Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 8/30/18

John Scalzi8 Comments

Today we’re catching up on the new books and ARCs that arrived at the Scalzi Compound while I was traveling. There are some pretty excellent works in today’s stack — what here is intriguing you? Tell us all in the comments!

8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 8/30/18

  4. Been going out of my way to seek out non-euro-centric authors and Chen Quifan’s book looks like it would suit this quest nicely.

  6. Well, if you’ve never read Asher before, Gridlinked is where it all begins.
    The lazy review reads: cross Richard Morgan’s Kovacs with Iain Banks Cutlure and add a hefty dollop of Larry Niven Known Space-type of really interesting aliens.
    Highly Recommended A++

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.