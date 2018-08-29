Uncategorized

Checking in With Smudge

John Scalzi

Smudge outside, very attentively looking at a bug.

He’s still a kitten but he’s definitely not as small as he was two months ago, which of course makes perfect sense if you think about it. We’re letting him out on short, supervised trips since like the other cats he’ll be an indoor/outdoor working cat as well as a pet. He’s enjoying the outdoors, which makes sense because that’s where we found him, and anytime anyone opens a door he makes a mad dash for it. I suspect the other cats will also prefer him to be outside at least part of the time, because he likes to tussle, and they don’t like tussling nearly as much as he does. In all, a very kittenish kitten, still.

5 thoughts on "Checking in With Smudge

  2. He’s adorable. I wish my husband would let me get another kitten. It would be good for my Sam Sam to have a play mate.

  3. Great shot. He’s intent on…a bug? A bird? Something fascinating in kitten world. Thanks for this!

  5. I’ve been looking at the size of his paws in some of the photos that Athena has posted, and if paw size is the same kind of predictor of feline adult size as it is for canines, then young Master Smudgington is going to dwarf the other three once he’s full-grown.

    And that whole mischief thing? Well, you doomed yourself the moment you named him Smudge (says the owner of an incredibly mischievous, intelligent, inquisitive, inventive and slightly older kitten named Smudgely).

