1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day Eight: Cars

For the weekend Whatever 20/20s, I’ve picked some topics I can be brief on, because, hey, it’s the weekend. Thus, for today, let me talk about my extremely boring history of cars.
In 1998, I was still driving the very first car I ever owned: a white 1989 Ford Escort, which was a “Pony Edition” of that model. This meant it was even more cheaply built and constructed than the average Escort of the time. And you know what? I loved it. Why? Because I bought it for just $4,000 in 1991, it was super-cheap to maintain and drive, and because I was someone who fundamentally didn’t care about cars, in terms of their look or the status they might confer. I saw a car as a thing to get me from point a to point b as reliably and cheaply as possible. The Escort certainly did that. I drove it for twelve years, until it died literally in the parking lot of the dealership were I got its replacement, in 2003.
The fact I drove it for a dozen years confused some friends of mine. As I remember one of them telling me, in 1999 or so, “Dude. You can afford a better car.” And well. Certainly by that time I could have had a different car. But “better” is a subjective thing. The Escort ran and was cheap and I didn’t care about anything else, so in that respect it was the best car for me. I didn’t want to spend more money on a car, even if I could afford it. One of the ways I got to point of being able to afford things was not spending foolishly. I drove that car exactly to the point of it not being drivable. And then I got a new one.
Which was a minivan! A 2003 Honda Odyssey, to be exact. And which, I want to be clear about, I was not planning to get. I wanted to get one of those Honda Elements, one of those nifty, boxy little cars with the hose-downable interior, because we had an Akita at the time, and the Element seems like a perfect vehicle to schlep around a dog that shed its own volume in fur on a regular basis. But Krissy wasn’t thrilled with the Element, and the Honda salesdude, perhaps sensing a chance to upsell, showed her the Odyssey instead. The moment he showed her the collapsable third row which could magically disappear into the floor, her eyes got really wide, and I realized we were about to buy a minivan.
This was ironic, because just a couple years earlier, Krissy asked me to shoot her if she ever said she wanted a minivan, and I (reluctantly) said I would consider it. However, between that moment and the moment we bought the minivan, things changed: namely, we had a kid, and had gotten a very large dog, and moved to a rural area where having a car with a lot of space to haul things around in suddenly became very attractive. Krissy, whatever else she is, and she is many wonderful things, is inherently practical. A minivan made sense now, so previous protestations went off to the side.
I accepted that we were going to bring a minivan home, but I felt it incumbent upon myself to note that getting a minivan meant owning up to certain things. Which is why I got a personalized license plate for the minivan which says “NOTCOOL.” Because minivans just aren’t cool and will never be, and you have to accept it. And also that’s fine! Because Krissy was right, we needed that minivan. It was super-useful, and comfortable, and whenever social events were planned, people were glad to see us, because we could fit a whole bunch of people in the car. Minivans: Not cool. Practical as fuck.
We still have the minivan, 15 years on. More accurately, Athena has the minivan; she took it to college with her. It’s safe, still runs well (minus balky sliding doors), and Athena’s very popular with her college friends because she can haul things for them. She’s named the minivan “Yoshi” and she loves it. I expect it will get her through college and then we can give it an honorable retirement.
My current vehicle is a Mini Countryman, which we got in 2011, the first year they were available; Krissy’s car, a 1997 Suzuki Sidekick, was feeling its age and it was time to upgrade. Because we live in the boonies, we wanted something with all wheel drive, but at the time that meant either getting an SUV or a Subaru Forester, and neither option made us happy. But then Mini announced the Countryman, and we were all, like, hmmmmmm maaaaaybe.
