1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day Nine: Weight

Well, this one isn’t as cheerful as some of the others have been. In 1998, I weighed a shade over 160 pounds. Today as I popped myself onto the scale, I was a smidge over 191 pounds. This is not great.
This weight gain is on me, both literally and figuratively. As much as there is a natural middle-age tendency toward weight, the fact is I could be doing more, and eating a bit less. I have been fortunate that this weight gain hasn’t had too much negative impact on my health. I went in a few months ago because of a minor health scare involving what I thought was my heart (better safe than sorry), and it turns out I’m slightly better than fine, health-wise; the pain was indigestion and the workup showed everything else was good. Half a bottle of Pepto Bismol (and half of our annual HSA contribution) later, I was fine.
But that’s not going to last. I’m 49 and change; without constant upkeep, the slide from “mostly healthy” to not will be sudden and steep. There’s more to that than weight, but for me weight is both a signal and a contributing factor. I’m not going to get any healthier, or bring my weight down, just sitting on my ass.
My current weight is not the most I’ve ever been but it’s within five pounds of it. Up until a couple of years ago I was hovering in the 175 range and then up it went, a combination of laziness, work stress and perhaps eating my exasperation at the current political situation in the United States. To be clear, it’s not Trump’s fault I weigh more than I did before he was president. Again, that’s on me. On the other hand, his presence in the White House and all the nonsense that’s come with it makes it psychologically easier for me to say, fuck it, we’re all screwed, I’m gonna have another slice of pizza. I have to work on that.
I find it easier to watch my weight when in fact I’m actually watching it — when I log calories and track steps and so on and so forth. I’m a person for whom gamifying weight and health really works, and when I get away from that I do a slow upward trend in both weight and laziness. I kind of hate this fact about me, but I’m also at an age where I worry less about the not-spectacular existing aspects of my personality and more about accepting them and making them work for me. If gamifying my health and weight it what it takes, let’s do it, baby.
This is where I announce I have a goal for myself, which is to get myself down to 180 by the end of the year, and to 170 by my 50th birthday, which is next May. I don’t think I need to get myself back down to 160; I think at this point that weight marker would really accentuate my jowls. But 170? I could probably do that in nine months if I make the effort and I think I’ll generally be happier with myself if I get there. And I know myself well enough to say that I’m more likely to make the effort if I say it out loud and in public. So: Hey! 20 pounds in nine months. Let’s see how I do.
Also, this gives me an excuse to buy a new smartwatch. Yes, I will use any excuse to get new toys. Don’t judge me. Or judge me all you want! It’s fine.
1. Please note that I’m discussing what I think is getting myself to a healthy and happy weight for me; other people are happy and healthy at varying weights. Let’s not be using my personal discussion of weight to go on a wide-ranging spree of weight shaming, either generally or other specific people. It’s tiresome and never goes anywhere pleasant.
2. I’m not actually looking for weight/exercise advice right now. I know this won’t stop many of you from offering it anyway, so do what you want, just be aware I’m not likely to be considering it.
3. I am, however, open to your suggestions for smartwatches, if they work with Android/online sites. Don’t suggest an Apple watch to me please; I’m not going to dive into the Apple ecosystem just for a watch.
I’ll join you! I am in the same boat (48 years old, 20 lbs (or more) over weight), and tracking helps me too. I’ve heard the Garmin GPS watches work well and are waterproof.
Matthew Inman’s The Oatmeal offers this great cautionary take on diets: http://theoatmeal.com/comics/diet_train
Maybe by laughing at the hazards now you could reduce your chances of running afoul of them later. Not that this has worked for me….
Good luck with your goal!
I recommend one of those fancy scales that measure body fat % (through both feet sensors and connected hand-held sensor). My goal isn’t number of pounds, but rather lower body fat %. I don’t want the muscle I’ve started putting on in the gym to count against my goals.
