View From a Hotel Window, 8/21/18: Scottsdale

It’s a very mid-century hotel, and I’m here for it.

Tonight: Mary Robinette Kowal and I are at the Poisoned Pen bookstore at 7pm. Mary’s terrific new book The Fated Sky is out today, and we’ll be celebrating that and chatting about writing and doing other fun stuff. Please come on down to see us.

Tomorrow: Mary and I will be at the Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe, New Mexico, doing more talking about her book, and writing, and other stuff. Come down and see us there, too!