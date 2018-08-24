I’ve actually been in this hotel room since yesterday at around midnight, but I also stayed in bed all day yesterday which was delicious, so this is the first time I managed to haul myself over to the window and snap a shot. Hello Albuquerque!
I’m here for Bubonicon 50, at which Mary Robinette Kowal and I are writing co-guests of honor, and we’ll be doing stuff individually and together and it will be delightful. If you’re in the greater ABQ area, why not come on down? We’ll have all sorts of fun.
4 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 8/24/18: Albuquerque”
oh my- is that the sky color- no filters or anything? Holy moly.
Don’t forget to take that left turn at Albuquerque when you leave…
Nice town. Betcha you can get a great burrito there. I know you can up the road in Santa Fe.
When you fly out, see if you can see the giant wooden trestle near the airport: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ATLAS-I
Eat at Sadie’s, if you get a chance. Yum, yum…