The last time I weighed anywhere near my ideal weight was in college. Since then it’s been a slow, inexorable creep upward. I ought to drop at least 30 pounds, but that’s proving difficult. It doesn’t help that over the last 4-5 years I’ve discovered a tendency to throw my back out, giving me an excuse to not exercise. Between that and my liking to eat well, finding the right combo of exercise and diet is tricky.
Good luck! I’m rooting for you!
I’m pretty lucky (my wife, who has been plagued by weight issues most of her life, would agree) in that it’s always been easy for me to stay within a narrow band of weight (mostly 185-190; I’m 6’1″) no matter what I eat. And any time I decide I want to lose a few pounds, I find it pretty easy, even though I’m old (69).
Not that I’m offering advice – I’m not – but South Beach worked well for me last time.
I tip (break) the scales at over 300 lbs. I am tall…still, not good. Losing weight is hard. Knees begin to ache and walking is a bit painful. May need surgery later. Hope not.Yup….at 64 this is not good. I live in S Texas…the food is great, greasy, calorofic, very reasonably price…and IMHO, the best Mexican food in the USA. Sigh…need to move to an area where food is expensive, not that good, tasteless …UK??? :)
Right there with you. Similar age, similar amount of weight needed to loose. For me it’s largely an issue of how I FEEL (and how tight the waistband of my pants feel), not a number on a scale. But I’m tracking the second to improve the first.
I downloaded an app to my phone called “lose it” that helps track calories and amounts of protein, sugar, fats, and carbohydrates. I’m wanting to improve these proportions as well. I’ve already dropped my “added sugar” amount and it has made a difference in how I feel.
Dammit.
I mean yeah, I eat less of the sugary foods I love and I feel better but I have to eat less of the sugary foods I love.
My husband & I are 68, and both fighting middle-age weight gain. We are both making progress, slowly but slowly. I empathize with you and send encouraging thoughts your way.
The most effective diet for me was restricting my sugar intake. I lost 20 pounds in eight weeks by keeping my sugar intake to about 13 g/day. That was probably too fast, and I would stay around 24 g/day if I did it again. Of course, YMMV.
I am in the process of putting together a wightloss wordpress site…Actually just spent the last five hours doing it and come over here for a read and your post was the first one in my feed so maybe it’s meant to be… Anyhoo i have lost 20kg in 40days. With no exercise. Haha sounds to good to be true, yeah that’s what i thought too. Until i gave it a go. Let me know if you’re interested in perusing the new site. Thanks lisa
There are also some fairly easy diet-related things you can do, without going so far as to fall into one of the fad diets. #1 is to reduce your intake of HFCS, which is most easily accomplished by cutting back on sweetened sodas. What I drink instead: unsweetened iced tea (often made with apricot or other flavored teas, but not commercial flavored tea which is all heavily sweetened); unsweetened flavored fizzy water, which has the same mouthfeel as a soda (look for it in the “mixers” section at the grocery); plain water with a little lemon juice added (the kind that comes in a plastic lemon works fine).
Any dietary changes that you make voluntarily have the advantage that you can take a break from them if needed. I made some voluntary dietary changes about 10 years ago after watching a few too many friends become diabetic and have to deal with severe NON-voluntary dietary changes, and so far it seems to be working, and I don’t feel deprived.
And there are worse ways to lose weight. I dropped 70 pounds last year, but I absolutely do not recommend my path to anyone; this ties in with your comment about going from “mostly healthy” to “not” (or as I perceive it, from “middle-aged” to “old”) very fast.
I could definitely lose some weight and exercise more.
I know a couple of people who have lost significant weight on the keto diet and they are telling me to give it a try. Might have to look into it.
Still waiting for that genetically modified perfectly healthy body, in a pill.
I’m about 4 years younger than you, but I’ve been in the same boat. I made a commitment earlier this year to doing something about it, and it’s working! I’m down about 17 pounds (so far)! The gamifying also works for me, though I don’t have a bunch of fancy toys to help.
There goes my plan of bringing you a bagged double double from In N Out when you hit The Last Bookstore! Maybe some nice mineral water instead :) Best wishes on the healthiness, it’s important !!!
