Today we’re catching up on the new books and ARCs that arrived at the Scalzi Compound while I was traveling. There are some pretty excellent works in today’s stack — what here is intriguing you? Tell us all in the comments!
8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 8/30/18”
I’ve really been enjoying the Richard Knaak books.
I loved Deborah Harkness’ All Souls Trilogy, so TIME’S CONVERT is high up on my list.
Queen of Crows!
Been going out of my way to seek out non-euro-centric authors and Chen Quifan’s book looks like it would suit this quest nicely.
“The Queen of Crows”!
Well, if you’ve never read Asher before, Gridlinked is where it all begins.
The lazy review reads: cross Richard Morgan’s Kovacs with Iain Banks Cutlure and add a hefty dollop of Larry Niven Known Space-type of really interesting aliens.
Highly Recommended A++
My copy of Salvation is in the mail :-)
I have nothing to add. I just like looking at books that I know nothing about.