1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day Six: Presidents

So, let’s review the presidents we’ve had since 1998: A sexually harassing policy wonk, a genial imbecile, a malevolent imbecile, and Barack Obama.
I don’t think we do presidents well.
This assessment is bolstered by looking at the other five presidents who have been in office in my lifetime (in order, a crook, a placeholder, an ineffectual overthinker, an Alzheimer’s sufferer and George HW Bush, who was not my brand of politics but otherwise was perfectly middlin’, as far as presidents go). We could blame a lot of things for our generally less-than-excellent presidents, including the electoral college, low voter turnout relative to other countries, billionaires funding our political system, and the fact that we in general default to “when in doubt, vote for the guy you’d have a beer with” as a legitimate voting tactic. But after a while you have to suspect that the reason we don’t have great leaders is that we, or at least a large percentage of us, just plain don’t want them.
Mind you, if you had asked me in 1998, I would have been just fine with Bill Clinton, and even now I’m perfectly willing to grant he was a generally effective president whose political inclinations were (and are) largely in step with mine. He was very smart, very knowledgeable about politics, and was savvy enough that when the Republicans came for him with impeachment charges, he came out of the process with higher approval rating than when the process started. It’s not for nothing he was called “Teflon Bill.”
But hey, you know what? He almost certainly was a sexual harasser! And he did have sex with Monica Lewinsky, thank you very much, and was entirely wrong as president to have gotten that blow job from a friggin’ intern. Here in the #MeToo era we can call him for what he was, and not make excuses for him. I don’t have any issue with whatever arrangement he and Hillary Clinton may have had (if they had one) for his extracurricular activities, and I don’t care what he did with other consenting adults he consorted with. But the man crossed enough lines prior to his presidency, and as president, shouldn’t have been doing anything with the interns other than remembering their names correctly and taking a picture with them when it was time for them to leave. This is not rocket science.
I’d like to believe Bill Clinton is a different person now than he was 20 years ago on this matter; I know I am. But I also know that, failed attempt to remove him from office that did him no lasting political damage to the side, he didn’t suffer any particular consequences for his actions. Maybe he’s just happy to have been president when he was.
As for GWB and Trump, well. Most Americans who voted in 2000 and 2016 picked someone else, as well they should have, because TweedleDubya and TweedleTrump are two of the worst presidents since the Civil War. Trump is easily the worst president since Buchanan, and GWB I’d slot in probably at number three (rounding out the top five: Harding, Nixon and A. Johnson). We got GWB and Trump because of white people, specifically white dudes, which strongly suggests that if we are going to go around making it difficult for anyone to vote (which, to be clear, we shouldn’t), we should probably focus on them, since when in doubt, white dudes in particular go for the stupidest, least qualified person possible for president. This isn’t opinion; this is their actual fucking track record.
Dubya shouldn’t have been president; Trump shouldn’t have gotten out of New Hampshire. And yet here we are, dealing with the residue of one and the staggeringly awful reality of the other. If you want to do the United States a solid, the next time there’s a presidential election, find out who the general mass of white dudes say they are voting for, and then vote for the other one. Even if you’re a white dude. Especially if you’re a white dude. History tells you that you probably can’t go wrong, voting against the favorite candidate of the average white dude.
(“Oh, like Gore or Hillary Clinton would have been better presidents!” Why, yes, they absolutely would have been, and the fact that you might think otherwise appalls me. Gore would not have been the greatest president our nation has ever had, but he would have been fine. Hillary Clinton could have been the second worst president in the post-Civil War history of our nation and she still would be better than the cloddish gallstone in human form currently infesting the White House. If Gore had been president we possibly wouldn’t have had the global collapse of the economy in 2008 (posssssibly); if Hillary Clinton were president now the worst thing that would be happening would be the 300th day of investigations into her fucking emails, which would have gone like every other investigation into her, i.e., nowhere.)
Let’s talk about Obama. Obama is, objectively, the best president of my lifetime — he managed to keep the economy from crashing after GWB’s lax policies nearly instigated Depression 2: The Depressioning, he managed to pass the ACA and aside from these and other policies I generally approve of, he was decent, kind, smart and scandal-free in a way that no other modern president has managed. Was he perfect? No — there are legitimate criticisms of him from both the left and the right, and for my money he stepped too lightly at times where he should have been stomping hard. Now, I understand why he did that — because the racist chucklefucks who comprise the GOP primary pool, already in high testeria about the idea that a black man had somehow become President, would possibly have shot up the entire nation — but I think he was overcautious. Be that as it may, when he came into office, we were on the precipice of global collapse. When he left, we were… emphatically not. Obama wasn’t perfect. But he was pretty darn good.
