Hello, everyone! Welcome to my final post. Today, I’m just here to say what a pleasure it has been, and close the curtain.
I moved into my dorm at Miami today, and me being back here means summer is officially over for me, and that means after I post this, I am no longer a summer intern at Whatever.
I’m excited to start classes and be back on campus with the friends I made last year, but it is sad that summer is ending. However, I will definitely not miss the heat. Summer is the worst season. There are a lot of good things about it, no doubt, but the sweating and heat stroke kind of cancel it out.
Anyways, writing for Whatever proved to be a lot of fun! Sometimes it was hard to think of what to write, but I was so happy to be able to choose to write about whatever I wanted to. Thank you all for being such an amazing audience. If I posted music, you listened to it, if I posted a video, you watched it, and if I asked a question, you all answered! It has been so awesome reading y’all’s comments. I wish I had responded to more. I don’t know why I pretty much never responded, considering I read all of them. If I could go back, I would definitely reply to you all more often.
I sincerely hope you all have enjoyed reading my posts; I know I enjoyed writing them! If you want to follow me on Twitter or Instagram, my handle is ascalzi98 on both. I will really miss writing on here, but I’m totally stoked I got to do it at all, even if it was just for the summer.
When I went to camp as a kid, there was always a closing campfire on the last night of the week. At the very end of the ceremony, we would sing a certain song, and the last line of it was, “this is goodnight and not goodbye”. And that’s exactly what this is.
So, without further ado, I bid you all goodnight.
8 thoughts on “This Is Goodnight and Not Goodbye”
Thank you, Athena. It was a joy to read your posts for the summer.
Good night, Athena, and good luck! Have fun in college!
It was fun reading your posts and listening to the music (and watching the films) you chose. I hope your academic year is bright! I know we will be seeing more from you in the future.
Wishing you joy, and thank you for being such a delight this summer!
Thank you, Athena, it has been a pleasure hearing your thoughts. Enjoy.
I’ve enjoyed your posts, and wish you the best for your next year of college.
And…that was super stiff, but true!
Athena, thank you for sharing your thoughts with us in a way quite different from your Dad/Employer! It was most refreshing to find out about those things and activities you like and how you shared those likes! Best wishes for the coming semester!
Good luck! Try new things, and keep writing, if only for the practice.
And consider taking at least one course waaaaaaay outside your focus. I took a computer major but the course that interested me the most was ‘Ancient Mythology.’ Which led to a better understanding of story-telling. (Still can’t write novels ;-) )
If it interests you, explore it.