Although it was replacing Krissy’s car, the Mini became my car. Krissy decided it made more sense for her to drive the minivan, and also, despite signing off on the Mini, she’s not especially in love with it (the seats could use a smidge more lumbar support for her tastes). I, on the other hand, really like it a lot. It’s the first car I’ve ever had that I actually appreciate for more than its simple “get me to where I am going” value. I enjoy driving it, and I like how it looks, and it feels a bit like a Tardis because it’s tiny outside and surprisingly roomy inside. I also like the look of the 2011 model more than later editions; the only thing I don’t like about it are the terrible cup holders. But otherwise, it’s nifty. I expect I’ll drive it until I can’t.
Since Athena has the minivan at school, we’re technically a single car household at the moment. We get around that because Krissy has a company car that she’s able to use (she has to pay for non-work-related gas and upkeep, which seems totally fair), but at some point we may have to get something else for her. In 2015, when I got that big deal with Tor, I gave some thought to surprising her with a convertible Ford Mustang, but when I very innocently asked her what she thought of them, she kind of shrugged and said she wasn’t in love with them. So I didn’t. That said, Krissy currently has a coupon, as it were, redeemable for the convertible of her choice any time she likes. It seems only right.
As noted above and elsewhere, I’m not in a rush to turn in my Mini, but when I do I expect it will be for a hybrid of some sort, and then an electric after that. What I really want, though, is a car that will drive itself. I’m still not that much of a car person, and I’m at the bend in the curve where my reflexes and reactions are going to get worse, not better. I’m hoping that by the time I’m sixty-five, I won’t have to do any of the driving at all. We’ll all be safer, and I’ll still be able to get places. I think it’s an achievable dream for everyone.
(Huh, I didn’t end up being all that brief on this topic after all.)
30 thoughts on “1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day Eight: Cars”
NOTCOOL? literally lol, well played sir. ours was a 1999, same color, bought new in pasadena jan1st Y2K, served us very well for 15 years.
no edit button, darnit, sorry, can’t fixit jan1st = jan2nd
I have a 2007 Odyssey that I didn’t intend to buy either. But when I was cookie mom last year, and when my family all rented a beach house together…yep. It was awesome. I’ve never been cool, so I wasn’t worried about that part at all :-)
Looking back, remembering the days when cars did have fly windows and did not have seat belts.
Cars: can’t live with ’em, can’t live without ’em. (Unless you live in a decent-sized city.)
That convertible bit was very sweet.
Sad news on the self-driving car front. I have a 4 month old Tesla Model 3, and it is great on boring highways, but once you get even slightly weird or off the highway, it doesn’t do too well. So whenever somebody says when a fully self driving car will be available, add 5 years. No matter who you’re talking to.
I’ve had the same car now for 14 years, and I really don’t want to let it go. But I’ll probably have to soon. For my next car, I just want the most environmentally friendly car I can get. An all-electric vehicle would be ideal, but I’ll settle for a hybrid.
Or when.
Generally speaking, practical is never cool. We all make our own deals with that.
I’ve got a 2002 Odyssey, absolutely do not need a minivan anymore, but I love that car! Regular maintenance keeps it in fine working order and, best of all, it’s paid off. You’re right about the cup holders though. Ew. What were they thinking? The only time I think “I need a smaller car” is when I have to back out of my driveway into the narrow street on the mornings of garbage/recycling pickup. It’s quite the obstacle course! I’m a couple (times quite a few) years older than you and would like that self-driving car right now. Alas, I am in for a wait… quite a long one, I suspect.
I learned to drive in rural Massachusetts, bouncing back and forth between a massive Ford Country Squire station wagon (called The African Queen for reasons) and a third-hand Triumph rag-top which I loved with an unseemly passion. Thereafter (living in cities, where the parking/public transit equation made a car, in my mind, unnecessary) I didn’t own a car until we moved to San Francisco 15 years ago. Since then we’ve had a 1997 Honda Civic which was staunch and sturdy until it was rammed by a car; then a 2003 Honda Civic; and finally, in 2015, a brand new Honda Civic (the first new car either of us had ever owned). Despite the fact that Danny has to drive up to Marin every day for work, we have managed to stay a one-car family (see: cities, public transportation, etc.). I would love our next car, if there is one, to be a hybrid. If there is one.
