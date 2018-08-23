My Slightly Longer Worldcon Recap

Now that I am comfortably ensconced in the hotel for Bubonicon 50 and will not be required to drive or appear anywhere else for a few days, it’s time for my Worldcon 76 recap. Here are some thoughts, in no particular order:
* It was good! I enjoyed myself tremendously over the course of the convention, thanks to friends and to the fact that downtown San Jose was surprisingly (to me, anyway) walkable and full of good restaurants and bars. There was always something to do and great people to be met. I was never bored and I never felt like I wanted to be anywhere else, which means that this convention was a success on a personal level.
* In terms of my own programming and events, my own highlight, not surprisingly, was the 80s dance that Worldcon 76 graciously allowed me to DJ on Thursday night, after the Retro Hugos. As it happened, the Retro Hugos theme included several dance interludes with music from the 50s, 60s and 70s, so the people who attended the Retros were both already in the mood for dancing and primed to segue into the 80s. The dance was well attended and there were people on the dance floor from the first song to the last, two and a half hours later. So if you went to the dance, thank you for making it a success, and if you didn’t, well. You missed out.
For my other programming items, the first was the actual Retro Hugos ceremony, where I played a character in the futuristic skit that accompanied the awarding of the trophies. I hammed it up and that seemed to work out fine. I also had a reading with fellow Hugo Best Novel finalists Mur Lafferty and Ann Leckie, where we all read from upcoming works. I thought that also went well, although we were in a room that was roughly three sizes too small — too many people who wanted to see us weren’t able to, and that is my only real complaint for the convention. Next up, I moderated a panel on Near Future Fiction with Annalee Newitz, Sarah Pinsker, Linda Nagata and Stanley Chen; where they were all very smart about what it takes to write fiction set not too far from the present. I also moderated a panel called “Author vs Fan Ownership,” with Renay WIlliams, Foz Meadows, Eric Kaplan and Greg Hullander, which was (heh) quite spirited and also included me calling out Cory Doctorow for making a comment rather than a question from the audience (this was funnier than it sounds, and Cory and I giggled about it later).
* There were meant to be protests at the Worldcon, and there were, of a sort, but they were mostly a bust. The alt-right fascist dumbasses who came to protest were corralled into one corner of the square in front of the convention center, where they were obscured from the street view by a bloodmobile. No one seemed to notice them much. The antifa protesters who came were corralled into a separate corner, and no one seemed to notice them much either. The police mostly stood around and got paid to do that. At 4pm, they apparently all went home. Certainly there was no disruption of the convention itself. In one of the least surprising twists of all time, one of the instigators of the protest was nowhere to be seen at the protest; he instead popped into the convention center a day before and walked around aimlessly until he was caught and punted out, again, to absolutely no consequence to the convention itself. So much for that nonsense.
* The Hugos were delightful, both because I approved of nearly all of the winners and also because emcee John Picacio’s philosophy of the Hugo ceremony was, basically, “Let’s get people their rockets and then go party.” Which is a philosophy I wholeheartedly embrace. The ceremony was done in two hours flat, which may be a record and is impressive considering there were new awards given out. As noted earlier, I did not win the Hugo category in which I was nominated, but I didn’t expect to and was thrilled with who did, so it was all good. And I came in second, which was a pleasant surprise. I’ll take it. I note the usual whiners complained about who won (the fiction categories were all won by women), but, you know. Fuck those pissy little manbabies right in the ear. All the works that won were eminently deserving of their awards, and all the pissy little manbaby whining doesn’t change that simple fact. I was going to write more on this topic, but on further thought, “fuck those pissy little manbabies right in the ear” is really all they deserve. Others complained about NK Jemisin’s acceptance speech, but personally, I thought it was great, A+++, would watch again. And at the end of it all, the Hugo Loser’s party was epic fun, and everyone went away happy.
So, to wrap up: Worldcon 76: A really nice Worldcon. I’m glad I went. And now I’m looking forward to the Worldcon in Dublin, quite a lot.
