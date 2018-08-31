New Books and ARCs, 8/31/18

We’re heading into Labor Day weekend, and closing out August and the summer. Here’s a stack of new books and ARCs for you to contemplate for the ending of this month and season. Is there anything here you’d like to put in your September “to be read” list? Tell us in the comments.
Fated Sky! Loved The Calculating Stars.
Ha, I beat you to The Fated Sky! Totally reading that this weekend.
TIMELESS! Love RA Salvatore!
I just started on Black Lotus KISS. It’s a ridiculous book! Very funny.
I just got Fated Sky from the library this week and I cannot wait to get that started. Calculating Stars was so freaking good.
And my god, that Toll The Hounds is over 1,000 pages and book *8*?
The Fated Sky came down to my Kindle on its pub day and I have been saving it til I finish a revise of a long article. Pretty close to breaking discipline and diving in, though.
Toll the Hounds was the book where I got stuck in the Malazan Book of the Fallen series. I managed to read through all 7 previous, but after 2 attempts that never got me past halfway through, I took a break. One day I plan to re-read and finally finish that series, but somehow at that point, it felt like I finally had lost my momentum.
To anyone thinking of reading them, do NOT skip the first book, as a few people might suggest. It’s quite well written and offers an introduction to some of the more important people.
I highly recommend The Fated Sky.
The Fated Sky!!
I read The Fated Sky in a single sitting, just like I did The Calculating Stars. And then I went back to the beginning and read it a second time to savor the language and the writing craft, just like I did with The Calculating Stars. Both seriously excellent books. And together, they solve one of my more perplexing holiday gifting challenges, as my 17-year-old niece is going to get the pair of them as her gift from me this year.
If that’s Greg Benford, then yep; I’m a fan.
I had such high hopes for Fated Sky.
Toll The Hounds looks to be one of those books which can serve multiple purposes – on the one hand, you can read it. On the other, it’s going to be very useful in keeping doors propped open or closed. Or you could use it as a hand weight for upper arm strength exercises, and if all else fails, it will definitely be excellent for use as an insect killer.