I’d like to think that Trump is an aberration, but let’s be honest with ourselves. The time where we could rely on the GOP to nominate and run competent people for president, for the time being at least, is in the rear view mirror. Barring removal from office — which would be fine with me but let’s be realistic — Trump will run again in 2020 (even if he is removed from office I could see him running again, which should scare the shit out of the GOP, as he currently has 90% approval with Republicans), and then after that who do they have? Ryan? Rubio? That shambling carpet of squamous cells known as Ted Cruz? Fucking Mike Pence, the human personification of an actual stick up one’s ass? John Kasich is out there but he’s as exciting to the GOP primary voters as a stick of unsalted butter. The host of GOP primary voters don’t want sensible; they don’t even want insensible if it comes in a pretending-to-be-sensible package. They want racism, women forced to give birth against their will, and to shove gay people back into the closet as deep as they can go, and they want it at full screaming volume. Trump isn’t an aberration; again, 90% approval rating. He is what the GOP is now.
(It is not what every Republican or conservative person is. Let’s be clear about that. But, news for non-horrible GOPers and conservatives: You’re so very outnumbered now, guys. And maybe that’s on you a bit. Please work on fixing that. The rest of us will thank you for it.)
I can’t say I wished we picked better presidents, since as a nation of individual voters, we did. I can say that I wish our system didn’t allow such terrible presidents to have gotten in. In the last twenty years, we’ve had a sexually harassing policy wonk, a genial imbecile, a malevolent imbecile, and Barack Obama. We could have potentially had a sexually harassing policy wonk, a colorless technocrat, a humorless policy wonk, and Barack Obama. How much better we all would have been if we had.
I am trying to envision someone voting for Trump as a guy one would like to have a beer with. Perhaps one would like to be in the arena watching him ref a WWA wrestling while having a beer?
“We should probably focus on them, since when in doubt, white dudes in particular go for the stupidest, least qualified person possible for president.”
In the category of unsolicited advice: You might want to sit down first before you look in the mirror.
LOL! I agree with your take…but there’s a more interesting question lurking behind the observations. Which is, why? Why does a reasonably well-educated electorate elect such people? And I’m not talking about the distortion of the popular vote caused by Federalism here; like it or not — and it is subject to change, albeit with great difficulty — that’s just the current rules of the road.
I don’t know the answer. And I wish I did.
I suspect part of the answer stems from an inherent conflict between a deep-seated part of American culture — “you can achieve whatever you’re able to; it’s all up to you!” — and reality. Which, IMHO, shows conclusively that everyone’s success is due, in part, to others. Many of whom we, as individuals, never know personally (e.g., taxpayers funding public education). The frame through which that support is channeled is community, of which government (of whatever kind) is a large, and necessary, part.
Don’t get me wrong; I prize individualism. Empirically, it’s made us, collectively, far wealthier and better off than any other philosophy we’ve tried to date. But, like anything, you can take it too far. I think we’re dealing with the consequences of taking it too far, and forgetting that our success as individuals depends critically on our success collectively, as a society.
Bill Gates didn’t get to be the richest person on the planet at one point because a few billionaires wanted to play video games. He made it because hundreds of millions of people were well-enough off to understand the value of, and pay for, the product he was selling.* Even the most dyed-in-the-wool individualist ought to be able to see that self-interest connection :).
– Mark
* this insults Gates, who is a pretty philanthropic fellow, so far as I can see. But it’s a good common touchstone, I think.
Now you have to update your “A Baker’s Dozen of Terrible Things I Have Called Ted Cruz” article:
https://whatever.scalzi.com/2016/05/05/a-bakers-dozen-of-terrible-things-i-have-called-ted-cruz/
Pedro, Scalzi’s very aware of his white-dude-ness, or did you miss his “Lowest Difficulty Setting” screed?
@Carol: That is the problem. The alternative was Hillary Clinton, whom all too many white beer drinkin’ dudes couldn’t countenance having a beer with at all.
If Gore had been affirmed, green energy would be a fact of life in the US. (I know, it’s awful to think the Koch brothers would be down several billion dollars.) Climate change might not have been stopped, but it would have been slowed. And if the 9/11 attacks had not been forestalled altogether, the response would probably have been much more measured.
Pedro:
(looks in the mirror)
WAIT WHAT
(Also: I know I’m white. I’m also aware that in Presidential elections, I vote differently than most white dudes. I do think it would be nice if more of them voted like I did, however.)
“Barring removal from office — which would be fine with me but let’s be realistic — Trump will run again in 2020 (even if he is removed from office I could see him running again, which should scare the shit out of the GOP, as he currently has 90% approval with Republicans)”
Oh, yikes. I never thought of that, although I should have because you are absolutely right. Let’s just hope he’s too busy defending himself from multiple state and federal charges having to do with money laundering, tax evasion, and, oh yeah, conspiring against the United States to even think about doing such a thing. Because again, yikes.
@Scalzi: It’s doubtful Gore would have headed off the financial crisis. The groundwork for that was laid during the Clinton years by things like repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act, which to all appearances had Gore’s full support. But at least he would have taken climate change seriously; and he probably wouldn’t have invaded Iraq, or at least not in such a stupid and half-assed fashion.
