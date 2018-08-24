The Anxiety of a Non-Writer Surrounded By Writers

Hey, everyone, hope you’re having an awesome Friday! One thing some of you might possibly know about me is that my dad is a writer. A successful one, at that! And as such, he knows a lot of other successful writers. Because of that, I’ve had the amazing chance to meet so many super cool, fantastic authors and be immersed in a book-filled, writing-intensive world. A world where words on a page are basically blood in your veins, where hardcovers are the air you breathe and paperbacks the water you drink. I’ve lived in this world for as long as I can remember.
And, honestly, it’s pretty daunting. It makes you think, how can I ever amount to what all these amazing people have? Will I ever be at their level, going on book tours and having signing lines hundreds of people long? How can I become as great as them, have my writing be as loved as theirs?
So, I started writing, determined to get to that point, hellbent on having a best-seller out by the time I was eighteen, having my book translated into twenty different languages and tour the world by the time I graduated high school. Obviously, that didn’t happen.
I don’t have anything to show for all my time spent writing. Because I can never finish anything. And I know writer’s block is a thing and that a lot of professional authors struggle with completing a book, but eventually, they do complete it! And I have never been able to do that. I keep thinking, this will be the story I finish, and it never is. I can’t make it past a certain page number in any of my stories.
So I contemplate why I can’t just crank something out, why I can’t just sit down and finish any number of things I’ve started and abandoned in my Google Drive cemetery. I think the main reason is because I love all my concepts and ideas, but as soon as I start putting those thoughts onto the page, they’re not what they were when they were still in my head. Trying to write them out seems to almost ruin them. I can’t seem to convey the things in my head well enough to be satisfied with the thousands of words I’ve written.
And the whole thing of being a writer is conveying your ideas to others through the written word, but I just can’t seem to do that. How can I ever be a writer? I’ve got the support, the connections, everything anyone who wants to be a writer could wish for, and I just can’t write. It’s not even like I’m trying to write a whole novel, I’m just trying to get something finished, and it seems impossible.
My whole life I’ve been around successful people who are doing exactly what I want to do, who are living the life I want to live, and I don’t think I’ll ever catch up.
Anyways, this is my second to last post on here, so I wanted to share that with y’all. I know a lot of you like to write, too, and it probably seems like an impossible task sometimes. Well, you’re definitely not alone. Keep at it, though. That’s the best advice I have for you.
And have a great weekend!
27 thoughts on “The Anxiety of a Non-Writer Surrounded By Writers”
You have been writing and finishing these blog posts all summer. You may not have anything to “show” for that previous work, but it’s an important foundation. Arrows in your quiver.
Except you’re making the classic mistake of comparing the seed with the 400 year old tree. You’re seeing towering oaks and thinking ‘I’ll never be there!’ but the truth is, and it’s a cliche, that they started in the same place you are. You just have to grow. Plus you have the advantage of knowing someone who has done it, so you know it can be done. Keep going. You’re actually doing great.
One of the interesting things I’ve notices is that working in journalism teaches a person to finish things. There’s a very clear print deadline after all. And it teaches a person to write clearly. A number of my favorite writers are former journalists. Heh, I think you might know one.
Certainly journalism is a career in great flux right now. And some journalism has become blogging or writing on medium. But I’d guess it still has useful lessons to teach, ones that I’m interested in as well.
Just a couple of observations Athena..first you’ve done very well writing in this particular setting/format .. you may be expecting a little too much of yourself too soon..writing well is hard work and most of us do not have the particular gifts to succeed..that being said many famous authors did not achieve success until later in their lives.. experiencing life as we age teaches and enriches..so hang in there..half the battle is figuring out what you really want to do (or write:)
Another great post, Athene – I will be sharing.
As someone who specializes in helping people overcome blocks, I call what you are describing “situational perfectionism. ” It turns out that there are a zillion things that can cause someone’s perfectionism to spike, and knowing (esp. living with / being related to) authors (esp. successful ones) is one. FYI I also see it a lot in academic couples where one is super productive and the other is struggling. (In hetero couples, the productive one is almost always male and the struggling one is almost always female, for reasons I’ll let everyone guess.)