Buy yourself a bicycle (no cheating; no electro-bike) and do all the trips that are in a radius of 5 miles around your house by bike. No fancy thing; just regular one with a shopping carrier. Good for the environment, your wallet and you.
Good luck, John! We want you around and writing for as long as possible. I’m really enjoying these “Whatever” retrospective posts. They’re interesting topics. on two fronts–I like to see how you feel about each of these, and also take a minute to ruminate on how they’ve changed for me in my life over the past 20 years.
Good lord how I wish announcing my goal weight worked for me. Unfortunately, it’s just likely to make me lie if anyone asks.
When I got married in 1993, I was still at my 1981 high school weight of 165. I stayed around that weight (without needing to think about it) until 2001. Then I got a programming job at a Web 1.0 company in San Francisco. Besides the requisite foosball table which interested me not at all, we had a fully-stocked snack cabinet. Having never needed to think about my caloric intake in the past, I thought nothing of eating a few bags of M&Ms every day. I gained 20 pounds in six months.
Now that I’m in my mid-50s, the days of eating whatever I want are far behind me. Thankfully I haven’t had too hard a time of it. I just am mindful of trying not to eat too many unnecessary calories, avoiding anything with HFCS (which is a marker of low-quality food anyway), and staying away from processed foods. Between that and gamifying with the help of a company-sponsored Fitbit I’ve been able to keep my weight around 170-175 for the past couple years. For my height (6’2”) I’m happy with that. I could probably use some sit-ups to keep the paunch at bay, but exercise and I have a long-standing animosity.
Your plan sounds eminently doable! Most things I read advise losing weight slowly, and your goal of losing 20 pounds in approximately 40 weeks is a sensible and non-stressful way to go. The combination of burning a few extra calories with eating a few less can give surprisingly great results.
If you hit a plateau though, you may need to up your game on the exercising part. (I would suggest weight training, but that’s just me, because I’ve always enjoyed lifting weights.) In time, your body will adapt to your new normal, and become more efficient at extracting calories from smaller amounts of food. Which, yay for evolutionary survival adaptations, but boo hiss for attempts at weight loss.
I’ve been pretty happy with the Fitbit Alta HR. It’s mostly a fitness tracker, but it does do notifications as well. And an upside to it being simpler is only having to charge it once a week.
Their app is pretty great too. Lots of fun badges to work towards (recently my culminative walking has surpassed the length of the Monarch Butterfly migration) and ways to challenge friends for that added incentive.
I think they may have a scale that hooks into their system as well, though I haven’t used it.
You might want to look at the Hacker’s Diet (its on John Walker’s website at https://www.fourmilab.ch/cgi-bin/HackDiet/. I’ve been using is for years and it helps me control my weight (although my control is far from perfect!)
Don’t diet. Whatever changes you make, make them permanent, and the weight loss will be permanent too.
I weighed 135 in college, and about 140 when I gave up smoking in 1984 (at age 44). Adding just a couple of pounds a year, by 1998 I was up to nearly 180. By the simple expedient of not eating lunch when I wasn’t actually ravenous, and not automatically eating everything on my plate when I was already full, I gradually brought the weight down to its present 145. At my age, I’d look gaunt if I weighed less. No one would ever call me slim (I’m only about 5′ 5″), but I wouldn’t have to lie about my height in order not to be called obese, like someone whose name rhymes with “rump”.
I’ve heard good things about the Fitbit watch for people who don’t want to go the Apple route. On weight gain etc… I think the hard thing is to keep healthy stuff in the house so that when you want to eat lunch or dinner you don’t just go “AH, nothing in the fridge, screw it, I’ll order pizza”. I think it’s also easier to do when you’re doing it, in the fall through winter because I”ll make things like pots of soup, stew, whatever and freeze them so if I do get caught out with nothing fresh to cook I can reheat something decent.
I’m trying to lose too (doing Weight Watchers online plan) and I’m down 15 pounds or so. Even a 5% drop in body weight makes a difference in your health.
