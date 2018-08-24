Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 8/24/18: Albuquerque

John Scalzi4 Comments

I’ve actually been in this hotel room since yesterday at around midnight, but I also stayed in bed all day yesterday which was delicious, so this is the first time I managed to haul myself over to the window and snap a shot. Hello Albuquerque!

I’m here for Bubonicon 50, at which Mary Robinette Kowal and I are writing co-guests of honor, and we’ll be doing stuff individually and together and it will be delightful. If you’re in the greater ABQ area, why not come on down? We’ll have all sorts of fun.

