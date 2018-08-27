Uncategorized

Travel Day

John Scalzi10 Comments

On my way home after two weeks away. I expect Smudge to be twice the size he was when I left. See you all on the other side.

10 thoughts on “Travel Day

  1. On the road again
    Scalzi just can’t wait to get on the road again
    The life he love is makin’ books with his friends
    And he can’t wait to get on the road again

  4. I flew a United Express flight in one of those little regional jets (like that depicted Bombardier CRJ series jet) and have never been so claustrophobic…and seriously concerned about the kind of logjam that would result in the event of an emergency evacuation. Narrow aisles, narrow seats, low head clearance, and especially the ultra-narrow bottleneck at the primary entry point in/out of the plane, between the lavatory and the first port-side row of seats. I vowed then and there to avoid any future flights on that type of plane again (and haven’t had to, knock on wood).

  6. I just got back from vacation; I was in the Yukon while WorldCon was going on. I’m glad you enjoyed San Jose; I live there and downtown has become a great place to be.

  7. Our kitten doubled in size between his first two visits to the vet, at 8 and 12 weeks he was 2 1/2 and 5 lbs, respectively. He’s still gaining an ounce a day at 15 weeks old. He’s going to be a big boy.