Out of interest: In the category of presidents-who-never-were, how do you rate John McCain?
So my only real criticism with your ranking of the worst presidents is that as bad as Trump is (and it is bad) he has yet to start an unnecessary war that has killed on the order of 100k people, wounded far more, and least significantly cost the US government $2T. While the election of Trump was shocking/terrible from my perspective the re-election of GWB was far more upsetting given that by 2004 it was clear we were failing in both Iraq and Afghanistan … Kerry was no rock star but he was clearly a better choice than GWB.
Sidebar: While I am no super fan of Romney, hardly a day goes by where I don’t think “Damned I wish he had run again in 2016”. I lived in MA while he was governor and while I don’t love the guy he did actually believe in a functional government and did not actively work to break everything in sight.
My take on it is that Republican Presidents are dotards or crooks, whilst Democrat ones are intelligent but fatally flawed. Though we in Australia usually like to laugh and point when it comes to American Presidents, but we have not done so well ourselves. We do not get to directly elect our head of state of course. That honour goes to the oldest surviving Saxe-Coburg. Currently Elizabeth Windsor. But our effective head of state, the Prime Minister is the leader of the political party which is in Government. Such is the esteem with which our electorate hold these leaders that the party in power tends to swap leaders (and hence Prime Ministers) at the drop of a hat (or at least an opinion poll). So we have had seven PMs since 2013. And only one of them was any good. So our tale of woe includes a throwback to the 50s who reintroduced racism, a policy wonk who was hell to work with (twice), a diligent manager who was eventually undone by the misogynists and haters, a mad monk, a visionary who gave up all he believed in for power and lastly an evangelical christian whose greatest policy success was to imprison refugees on offshore islands to save them from drowning. Bless.
No words on the ineffectual overthinker? (I remember wanting to vote for him in 1979 – not that I understood the issues at the time, but things went so badly that I felt SO sorry for him – but alas, I was 8).
I hate Hillary, but can’t imagine she would have made a mess of things worse than Trump. Obama was a generally decent president though he had the chance to roll back some of the worst of Bush’s policies and didn’t take them. E.g. the surveillance state and drone strikes on people in far away countries without public scrutiny are two that come to mind.
I tend to agree with you on Clinton. At the time, I thought he should have admitted to the affair, cried on TV and have been done with it.
Iain Roberts:
McCain: I don’t think he would have done as good a job as Obama in warding off the collapse of the global economy, and we might already have a Supreme Court willing to overturn Roe V Wade, and also, SARAH FUCKING PALIN, but otherwise he’d not have been horrible.
As someone who’s been the victim of a LOT of sexual harassment, rape, and child sexual abuse, I’m having a serious problem with people calling consensual sex “harrassment” just because the man was more powerful than the woman. We know EXACTLY how consensual it was, because Monica was telling the person she considered her best friend all about it. How she gave Bill a quick flash of her panties at an event, about how thrilled she was when he approached her later. Why would a young woman want to fuck an older man? Very few straight women at the time were asking that question, let me tell you. Hell, I’d hit that now all these years later. Some women find powerful men *extremely* sexy. Monica did.
Notice that when the Lewinsky scandal broke, there were no other incidents reported. Not ones that had substance … Kenneth Starr desperately tried to find others, and there were some women willing to talk to the press for their 15 minutes in the spotlight, but their friends were like “yeah, I’m sure she’d have mentioned that at the time if it had happened.” Meanwhile, Linda Tripp finally found someone who gave a shit about her tapes and sticky dress … not the authorities, because there was nothing illegal was going on. Oh dear, the president was cheating on his wife! And? FDR died while on vacation with his mistress.
I’m glad that Bill Clinton said on “The Daily Show” that he’s learned a lot about life and his actions. That’s good. He grew up in a time when being inappropriate was OK, because men were never told “that’s inappropriate”, and when women objected, they were being bitches. Now he knows different, good for him. But the #MeToo movement (and Samantha Bee & Terry Crewes’ #MenToo) are too important and necessary to be diluted with non-harassment cases.
Not that I’m ragging on just you about it – I’m sure you’ve heard all the white male interviewers confronting him about it, and you’re a good ally. This is me posting about society in general to please think about shit.
@Scalzi: Fair enough. I was also thinking of the 2000-era John McCain, who was less horrible than the 2008 edition (and *much* less horrible than George W Bush).
Before “Teflon Bill,” Reagan was famously known as the Teflon President. I wonder if that’s something you remember or if the six-year difference in our ages is enough to make that before your time.
Notice that when the Lewinsky scandal broke, there were no other incidents reported.
Bill Clinton spent his political career having “incidents” come out, from Gennifer Flowers to Paula Jones to Monica Lewinsky.
Oh, John, John… You say it all, and you say it all SO WELL.
You and I probably differ on a number of policy positions. Also, I think Hillary has an excellent sense of humor, which she has had to shrink-wrap and store in the freezer for thirty years solely because to appear even marginally viable as a Presidential Candidate With a Vagina, she could neither make nor laugh at ANY jokes. Think about it. The evidence is out there.
