like science, history, space travel, great characters and nuanced relationships, you really need to run out and get The Calculating Stars and the Fated Sky.
Kudos to Ms. Kowal.
Must buy Calculating Stars tomorrow when I get to Santa Fe and before I get to the event. I plan on having her sign TWO books!!