18 thoughts on “My Slightly Longer Worldcon Recap”
Fuck Those Pissy Little Manbabies Right in the Ear is the name of my next band. Which will never get hired because the name is too long and has a bad word in it.
On the other hand, the name F.T.P.L.M.R.E has a nice little rhythm!
Ha ha ha aha aha hha aha ha ahaa aha aha haaaha ahaa ahavahmmm!
(Deep inhale)
Hahaha aha aha. Hahaha ahavav Ha ha hahaha hjhaaaa ahhaaa aahha ahaaah Haaaaaa….
I cannot believe the pathetic little shitheads that are today’s nazis and fascists. Half a century ago, nazis nearly took over the world. Today, they cant take over a convention center…. thats just embarrassing…
Well, fucking an ear doesn’t sound like much fun for either of the parties involved… but I’m a geezer so maybe it’s just me.
Glad to hear things went well.
Since I was 12, I’ve dreamed of winning a Hugo the way drama club kids might dream of winning an Oscar; but, now that I think of it, the Hugo Losers party might be even better!
rmichaelroman — So you don’t approve of aural sex?
Welcome to Albuquerque, Mr. Scalzi! I hope you find your stay enjoyable and I look forward to hearing “fuck those pissy little manbabies right in the ear” in person (not sure how you would work that into any of the panels you attend but, we’ll see).
The dance was great! (I spent almost the entire time thinking that if you didn’t play Safety Dance i was going to riot, but then you finally did near the end.)
But you forgot to mention that along with the dance and all the panels you also did a signing session. And there was a burrito there :)
Men? Women? If the book is good, who cares?
I know I said roughly the same thing on your post regarding N.K. Jemisin’s Hugo win, but… I’m just so happy it sounds like you had a wonderful and wonderfully rewarding Worldcon. I’m glad it was fun for you on a personal level, I’m glad it sounds like the attendees had a great time, and I’m glad you lost the Hugo to someone so eminently deserving and friendly. It just sounds successful on almost every level, and that makes me happy for everyone involved.
Two hours is far from a record. They did it in 90 minutes in both 1982 and 2005, though as you note there were fewer categories then, so two hours is still pretty impressive. http://file770.com/longest-and-shortest-hugo-award-ceremonies/
Nora’s speech was AMAZING as well as her cape. Seriously anyone who had problems with either can go suck a bag of rocks.
So refreshing to hear about a good time had by all. Yay!
About Jemisin’s speech…..well we needed someone to cut through the turds now that Ursula LeGuin is gone along ahead too far to reach. Some may not like what she says, but they bloody cannot ignore her.
I saw you twice on my one day quick trip, but one time you were talking to Krissy, and the other time I was talking to a friend, so I didn’t get the chance to say hi. I didn’t get the chance to smack you with my backpack either, so I suppose it’s all good. :)
Missed having you sign my book at dinner, at Signing, AND at The Poisoned Pen! How embarrassing. I’ll simply have to plan better in the future.
Also, I think if Nora’s speech caused a little bit of discomfort, that’s all to the good. Some uncomfortable things need more immediate attention. I thought she was terrific.
It was my best WorldCon ever! (Heh.)
I’ve seen it said that PLM is a nice counter-acronym to SJW. It is…tempting.
I enjoyed WorldCon76 immensely. The programme was great, and the Hugo ceremony was exceptional – John Picacio’s energy & humor kept the whole thing ticking over nicely, and Nora’s acceptance speech was epic. The only downers for me were the rooms being *way* too small for the numbers attending, especially for the readings, and the queue management for the main events, which was comically bad.
I missed the novel reading session (grumble, room sizes, grumble), but enjoyed the “Near Future Fiction” and “Author vs Fan Ownership” panels; your moderation skills are awesome to behold! (“Your question needs to be in the form of a question”).
Looking forward to Dublin already – bought my membership today.
From what I read elsewhere, the instigator who couldn’t make the protest was taking care of a sick child. While I condemn him for the rest of his actions, I think that he made the right choice, for once, on Saturday afternoon.