But other than that, you’re singing a song I wish I could have written. My own version isn’t nearly as pithy:
My theory is that there are three basic approaches to leadership, and that while everyone can usually manage any/all of them, we tend to develop a go-to style that becomes our default mode. The three types are “Troublemaker” (this is a change agent, someone who promises to smash all the bad stuff and shake up all those blocking change and MAKE IT HAPPEN); “Figurehead” (this is the trustworthy caretaker of all that’s worth taking care of, who projects calm, authoritative competence at keeping the status quo quotidian) and “Pooper-Scooper” (this is the Competent Expert who will Fix What’s Wrong and clean up the messes).
People who voted for Bill Clinton thought they were getting a Figurehead, mostly. That whole Democratic Leadership Council thing was focused on soothing the Establishment, centrist voters into believing that the Democratic Party wasn’t out to be Troublemakers, nuh-uh. What they got was a not-very-competent-at-it Pooper-Scooper who wanted to get in and Tinker With Everything in an effort to make everyone happy, and who couldn’t keep his damn’ zipper zipped.
I have no fucking idea what people who voted for Dubya thought they were getting, but they ended up with one of the least competent Figureheads the nation’s ever known.
So then we elected a superlatively competent Figurehead and I miss him so much. For a brief, shining eight years the rest of the world trusted we’d do what we said we would, keep our agreements, try to be a good neighbor, and generally Be Grown-ups. ::sniffle:: I miss it, I miss it…
My explanation for [Redacted] is actually congruent with yours about the white dudes, which is essentially that the white dudes hated the whole “white patriarchal privilege ain’t what it used to be and that’s only gonna get worse on the current trajectory” and they went bald-headed for the most potent Troublemaker they could find.
And he’s busily doing what a sociopathic, narcissistic Troublemaker always does. And here we are.
Lady Brianna:
I think there’s ample evidence Bill Clinton was a sexual harasser; independently, the President of the United States should not be having sex with a White House intern, for all the various power dynamic reasons any powerful person should not be having sexual relations with a powerless person in their organization.
@Markolbert: “Why does a reasonably well-educated electorate elect such people?”
I think part of the confusion stems from assuming that we have a high voter turnout. And we simply don’t – we have one of the worst voter turnout percentages PERIOD. We talk about who won what percentage of the popular vote in each election – but the real figure, for me, is the percentage of people who did vote vs. the percentage of people who could have voted but didn’t at all.
Whether or not you turn up to vote isn’t down to education. It is down to a number of other factors as well – whether you have access to the polls, whether you know where your polling station even is, and whether you feel like you have skin in the game. Trump and Dubya may have been bad candidates – but they were really good at convincing their voters that they had skin in the game, and those people showed up at the polls.
Whether voters are smart or not doesn’t matter so much as whether they know they need to give a damn. At present, 45% of the eligible voting public doesn’t think they need to give a damn.
@ladybrianna: Maybe “harassment” isn’t exactly the right word. But if one party is in a position of power and authority over the other, a sexual relationship becomes unethical even if both parties enthusiastically want one.
Examples are relationships like professor/student or doctor/patient. I’d say President/intern falls into the same category. And even in 1998, this concept was fairly well understood.
Sorry to disagree, but your top five worst presidents are actually six.
No objections to the rest.
Giant Panda:
Nope: Trump, Harding, GWB, Nixon, A Johnson, all noted as post-Civil War.
Buchanan is pre-Civil War.
Seeing what has come out of the woodwork and been enabled by the Trump presidency, I suspect that President Obama’s election in 2008 and re-election in 2012 is partially responsible for Trump’s election — it was a wake-up call for racists that pointed to a future where “white dudes” may not be fully in charge.
@Iain Roberts A a lifetime Arizonan (perhaps you’re one as well) I can say that my perception of John McCain is somewhat different than the national perception. McCain was very good at his his war hero “maverick” presentation. But, in the end, he was very much like the vast majority of successful politicians: “flexible” (or, if you think in the pejorative, a “flip-flopper”). He would play to his audience. If he was talking to the “base” he would be a staunch conservative. If he was giving a speech in a more urban area (Tucson/Phoenix), he would soften his approach to suit.
He understood the dichotomy of the Arizona Republican electorate. The rural vote was the Republican base and the urban vote was the fiscal conservatives who were much more flexible on social issues. He adapted that understanding to his national runs. In 2000 he knew Shrub had the rural base locked up so he went for the fiscal conservative vote and softened his stance on certain social issues (primarily Roe v Wade). In 2008 he was the front runner so he courted the base more strongly (ultimately ending in Sarah Palin). He learned much from his first term with his participation in what became the S&L scandal.
In the end he was (for better or worse) the consummate politician with his only flavoring being the “war hero” angle. And he used that angle at any opportunity to leverage his political ambitions.
