Announcing the Consuming Tour, October 16 – 28, 2018!

Yes! I am going on tour! Again! Twice in the same year (2.5 times, actually, since I am currently on tour with Mary Robinette Kowal)! This time I’ll be touring for The Consuming Fire, the sequel to the The Collapsing Empire. Tor.com has all details, but if you’re too lazy to link over, here are the dates and places:

Tuesday, Oct 16 at 7:00 PM

University Bookstore

Seattle, WA

Wednesday, Oct 17 at 7:00 PM

B&N Clackamas

Portland, OR

Thursday, Oct 18 at 7:00 PM

The Last Bookstore

Los Angeles, CA

Friday, Oct 19 at 6:00 PM

Borderlands Books

San Francisco CA, Borderlands

Saturday, Oct 20 at 2:00 PM

Weller Book Works

Salt Lake City, UT

Sunday, October 21 at 7:00 PM

Old Firehouse Books (held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church)

Ft Collins, CO

Monday, October 22 at 6:30 PM

American Writers Museum

Chicago, IL

Tuesday, October 23 at 7:15 PM

Flyleaf Books

Chapel Hill, NC

Wednesday, October 24 at 7:00pm

Quail Ridge Books & Music

Raleigh, NC

Thursday, October 25 at 6:00 PM

Avid Bookshop

Athens, GA

Saturday, October 27 at 11:00 AM

West Virginia Book Festival

Charleston Civic Center

Charleston, WV

Sunday, October 28, Time TBD

Texas Book Festival

Austin, TX

And now, the quick FAQ on the tour:

Are these all dates?

Yes!

Can you add a date to come to my town?

No! Because literally a day after this tour I have to go to France for a week. Yes, I know. Poor me.

Why do you hate Canada?

I don’t. I will get there one day.

When does the book come out?

The same day the tour starts.

Are these free events?

Check the specific links. I think many are, but some might require a ticket. The ticket may be free, but may not.

Wanna hang out before/after your event?

I’m generally scheduled all day long for my event days, so probably not, but thanks.

Any other questions? Put them in the comments!