The solution lies in overcoming perfectionism generally. I would also focus on writing and finishing short pieces – finishing itself is a skill. And River Vox makes an excellent point that you did a good job finishing and publishing this summer. This brings us to another point which is that it’s often our arbitrary categories that get us into trouble. It sounds like you’re being challenged by your fiction, which you might be heaping all kinds of expectations onto. But you should approach that with exactly the same attitude as the blog posts you’ve done very well at this summer.
On an entirely different note – obligatory question from an envious old: what classes are you taking this fall?
You seem to be doing a good job with your blog posts, at least I think so. Just continue along that line commenting on the world around you and look at each of these short missives as the beginning of a chapter in a longer tome that can be expanded over time or collected together to form a story.
Athena—I used to be just like you, except without another writer in the family. I wanted to be a novelist since the age of eleven, and told everyone I could that I would be. But my problem was the same as yours. I couldn’t finish ANYTHING. I started tons of stories, and then I’d lose interest or get distracted by something else. After high school there would come years when I wouldn’t write anything at all, then I’d dive back in, but again, I’d hit that wall. Finally, at the age of, I think 31, I actually finished a novel. Not a great one, and one that’s only been read by a handful of friends in an old writer’s group. But I did finish, and proved to myself I could. And once I proved that, there have been very few novels I’ve started that I haven’t finished. In fact, since that first completed book, I’ve writing another 35 novels and have been a full time novelist for a decade. I think the reason I never finished a book before I did was that I wasn’t ready…what I mean is, I needed to soak in more of the world. I needed to immerse myself in stories others were telling, whether in books or movies or tv or whatever. I needed experience, I guess. But all those failed attempts weren’t wasted. They honed my skills. Taught me how to write better and better and better. I’m still learning. All this is to say, you are on the right track, and you’ll eventually finish that first book. Keep going. You’re doing great!
If I had a nickel for every time I heard or read a writer (or pretty much any creative person) say something like this, I’d be on Forbes’s list annually. Your dad probably has had similar feelings. Writing is a craft, an art and a job, at least if you want to be a writer. You’ll do well at whatever you finally decide to do. That much is clear from reading your contributions here. It’s been a pleasure reading your posts.
Ira Glass said it best: ““Nobody tells this to people who are beginners, I wish someone told me. All of us who do creative work, we get into it because we have good taste. But there is this gap. For the first couple years you make stuff, it’s just not that good. It’s trying to be good, it has potential, but it’s not. But your taste, the thing that got you into the game, is still killer. And your taste is why your work disappoints you. A lot of people never get past this phase, they quit. Most people I know who do interesting, creative work went through years of this. We know our work doesn’t have this special thing that we want it to have. We all go through this. And if you are just starting out or you are still in this phase, you gotta know its normal and the most important thing you can do is do a lot of work. Put yourself on a deadline so that every week you will finish one story. It is only by going through a volume of work that you will close that gap, and your work will be as good as your ambitions. And I took longer to figure out how to do this than anyone I’ve ever met. It’s gonna take awhile. It’s normal to take awhile. You’ve just gotta fight your way through.”
My husband read somewhere (Lawrence Block in one of his how-to writing books?) that one cannot be taught to write, one must learn to write, by writing. Somewhere north of a million words is required. So he set out to write those words, or two million if necessary. He was a good technical writer, being an engineer. But expositional and fiction writing, not so much. So he wrote blogs. He wrote essays. He wrote books (one of them about 4 times over). He took online classes about how to write sentences, and worked on the building blocks of the craft.