Looking at the US from an outside perspective, being a englishman, I think part of the problem is Fox News and cable news. Fox News told every conservative that they were noble patriotic individualists saving the world from those evil perverted liberals and all the socialists on the left, while cable news gave up being the political referees due to bashing by conservative talk radio.
Like you said, the number one thing you see and hear on cable news, even so called liberal MSNBC, is bothsiderism. If one side of politics realise that they can behave as badly as they want and the referees (tv pundits) will blame both parties then they’ve got zero need to behave well and even a motive to behave badly.
It doesn’t help that the reason Trump has 90% support from GOP voters is both he and they have been watching FOX news for decades, like they’ve said multiple times, “he’s saying what I’m thinking.” Not surprising at all.
Very good piece, particularly the reference to Buchanan. If you look over the total list of men who have held the job, probably half of them could be argued as no better than ineffectual seat fillers. Too many of them have been actively bad. We had the presidential equivalent of the Three Stooges between 1850 and 1860.
Since Watergate, the scrutiny given to candidates has become so intense that I’m amazed that any sane, rational person would consider running for the job. I agree with Arthur C. Clarke (I think it was in Imperial Earth) if you want the job, that should automatically eliminate you. The president should be dragged, kicking and screaming, to the job!
Why is anyone still using “GOP” for Republican? Doesn’t GOP stand for Grand Old Party? The Republicans are not grand. Is it so much trouble to type the extra 7 letters in Republican? Your phone will probably auto-complete it, anyway, no typing required! And, same with Democrat. “Dems” just sounds stupid.
Much as it pains me to admit it, Bush the lesser was worse than Agolf Twitler as a president, due to the two endless wars (and associated drone strikes) that he got us into without a clue as to the outcome. In terms of the number of dead (at the very least a quarter of a million) and money, he’s far worse than Trump. As a human being, however, GWB is much better.
Obama was much too soft on the banks for destroying the economy – a huge bunch of them should be in jail (round 2 of housing collapse coming back, liar loans are back with a vengeance), and didn’t go after the torturers. But his biggest error was in Syria, which was not to go with the least worst option (Assad staying in power) and instead helped destabalise the country, leading directly to the refugee flood which was the tipping point in the Brexit vote and the resurgence of the far right in Europe. And it didn’t even work, Assad is mostly back in charge and another half a million dead. I blame HRC for a big chunk of that too, as she was SoS at the time.
Trump’s policies are pure Republican – tax cuts for the rich, exploding the deficit, being mean to non-white immigrants, regulatory capture. For those saying Romney would be better, I have a bridge you can buy – his surface appearance is less appalling, but the policies are the same. In fact, there would be worse outcomes as he wouldn’t have stirred up as much anger as Trump while making it OK to discriminate and making abortion illegal.
So yeah, US presidents. Not a great track record.
What I continuously want to ask people is “Are you proud of your protest vote/non-vote now?” Every voter should absolutely vote for who they want. But if you look at the landscape and see a dumpster fire, you should vote to make sure the dumpster fire doesn’t win. Politics are total bullshit, but at some point, you have to play the game so that at least not winning is better than losing. This scenario is playing out in my own home state right now, with a plucky independent candidate for governor who is likely to pull moderate Rep votes away from a perfectly good Dem, both poised against an ultra-right-wing dude who is going to end up winning in a plurality. National GOP agenda condensed on a state level for me. Yay America.
Trump may not be the Worst President Ever™. He’s barely completed 18 months in office and has much scope to get there, though. He’s certainly the worst person ever to become president, and also the most unqualified.
The reality-tv version of America’s Federal government was going to happen no matter what: 8 years of Obama, and all the racists rallied behind King Orangejumpsuit but, let’s say, for example, we got McCain instead. His cancer would have been exacerbated due to the strain of the Presidency, and whammo, VP Sarah sees Russia from her house Palin is new POTUS, replete with dumb criminal grifting family and cruel by nature administration. This is where we are as a country. It was always going to happen now. Let’s hope seeing the reality (!) of it is enough of an inoculation against any lasting damage, but you know, it’s going to be painful. Voting Rights Act rolled back, Roe overturned (Sorry Sen. Booker, you don’t have the votes, nothing else matters), people in the streets, and the worst thing: there’s going to be a third World War.
When 9/11 happened I thought “Thank God it’s not Gore” but years later I wonder. Yes, you could have shot me full of cocaine and red bull and he could still put me to sleep, but he was more in line with the whole anthropogenic climate change thing. Plus, I could see having a beer with him. Then again, I voted for Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Hillary. What do I know?
The craziest thing about people choosing DJT as the better person to have a beer with: Trump is teetotal! The cake is a lie…
I’m also disappointed by Obama not going after war criminals. However, can anybody see POTUS #46 going after all the criminality of POTUS 45’s regime? Perhaps a Truth and Reconciliation commission of some sort will happen, but I won’t hold my breath.