Should we mention to Krissy that she could go upscale to a Bentley convertible? A tad pricier…but I the seats are comfy…
My only two cars were a 1958 Ford Fairlane and a 1971 Ford Mavrick. The latter disappeared beneath a snowdrift in the great Chicago winter of 1979. For months, all that was visible was the radio antenna marking its presence beneath the drift. Then one day I came home. The snow was removed from the street and the car was gone. All the parked cars were gone. The Mayor lost that next election.
Goddamn could someone figure out an electric storage medium that has around 40kj/kg, a recharge rates of a minute, and unlimited recharges?
And costs a grand or less?
If you want pure functionity, electric motors are so much better than gas. One/one-,hundredth the moving parts. Crazy low end torque. Zero emmissions.
But battery tech is the suckorz.
my 2008 toyota is also called “Yoshi”.
Hah! I went the opposite direction on two of your purchases. I DID buy the Element in 2004 (6’4″ and loved the headroom). And then in 2012, when I was dealing with long term effects of a ruptured disc several years earlier, I reluctantly traded in my manual Element for an automatic CR-V (one of the frowned upon SUVs of your post). I’ve ended up loving my CR-V but not as much as I loved the Element. One thing it does have on the Element though is a much quieter ride.
I traded my 15 year old Subaru Forester for my new Forester last November. I managed to trade the old one before the oil leak under the engine (cost to repair 3x the worth of the car) killed it and before Trump’s savvy business tariffs priced me out the new one. Like you, I don’t consider my car as any kind of status symbol… but I got the color I’d been coveting since I first saw it.
Our boys are 4 and 7. They may never need to learn to drive, but I’ll probably teach them anyway, even though I’ll be 58 when it’s time for the oldest to start learning.
I did what you didn’t–bought an Element (got mine in 2004, so it was the next model year from what you were looking at). Really enjoyed it–rode well, quiet for what it was, and supremely practical. So practical that a few years ago when my daughter was looking at buying something, lamenting that Honda had wait making the Element, that I offered her mine as a gift. She jumped at the offer, and it’s been living in NYC since.
The replacement was a 370Z. Not a need, but I’ve reached the point in my life I don’t need practical anymore–if I have to get three cubic yards of mulch I’ll pay the delivery fee, and the same for furniture, appliances, 4X8 sheets of plywood, etc. And, of all the vehicles I’ve owned, the Z is far and away my favorite. My wife never has to ask twice if she needs me to pick up something from the grocery store, but she also has to let me know if she needs it quickly so the way home doesn’t involve some twisty back roads.
I had the same experience with pontoon boats as you did with minivans. “I don’t even want to set foot on one of them!” But when you’ve got 25 people (some of them very old) and a refrigerator to schlep across the lake over the course of a couple days, you swallow your pride and rent a party barge. It helps that the other rental boats are mostly ski boats, which isn’t my style either at this point.
Car-wise, I managed to keep my ’92 Civic running until an electric became feasible. May your current cars last until an EV works for you. (It will be sooner than you think.) I agree with Steve that level 4 self-driving is at least 5 years further away than anyone tells you.
I had a 2001 Honda Odyssey and LOVED it! At first I thought those self-opening sliding doors were a silly luxury, same for the remote lock/unlock. But I can’t tell you how may times my two boys and I would be bolting for the van in drenching rain, and being able to open the doors as we ran was priceless!
Then when I got out of grad school and the Honda was 10 years old, I traded for a Mini Cooper S. It was fun to drive, and really cute, but I mostly do city (non-freeway) driving now and it had a standard transmission. Lots of shifting there! Plus my boys both grew up to over 6 ft and it was my only car. We just didn’t all fit in there very well!
So after five years with a basic 2002 4Runner I just got a Honda CR-V. Very comfortable, big enough to fit tall people AND their luggage, and gets great mileage. The only thing I’m not so jazzed about is the Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), but I’m getting used to it. The interior really reminds me of my Odyssey, though the cup holders in the CR-V work MUCH better!