And he did, in fact, learn to write well formed, well plotted, and interesting books. We’ve published a non-fiction book and a fiction book about how Arthur Conan Doyle didn’t invent Sherlock Holmes, and we’ve got another 11 fiction books planned. (I’m the publisher, but we do it professionally, hiring artists, designers & editors)
The point being, writing is kind of like getting to Carnegie Hall. Nothing you write is wasted. It’s practice. Or material for revisiting and editing later in life. Finishing not required. Publishing not required. You’ve kept up your posting responsibility this summer, so good for you. As I’ve learned in my own art (bead weaving), not every piece is immortal art. Some is just practice. Every piece is learning.
Have a wonderful time at college this year.
Thank you, Athena. I also struggle to finish anything, and am not particularly happy about it. I’ve been reading *Mindsets* by Carol Dweck, and am seeing myself in that. We’ll see if it helps me break through…
Good luck to you!
Have you tried short stories instead of the “great novel”? How about writing the ending first?
Hmmmm. I seem to remember you posting up a completed short story for us all to read just a little bit ago. It was a pretty well-framed and well-contained story, too.
Did that work for you because it was an assignment? Because it had strict requirements it had to meet or a strict deadline? Because it was very short? Figure out which parameters help your writing and find ways to use them. (And if it’s the ‘very short’ one and you want to write a novel, remember short pieces can be creatively strung together to make something bigger.) And yes, finishing is difficult, largely because it is so much harder to *practice* finishing than to practice beginning. I actually had the exact same problem in jewelry making for a long time. Keep at it.
*cough*
Have you asked your dad for advice?
HELL, bet you can talk him into collaborating with you.
If nothing else, isn’t this what writing clinics are for?
Helping to get from A to B.
You have already made a great start.
PS
Ask your dad to show you some of his early crap, that he has kept, but won’t show to humans.
My guess is that you will find that all writers start where you have started from.
Have you heard of/considered NaNoWriMo? You could use it to concentrate on finishing a book! I hope you crack this, it must be frustrating for you.
Advice is worth exactly what you pay for it, so I’ll just add a tiny amount here (about two cents worth, in todays currency). Actually, not advice at all, other than “writing is never wasted, any more than taking ground balls is wasted if you’re a baseball player”.
It’s just that beginnings are easy and fun. Endings are satisfying and a huge relief. It’s that long slog in the middle, where the road is endless and the blisters are really beginning to hurt, that the trouble often lies. I’ve played a whoooole lot of computer games in my life – most of which I haven’t finished. Some I finished with a sigh of relief. Some I finished with a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment. A very few I’ve finished and then played again with about as much pleasure as the first time – and like books, often there is so much there in good ones that repeated replayings grant new insights each time.
I piddle around with writing, but other than my dark and brooding short story take on “Eensy-weensy Spider”, it’s all disconnected fragments. Maybe you’ll reach the point that critical mass will be reached and your first story will just take off and write itself through you – or maybe you’ll go into molecular biology and agonize over every paper and grant application that you write for those annoying editors and criminally insane reviewers. Possibly you’ll go into interpretive dance and resolve never write anything again. Hey, it’s all good. You’ll be swell. No, you’ll be great! Gonna have the whole world on a plate! Etc., etc.
Have fun, and let the future arrive in its own time. But never forget the seven ‘P’s!
Amen to other commenters about your posts here and your intriguing short story about Death. You finished them all. You are NOT a non-writer!
Bravo – anyone would be intimidated ion those circumstances – Love that you work on it – your articles have been great all summer – nice variety and always with enthusiasm and surprising thoughts. Hang in there – you will find the time and the space one day – and it WILL fall into place. I look forward to reading more…
Others have already said most of what I would have said, so I will just add that you might consider that a novel is not the appropriate length for you – at least at this time. Try doing short stories, which not only require fewer words and hopefully less opportunity to get stalled, but are actually a genre that seems to work better for some people better than any other. My father was a very successful short-story writer, and he once told me that this was the art form that fit him best, by far.
BTW, don’t think that writing short stories is an easy task that will not help you develop your writing skills. Creating an interesting story that really pleases the reader is a real challenge because almost every word can be critical. Many writers today are producing novels of 400-700 pages, and I consider ti a tribute to your father’s skill that he creates novels of a fraction that size that are at least as entertaining, and generally more so.
