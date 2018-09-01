1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day One: Cats

Over the course of 20 years, I’ve had seven cats, roughly grouped into three generations.
The first generation of cats was a single cat: Rex, who I acquired in 1991 from my sister Heather. Heather and her children came to live with me for about a year when she was getting a divorce from her then-husband and needed a place to live; Rex, a kitten, came along as part of that package. Rex was not stupid and apparently realized that I was the one paying for his kibble, and also, my room in the apartment was entirely toddler-free, so he glommed onto me. When Heather and her children departed, he stayed.
By 1998, when for the purposes of this exercise our story begins, Rex had gotten quite comfortable living with me and Krissy, and had also gotten rather chunky — something like 30 pounds. When he got a urinary tract infection our vet ordered him on a low-fat, low-ash diet with no more than half a cup of kibble a day. That lasted until Rex tried to kill me in the night by climbing up on my bed and suffocating me with his furry bulk as a protest for the diet cat food. I took the hint, fed him what he liked, and expected him to expire in a year or two. Possibly out of spite, he stuck around through 2005.
By that time, two members of the second generation of cats, Lopsided Cat and Ghlaghghee, had joined the menagerie at the Scalzi Compound in Ohio. Lopsided Cat we acquired when he walked into the yard while Krissy and three-year-old Athena were tending the garden; he walked over to Athena and when she knelt down to pet him he hopped on her back, and that was pretty much that. He had been someone else’s cat (he had been neutered) but I suppose either he had been abandoned or he had decided to trade up. Ghlaghghee (whose name was pronounced “fluffy”) came to us when a neighbor knocked on the door, said “here’s that kitten your wife wanted,” presented me with a small handful of fluff, and then walked away. In fact Krissy had not said she’d wanted a kitten, but inasmuch as I had taken receipt of the thing, it was too late for takebacks.
The second generation of cats got its final member when Zeus showed up at our garage door on the coldest night of 2008, mewling piteously for food and warmth. We’re suckers and we took him in. Zeus, Lopsided Cat and Ghlaghghee formed a fairly stable trio for the better part of the decade, with well-defined roles: Lopsided Cat was the Cat’s Cat, sort of the platonic ideal of a cat, who kept the house largely vermin free (we’re surrounded on three sides by agricultural fields, and without cats the field critters eventually head indoors). Ghlaghghee was a pretty princess who ruled the house with an iron paw. Zeus was the adolescent comedy relief. Ghlaghghee became world-famous when I taped bacon to her; she was written up in the New York Times and the Washington Post among other places. The other two cats did not seem to mind her fame.
Of the second generation of cats, Ghlaghghee was the first to leave us and did not meet any of the third and current generation, and Lopsided Cat passed away within the same week of us acquiring the first two members of that new generation, Sugar and Spice, sister kittens who we famously dubbed The Scamperbeasts. Zeus, now the sole surviving member of the second generation, rather grumpily took on the role of the elder cat, first schooling the Scamperbeasts and now lately acting like an exasperated grandfather to Smudge, the (we think!) final member of the third generation of Scalzi cats, a kitten who very like Zeus came to us out of a nearby field looking to be rescued, accurately figuring we were too soft-hearted not to take him in.
It means we currently have four cats at the Scalzi Compound, which to my mind is one more than we absolutely need. Three seems to me to be the ideal number. But then I look at Zeus, now the elder cat, and I realize that all-too-sooner than later that “problem” will take care of itself. Maybe in the meantime I should enjoy these furry folks while we have them.
Which is of course the problem with cats, and pets in general: They don’t last. If you’re lucky you get a decade and a half with them, give or take a couple of years. Then they pass along and you have a cat-shaped hole in your heart for a little while. New kittens and cats can help that heal, but you still miss the ones who are gone.
As it happens, Rex and Ghlaghghee and Lopsided Cat are still here with us, in their way. Rex’s cremated remains are in a lovely urn that a Whatever reader made for him, and the other two are buried beneath the oak tree in the back yard, which is appropriate inasmuch as the spent nearly their whole lives in sight of that tree. They’re home. I find that I miss these cats of mine as much as (and in some cases more than) humans I’ve known in my life. They’re all people. And these people lived with me and were part of my family.