Glad to see this come up as a topic as I’ve only just caught up on the digest entry that covered cars and comments there are closed.
What’s the situation with diesel like over the pond these days? Here in the UK I’m getting 60+ miles to the gallon from my Citroen C3 and really not sure what to do when it comes to replacing it. As our neighbour has just stuck a fence down what was a shared driveway charging a fully electric vehicle will mean running a cable across the footpath, which is not ideal.
We made some bad car decisions early in our marriage, leasing (very bad value for a dollar) and buying a couple of new cars with financed payments for years. Then we got smart, and realized that buying for cash, and purchasing a car at least a couple of years old meant that somebody else paid for the majority of the depreciation, and we spent nothing on interest.
Which is why we own a 2005 Honda Odyssey (another vote for the wonderfulness of the model) which we saved for three years to purchase, and just got rid of our 2000 Mazda MPV in favor of a 2007 Toyota Camry in spectacular shape. In addition to carrying a ton of stuff, the Odyssey turned out to be ideal for installing the lift for my power wheelchair, so it is my freedom-mobile, returning me to society and independent work. The motorized and remote controlled doors and back hatch also make it possible for me get in and out easily. It’s a great car for the mobility-challenged, and super comfortable on long trips.
Yes, there are always ongoing maintenance issues and costs with older cars, but it’s generally less than a year’s worth of payments would be, and a good detailing can generally make it seem like new inside when you get that yearning for a nice clean car.
Minivans CAN be cool! Just turn up the aircon. Or buy a Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, which we can’t buy in Ireland, unfortunately.
Incidentally, the Mini Countryman is not considered tiny here. My sister has a Mini One, which is smaller, but HUGE compared to the original Mini.
I share your self-driving car wish, BUT we should be careful what we wish for. When you’re 65 driving may be ILLEGAL! Though the jury is still out on the safety comparison.
One excellent way to make a minivan cool is to turn it into an art car. Many of them have a body structure that lends itself well to becoming an Enterprise shuttlecraft. :-)
Everybody I know who has had an Odyssey has been delighted with it.
Our current cars are both minivans, as a consequence of being convention dealers — we need vehicles that can transport a booth’s worth of merchandise. If we had the money for another car, I’d be looking for a Scion XB, the original “box on wheels” design rather than the current “yet another identical mini-SUV” one. A friend has one of those, and I’m deeply envious.
When the Element first came out, we both had the immediate reaction “It looks like a Hummer pool toy!” And in fact we saw one that had a custom spare-tire cover saying “Humvee Escape Pod”. Alas, that car too has undergone body changes that moved it away from its initial ideal.
I learned to drive on an AMC Gremlin (because I am old), but I have never owned a car of my own. In fact, despite having a driver’s license, I have not driven a vehicle of any kind in probably 25 years–I have a license but you do not want me to use it. Obviously I have lived in cities (or, for college, in a very small town), but I do worry about my lack of experience. If I had to start driving again for some reason, I would definitely take lessons. I have friends with vehicles, which is useful in a number of circumstances, but I love me some public transportation; there’s a reason I have a CTA-map shower curtain.
I’m glad you like your Mini, but you missed a heck of a car by not getting the Forester. They run forever, hardly ever have mechanical issues, and are so much fun to drive.
John, if I may make a suggestion: I’d love to read a Whatever 20/20 post about Krissy. How you met, what she’s added to your life, etc. It’s obvious that she’s a great person who has been really wonderful for you, so I’m sure a lot of your fans would love to hear the story of the two of you… and then three.
Have to recommend the Toyota Prius as a contender for next car. Tons of backseat and hatchback room, and average 48MPH all around, even with my lead foot. Peppy enough, too. Altho, did drive a high performance Tesla awhile ago, and….OMG. Dreams.