– Tom –
I read Whatever via an RSS feed. True story: not long ago I started reading a Scalzi piece where he waxed poetic about various memes, and I was surprised that he was such a hip and with-it dude. It wasn’t until the next day that I realized that *you* had written the post! So I think you’re on the right track. ;-) I enjoyed reading your posts this summer–you are every bit as engaging and personable as your dad. Have fun at school!
fwiw, my breakthrough moment came when I competed in NaNoWriMo, the National Novel Writing Month, in November of 2004. I committed to working the program so I bought the paperback, I signed up for the rah-rah emails, I went through the same stages everyone seems to go through.
It was the first time I completed anything longer than a short premise. The idea is to write a 50k word rough draft in 30 days so I picked an idea I thought would be fun with a kind of Firefly feel, peopled it with a large cast of colorful characters who could bounce off each other, and the dialogue practically wrote itself.
I had the hardest time in week 3, which is common, and got to the place where I was writing word count just to write word count. And then, in the depths of my hardest day, a character broke out and did something I hadn’t expected. It startled me and I kept writing to see what would happen next.
I finished the month with 55k words, easily soaring past the 50k word limit, and I really liked the ending that presented itself. The confidence that gave me cannot be overstated. Since then, I’ve sold a dozen short stories and have written four novels.
I’m going through The Story Grid content this summer and it’s been fabulous. I’ve always been a seat-of-your-pants writer and this program has showed me about the structure underneath our stories. Instead of making me feel penned in, learning about genre conventions and obligatory scenes has lessened the load by doing a lot of the heavy lifting for me. Author Shawn Coyne put out a series of five short videos which give a pretty good overview.
Good luck with your writing!
What a wonderful and insightful article. I will be forwarding this to my girls.
The only advice I can give you is instead of having ideas, let the idea engender a path, the path to a plan and a plan to action items…. and then execute the items … including. The idea of the ending before you have started.
Good luck and i am sorry there is an ending to your writings here.. you are a breath of fresh air (As compared to you know who! :-))
Athena, first of all, you write. That makes you a writer. Finishing and especially finishing at publishable level? Those are extraneous concepts. You’re a writer.
Second, you may find it difficult to finish a story if you did not have the end of the story firmly set in your mind when you began it. It’s probably necessary for you to plot the story, know how that great first idea causes (or is caused by) the worst period of time ever in your protagonist’s life. Because s/he is going to come out of it changed, and generally, the situation demands fast change of your protagonist.
You might find it useful to look into the general structure of fiction. Google “story structure.”
Explore some writing blogs. Somewhere in there you may find someone who makes sense to you in terms of structuring your story, which is what keeps most of us from finishing our work. You seem to me to be an emotionally aware young woman, so wait for that “Aha!” moment. You either know what I mean, or you’ll feel it when you find one that’s right for you.
And heck yeah, talk to your dad. He’s been here, done this. His answers may make emotionally-felt sense to you, or may not, but why pass up the opportunity to consult the in-house expert?
This sounds a little glib, and it certainly won’t work for every story, but if you write the ending first, having that target to aim for helps you make your way to it as you write.
One thought on the “finishing” things: have you considered a short story forum or something? I have seen that a lot of authors on those comment that they used to never finish things, but the comments and enthusiasm from the people who are reading chapter by chapter gives them the drive to do it. So new chapters every Monday! Or whatever.
I started books and never finished them, eventually gave up fiction, then writing altogether for many years. I had a huge rush of creative energy with first child I birthed at age 37, started a novel when I was about 41 or 42, finished it at age 46.
What I had at 46 that I didn’t have at 16 or 26 was a much better understanding of people, how they change over time and with life experience, how events unfold over time, how people’s priorities change, etc etc etc. I didn’t have a novel in me until then.
Completely understandable (and relatable) anxiety. I think you’ll soon find that finishing things gets easier. It is hard to create a Thing when you are still in the process of creating your Self.