Here in 2018, it’s interesting watching the four cats we have configure themselves into their own sort of family unit. Zeus is the cranky elder, Sugar is the standoffish queen, Spice has taken up the mantle of the great hunter, and Smudge… well, he’s still figuring out what he wants to be when he grows up, and in the meantime he runs about with fearless and some would suggest heedless kitten energy, running head first into the other cats whether they want that or not. It’s fun to watch them tolerate him, until they don’t. He doesn’t seem to mind.
The configurations of the cats at the Scalzi Compound over the years, and the dynamic of the generations, have helped to give shape to their time with us, and ours with them. Over the course of these 20 years, we’ve never not had cats, but the cats are not interchangeable. They’re all their own people and have their own personalities. I would never confuse Rex with Zeus, or Ghlaghghee for Spice. I miss the ones that are gone, and am glad for the ones that are here now. Even when one of them is, as Smudge is literally doing right now, attempting to dismantle the chair I’m sitting in with his teeth. It’s not going to work. But it’s fun to watch him try.
7 thoughts on “1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day One: Cats”
Smudge’s portrait is classic.
That is all.
These furry people do build a home in your heart, don’t they. The last of my third generation passed away a few days, T.C. is here to start the next.
When I die, I hope I am reincarnated as a Scalzi cat. That sounds like THE life.
Over the course of 40 years my wife and I have had two dogs and six cats. Currently two cats share our home. I think we’re over dogs at this point in our lives, but I honestly can’t imagine being cat free.
I can relate to much of this. My son started feeding a local stray tuna in 1991, and she adopted us for the rest of her life. I think she was one or two when she joined our family, and she died (probably of cancer) in 2002. She was a gorgeous calico and my son named her “Meowy”. Later we acquired “Velcro” by adoption. He was a medium hair brown tabby. I don’t remember the exact year he died (of kidney failure); probably about 2008 or 2009.
Yep, there was a cat-shaped hole. I had noticed a breed called Egyptian Mau and thought they sounded pretty cool, so I looked for a breeder of Maus close by. We lived in San Jose at the time, and found a breeder in Belmont up the San Francisco Peninsula. We paid deposits for two Egyptian Mau kittens, who were born in March of 2010. We were able to adopt them at about 4 months old and they have wormed their way into our hearts. The female is called Siren for her voice timbre; the male is called Scamper. So, John, you see that you have the Scamperbeasts, and I have a beast named Scamper!
That wasn’t the end. We found a mama cat and her litter of 3 in our backyard in Summer of 2012. We were never able to capture the mama. We used a humane trap to get one of the kittens and took it into animal control to be processed. The people there evidently judged her to be too old to tame, so they fixed her and returned her to our neighborhood. We saw her exactly once and then never again. Another kitten got scared away when the trap sprung and we never saw him again either. But the runt of the litter kept hanging around and my wife patiently tamed her by sitting out on the patio with a dish of cat food by her feet, so if the cat wanted to eat, she had to come close enough to be petted. Over time, she became used to human contact and was allowed into our home. Her name is Tailbone, or Tails for short. This is because she has a tail that is kinked in a couple of places. It seems to be a congenital defect and doesn’t seem to bother her at all.
The two females hate each other. Siren detests Tails, and Tails fears Siren, who is obviously the alpha female. Scamper is friends with both females and is a happy clown.
Sorry for the length of this.
Damn. That reminds me how much I miss our furry family members, Shadow and Kalua, now sadly departed. I still sometimes call out their names when I arrive home.
No replacements, as we now live in a “no pets” condo. Sigh.
Dammit, I didn’t know that getting all choked up was in the plans for these 20/20 posts! Your cats are beautiful, and your love for them shines through each picture and each word. And you articulate exactly how I feel about my own cats: little furry people who will leave me long before I’m ready for that….
I adore cats!