Theophylact:
I know people who would argue Andrew Jackson as the worst person, and they might be right. Trump is definitely one of the worst, however. I can’t think of anyone less qualified than him, for sure.
I believe it was President Harry Truman who said that the civil war only came after the U.S. had five bad presidents in a row, including Buchanan.
It seems to me that all party members are local. Many politicians, before aspiring to the presidency, start out at a more local level than the White House. Therefore to have better presidents, people could start by taking an interest in local politics. And local civic mindedness, call it Citizenship.
The cliche for for non-democracies would be people knowing the face and name of the Dear Leader, yet not knowing local leaders, and locally sagging their shoulders saying, “What’s the use?”
[Deleted for previously mentioned cue card arguments. Dude, take your leading, simplistic, not-in-evidence-from-the-actual-text questions somewhere that people are not smart enough to know they’re a waste of time, thanks. If you want to try again here, start with better questions — JS]
@Steve: To save our host the trouble of linking you to his previous writing on the subject: https://whatever.scalzi.com/2016/11/10/the-cinemax-theory-of-racism/
> “then after that who do they have?”
There are some non-horrible conservatives waiting in the wings that could transform into good candidates. Off the top of my head Baker and Huntsman. Michael Steele has been reasonable, called out his own party for racist baloney, and has been willing to talk about gun control.
Strangely enough, Nikki Haley. She has spent the last couple years trapped in what had to be a rather rough spot with Rex Tillerson doing a poor job as Secretary of State, and random Tweetstorms smashing into our old alliances. I don’t know enough about her to put a bumpersticker on my car, but the post-Trump landscape is going to need people with diplomatic chops and some existing relationships.
None of them are perfect candidates, but I don’t think the bench is completely empty-slash-crazy.
I think also there is a pretty good case to be made for the contention (did not originate with me) that: “We’re where we are now because Nixon didn’t die in prison.”
@scottumlib @scalzi, nope, https://whatever.scalzi.com/2016/11/10/the-cinemax-theory-of-racism/ does not explain why the author can’t have a better argument against non-progressives.
I’m always a little bit reluctant to criticize the “who you’d like to have a beer with” criterion, because… Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were totally the ones I’d like to have a beer with. I’m not sure I’m not using it myself.
John,
I gave some thought to Jackson (the racism, the duels, the imperiousness), but they were pretty much in tune with the times, alas. Being a general may teach you how to run a large organization, but it does encourage delusions of grandeur. But he wasn’t a thief, a liar, a womanizer, a slanderer, or an ignoramus.
@BryanGardner Re Gore and 9/11
The world would have been much much much better off if Gore the Bore had been in charge of 9/11. There would have been a real possibility of dampening down the patriotic frenzy and Pearl Harbour allusions instead of exacerbating them with his cardboard personality in charge.
And if nothing else, American forces would have gone into Afghanistan with a plan, victory conditions, and an exit strategy, to avoid getting bogged down in the Graveyard of Empires. And the whole misjudged invasion of Iraq (the key destabilising event of our era) would have been avoided entirely, because as boring as he was; Gore had a functioning brain. And frankly, we could all have used a little boring discourse to take the edge off.
I don’t let my government off the hook, because no matter the party they always seem to play the “Me Too” to America’s plans; but the way W decided to go all in on the frenzied military response, and the enthusiastic stripping of rights and fetishising the police and military, that scared me; even an ocean away. It isn’t just Syria that lead to Brexit, it is the entire post 9/11 paradigm. Thank God that is finally starting to fall apart, it should never have lasted this long.
As I’m a little older than you, I remember two other good presidents (Kennedy and Johnson) – domestically! LBJ knew that the Democrats would pay for losing the Dixiecrats, and they have (and are). And while LBJ was an awful person in a lot of ways, he could do the job. And, as somebody else wrote, the “ineffectual thinker” is the only person in US history to make the presidency a step to higher things.
I think your rankings are spot on – Buchanan remains the worst, according to the count of dead Americans (750,000) but Trump’s reign is young.
From my point of view, there are no non-horrible (pro-poor, pro-civil-rights, pro-choice) conservatives who have a shot at the top job. All that’s wrong with trump from the Republican point of view, is that he’s pursuing their long-term agenda in a vulgar, attention-drawing way.
Maybe the problem is the job itself. The Presidency has over-evolved since back when the Constitution was written. We expect POTUS to run the entire government bureaucracy, police the world, ‘fix’ a multi-trillion dollar economy, command the world’s largest military, etc. etc. So even the best Prsident has to rely heavily on too much staff. Get a man in there who doesn’t know how to recruit and retain the best, and…
No! It is not the president’s job to police the world.
When I was little, in the 60’s, Dad asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I hemmed and hawed, and he said, “You know honey, you could be anything you want to be. Even President.” “President?” “Yes, President, but I hope you are not stupid enough to want the job.”.
