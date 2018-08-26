Hello, everyone! Welcome to my final post. Today, I’m just here to say what a pleasure it has been, and close the curtain.

I moved into my dorm at Miami today, and me being back here means summer is officially over for me, and that means after I post this, I am no longer a summer intern at Whatever.

I’m excited to start classes and be back on campus with the friends I made last year, but it is sad that summer is ending. However, I will definitely not miss the heat. Summer is the worst season. There are a lot of good things about it, no doubt, but the sweating and heat stroke kind of cancel it out.

Anyways, writing for Whatever proved to be a lot of fun! Sometimes it was hard to think of what to write, but I was so happy to be able to choose to write about whatever I wanted to. Thank you all for being such an amazing audience. If I posted music, you listened to it, if I posted a video, you watched it, and if I asked a question, you all answered! It has been so awesome reading y’all’s comments. I wish I had responded to more. I don’t know why I pretty much never responded, considering I read all of them. If I could go back, I would definitely reply to you all more often.

I sincerely hope you all have enjoyed reading my posts; I know I enjoyed writing them! If you want to follow me on Twitter or Instagram, my handle is ascalzi98 on both. I will really miss writing on here, but I’m totally stoked I got to do it at all, even if it was just for the summer.

When I went to camp as a kid, there was always a closing campfire on the last night of the week. At the very end of the ceremony, we would sing a certain song, and the last line of it was, “this is goodnight and not goodbye”. And that’s exactly what this is.

So, without further ado, I bid you all goodnight.