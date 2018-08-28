Two Weeks of Books

I was away from the house for two weeks, and in that time here are the books that arrived in my absence. There’s several dozen books here, some of them even ones I’ve written: two of the boxes here are author copies. But a significant number are from other authors. I’ll be posting a couple of “new books and ARCs” stacks very soon to catch up. But if you were ever wondering about the inflow of books at the Scalzi Compound, this should give you some idea of what it’s like.
Even for people who read fast, that’s a LOT to keep up with. How do you decide what you want to read or not? And what do you do with it all? Certainly any house would get overwhelmed with books fairly quickly! Even considering the paper as insulation instead of literature (as Jubal Harshaw did with his junk mail…) one would run out of space.
Interested in seeing the book storage system.. amazon boxes piled in the basement? Floor to ceiling bookshelves? :)
WOW! (Stares off in the distance, wondering what it’s like to work at the postal substation/UPS facility serving the Scalzi compound’s area).
Spider Robinson had a method of dealing with the overflow of reviewer’s copies he had when he was reviewing. I still shudder thinking about it!
Un-cat-chewed parcels, I hope.
When people send you their book, what are their expectations of you (e.g., expecting you to read it and give you feedback, and/or expecting you to publicize it on your blog, etc.?), and do their expectations always jibe with what you think is reasonable? And if not, does it lead to hard feelings? I remember from reading “Your Hate Mail Will Be Graded,” you had a strongly worded argument against people who expected you to invest your professional time to give free critique and whatnot to their writing. Maybe that was just for unpublished amateurs?…but then again, should it be any different for someone just because they managed to get published?
What Scalzi does with the books he gets: https://whatever.scalzi.com/2010/03/08/because-people-ask-book-acquisition-details/ (this is a few years old, but I assume it hasn’t changed).
What’s the wee chair for?
Nevermind the books, I want to know about the little red chair.
Oh good, I’m not the only one wondering about the teeny chair. It looks a bit too big to be dollhouse furniture.
That’s actually a regular size chair. The boxes and envelopes are REALLY big.
The “chair” looks like some sort of hardware thing screwed to the plywood behind it. What its function is, I have NO idea.
You are a legend at the local post office. Guaranteed.
“All those books. Every day. Every week. For years. The books always go in. But they never come out!”
You should get a wood burning furnace. You’d heat your house for free.
The “chair” might be an aluminum can smasher? for recycling.
The “chair” is indeed a can crusher.
robertreynolds66: What does Spider Robinson do with his books?