What followed was a discussion of what it’s like to be that responsible, to answer to so many people, all while living in a fishbowl. The only President I remember NOT getting grey within the first term was Jack Kennedy, but my recollections of him are pretty dim (I mean, he died when I was 3). Just going off of photos and news clippings and movies. Forever young. All the others look like shadows of their original selves by the time they leave the post.
Add to that difficulty rating: The number one most dangerous job in the US is President. If you take the number of Presidents assassinated, and divide by the total number, you get a fairly high mortality rate.
So – maybe “Why do we elect Presidents so badly?” should ask “How do we make this a job that brings the best leaders to the table?” .
Just sayin’!
The problem with having great presidents is that we only truly know that they’re great because they got the nation through really shitty times. FDR – The Depression and WW II, Lincoln – Civil War, Washington – founding of a nation. I’d rather not go through colossal fuckups just to test the mettle of the person in the Oval Office.
What I usually want is someone doing B+ work – wise enough to allow the institutions of the country, the businesses, the schools, and the people to go about their lives, and smart enough to apply their intellect to the typical problems that do arise.
So give me a B+ person for prez. We work hard enough, we can get one in 2020.
Sometimes, I think that as much as I disliked his policies, GWB and I could have had a lovely interlude drinking tea or soda or whatever, and bonding over the bizarre expectation that everyone drinks alcohol.
Trump is also a non-drinker, but I can’t imagine any interlude with him being pleasant, or even minimally civil.
Good job, John. I like it. Carter was a better man than many suppose. He led a team of Nuke sailors who dismantled a failed reactor working 90 second shifts with a stop watch keeping time, to avoid dying from the loose radiation… possibly the bravest thing anyone ever did before becoming President, or perhaps right next to JFK on a speedboat loaded with torpedoes in the South Pacific. At night, with Imperial Navy warships shooting at them. OK I’ll call that a tie.
I’ve never voted for a Republican for president, I watched Nixon’s Saturday Night massacre come across teletypes that night, wife and I in a darkened news room, clicking and bells ringing from the Times wire, The AP, UPI, all the big news services were going crazy that night. We read the newswires until probably 3 am, no big deal as we worked nights at an AM newspaper at the time, except Saturday nights were everyone’s day off. It broke me from voting for Republicans.
I worked in a phone bank for Hillary, most lately, and for other Democratic candidates since I retired. I worked in state government, many hours a week, and felt uncomfortable doing anything but voting then. Now I contribute quite a bit to people like Tammy Duckworth, Amy McGrath, and will volunteer for someone soon. Anyone who didn’t think Hillary Clinton was far more qualified and a nicer person than Trump, well, I gotta stop now before breaking the rules…
Keep up the good work!
PS, heard about this post on Balloon-Juice blog, turns out I’m not the only Juicer reads you here. Whocouldaknown?
Heck, I think Obama’s objectively the best president of my lifetime, too, and when I was born Eisenhower was in the White House.
Steven C.: “So give me a B+ person for prez.”
That would first require a genuine B+ Democrat presidential candidate. The Hill tells us maybe as many as 25 Democrats will compete for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020.
http://thehill.com/hilltv/what-americas-thinking/405018-political-analyst-predicts-25-dems-will-run-for-president-in
Think about that for a moment: 25 candidates would be a crowded class, given that the U.S. national average elementary school class size is 23.1.
Caveat Emptor: Media will probably grade them all on a curve.
Favorite Nixon story – shortly have he fired the special prosecutor Archibald Cox, I saw this graffiti in the men’s room of one of my favorite bars: “Nixon is a Cox-sacker.”
I don’t know whether the narrative that demands responding to a white dude who goes against the standard white-dude pattern with “Yo, look in the mirror, white dude!” is more pitiful or horrifying. It’s certainly nothing that isn’t one of those.
@ Dominic: On the nose. The most effective thing the Republicans have done is to cultivate a large bloc of people who literally do not believe anything they don’t hear of Fox News, and believe without question anything they do hear on it. It’s an ourobouros that can’t be broken from the outside, because their first response to anything that comes from any other source (including reality in front of their own eyes!) is to say it’s a lie. And I can’t think of any way to put a stop to it without doing things that would be unquestionably unconstitutional.
@ Not the Reddit Chris S: You’re forgetting what Trump has done on the home front. All those executive orders, hamstringing every Cabinet department he can, enabling pollution, public epidemics, and discrimination of all kinds, starting a pogrom against anyone with brown or black skin including both naturalized and natural-born US citizens — those things count too. So do all the people who have died in Puerto Rico as a direct or indirect result of his refusal to provide assistance there after the hurricane.
And then there’s the stochastic terrorism. Trump is morally, although not legally, responsible for every person who’s been killed by the Angry White Dudes With Guns who he has verbally supported and backed since the start of his campaign.
I do agree with your criticisms of Obama. He needed to be much harder on the people who crashed the economy, and he should have completely repudiated torture.
@ uleaguehub: I completely agree. We let not just Nixon, but the whole kit and caboodle of them, get off scot-free, and we’re still paying for that.
I wish that I would be around when these Presidents become history. It would be an interesting read, if we survive this one.
I think part of the problem is the big block of people who are afraid of the future, losing their god on our side place and the government letting men into the women’s room. Kids scoff at that, but it is there.
I also have a soft spot for Jimmie Carter. Too bad he didn’t learn to delegate better. He could see all of those unintended consequences and they tore him apart. I would like to have a beer with him, even if it is a Billy Beer.
Carter had the bad luck to deal with both a crappy economy AND an ugly foreign crisis (Iran hostages). Temperamentally, I think he was better suited to being an executive officer than a leader.
I’ve been dropping in on Whatever since Old Man’s War but don’t believe I’ve ever posted before. That having been said, I’m confused by the content of this post and the subsequent commenting instructions.
The instructions advise that this post “has politics in it[,] so, rules: 1. Be polite to each other, please.”
Polite is generally defined as “of, relating to, or having the characteristics of advanced culture.” It is not polite to refer to any human being, under any circumstances, as:
1. a “cloddish gallstone in human form,”
2. a “racist chucklefuck,”
3. a “shambling carpet of squamous cells,” or
4. a “human personification of an actual stick up one’s ass.”
It is impolite to take cheap shots at Monica Lewinsky, and the application of the Mallet in that circumstance is appropriate. Despite having the power to wield the Mallet, there is no principled argument justifying cheap shots at anyone.
I have observed POTUS tweeting various shameful and intemperate language that is “less impolite” than the rhetoric above.
The instant post does have politics in it, and sadly, demonstrates why civil discourse is failing even in the presence of human beings who have demonstrated an ability to communicate in articulate and polite language.
Monica Lewinsky doesn’t bother me. So far as I can tell she pursued him, even to the point of getting a job at the White House so she would have the opportunity. I do know about her later misgivings but I find them less than credible given the history.
Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey, Leslie Millwee, and Paula Jones are another matter. Those are troubling, very troubling.
I must thank Scalzi for the creation of the wonderful word “testeria”. I intend to use it extensively.
@lucaswilliams0605
I think the rule about being polite is about being polite to the other commenters here, not to never say mean or unflattering things about anyone ever.
Theophylact: I would say that the genocide puts Jackson squarely in the “terrible” category. I can’t remember if he was the bigamist, or if that was his wife.
Frankly, I can’t wait until he’s off the twenty dollar bill.
Regarding Gore and Iraq:I can’t quote any documents just now, but as near as I recall, only a few men urged us into that invasion, and those same few turned their backs once the invasion was a go. Therefore it seems to me Gore would have kept us out of Iraq.
Also, former president Ford was rumoured to be furious that Bush got us into a two front war, Afghanistan and Iraq, instead of just one front. I think Gore would have had Ford’s common sense.
lucaswilliams0605: I think you’re kind of missing the point of the warning. The instruction was “be polite to each other,” not to public figures. I suspect that if Mike Pence or Ted Cruz or whoever showed up at this blog with a relevant comment, Scalzi would be polite to them. The only person he specifically told commenters to be polite about was, as you point out, Monica Lewinsky–and even that read more as a warning to avoid defending Bill Clinton by attacking Monica Lewinsky than anything else, in my opinion. (And if you are referring to Scalzi’s calling the people tempted to break one his rules “Chuckles” . . . well, he’s called people who break his rules worse than that, and–again in my opinion–why wouldn’t he? He sets the rules, we can follow them or go elsewhere.)
Lucaswilliams0605:
Katharine V and Mary Frances have noted it correctly. You might also benefit from reading the site disclaimer and comment policy, as it directly pertains to your complaints. Also, if you’ve been dropping by over the last dozen years, I’m mildly surprised that you apparently have not seen a post like this before. I’ve been writing pieces like this here for, oh, the last twenty years or so.
I tend to blame many of our ills on the Reagan administration. I considered Reagan a genial idiot, put in place by GOP powermongers to be their puppet (I consider GWB and the current occupant* to be later examples). The news coverage at the time that fatuously called Reagan “the teflon president” enraged me, because they were the ones applying the teflon.
That said, it was the Reagan administration (“Reagan” from now on, it’s easier)that fairly effectively attacked unions, education, the free press, and the idea that “government” (in the USA) is supposed to be something that works *for* you.
As far as I’m concerned, Reagan gave us FOX when he failed to expand the Fairness Doctrine to the commons, rather than ignoring it into oblivion.FOX helped give us GWB and *definitely* helped give us the current occupant* — and maintains The Base’s devotion and resistance to reality.
The ‘what might have beens’ keep me up at night. Especially Gore v Bush and Hillary v Donald.
I have until now never truly feared for our country, even during Watergate. But I do now.
Please write a post detailing how we might leverage ourselves out of this. Without a military coup. Seriously; I’m terrified. I am clinging to my like minded liberals. Who are not white nationalists. Who believe in the power of government by the people to counteract the power of big business.