Yeah, I long for the days of youth when I could basically eat all I wanted and still maintain a 175 lb weight, but those days are long gone. I also know from experience that it’s easier to lose the weight than it is to maintain that loss. Supposing I get down to 200 (my goal) it will require constant attention to diet to keep myself there.
Weight Watchers. Seriously. It really works and is easy to follow. You can do it all online and there’s an app you can link to your smart watch. I lost 80 lbs in WW and have kept it off for 4 years.
John, what was the “weight” of the rain in your area? Dayton, Ohio, which I believe is in your neck of the woods, broke their 72-hour rainfall record, and Columbus, Ohio, where I used to live ,got about 6 inches. For those who’ve never been to Columbus, about 60 years ago some damn fools built freeways way too close to the two rivers, the Scioto and the Olentangy.
One thing I’ve noticed is a bullshit job that is also boring prompts munching. Everyone who enters my workplace skinny leaves fat. Bullshit jobs tend to pay well, but it’s probably a good idea to try to get one that, while meaningless, is at least not boring. And if you find such a job, please let me know if they are hiring. 😉
When I was younger I thought I would go to bed one night and wake up weighing 25 pounds more. I stopped drinking all sodas. I think the sugar free crap is worse for you than sugar, I just wanted to control the amount of sugar I took in.
I also started resistance work. You don’t need to get bulking lifting weights and it has really helped with things like knees, hips and shoulders. I’m 63 now, weigh thirty pounds more than I did in high school ( looks better than the skinny dork I was then, there weren’t nerds that far back) and still race kayaks.
Start small and build yourself up. Form might not matter with five pounds of weight, it does with fifty. Build up to fifteen repetitions, add a little weight and drop back to eight to ten repetitions, rinse and repeat. Your body will thank you later.
Yesterday I was at a con and Gallery Serpentine (a truly excellent corset-making outfit not usually located in my city) was there. I know they’ll be at the Goulburn Waterworks Steampunk & Victoriana Fair in six weeks, which I’ll also be attending… and I know I’ve gained a pile of weight this year. So I made a plan to do my utmost to lost 10 kilos (that’s very roughly 20 pounds but I am very very overweight so it’s not even 10% of my body weight) between now and the fair, and reward myself with a new corset.
Talking about my goals helps a lot, and I’m very bad at consistency so a frontal assault on weight loss is my best bet. Apart from anything else, I told the Gallery Serpentine people that I’d be there and buying a corset, so I’ve effectively promised to stick to this. I kinda regret it already, but the more people I tell the more I’ll feel honour-bound to continue. So congrats, John. You’re now one of my cheerleaders. (This does not require any action whatsoever on your part.)
Dear John,
Being a Shmaht Gouy, you will probably know all this already, but just in case, Six Known Facts:
1) No diet regimen works for everybody. No diet even works for the majority of people.
2) Every (almost) diet works for somebody. Even the most brain-dead ones like the Ice Cream Diet or the Paleo Diet.
3) Some people can easily lose weight. Some people will not lose weight under any (sane) dietary regimen. (Oh sure, there’s medically controlled starvation in a hospital setting — Breathaireans don’t put on weight, as a rule — but let’s stay real.)
4) No dietary regimen is guaranteed to work for your entire life. Your body’s metabolism will change with time, both qualitatively and quantitatively. You will need to periodically revisit this.
5) Yo-yo-ing is far worse than being overweight. For all values of “overweight.” If you can’t keep it off, don’t take it off. On average, you’ll live longer.
6) Excessive weight loss is medically hazardous. The hazards start appearing when you lose 15% or more of your weight in one year. Your goal of 21 pounds in the next nine months is within the safe zone, barely, but pushing it to 31 would entail risk.
Gamifying is a very good strategy, when it suits someone’s temperament and abilities. Since it’s worked for you in the past, it’s the best place to start.
The reason it’s a good strategy, though, is not because your counting calories. Nutritionists, trying to study exactly and quantitatively how the body uses what it eats, have discovered that almost nobody, no matter how anal and detail-oriented, can accurately monitor their caloric intake to the degree necessary to control weight. People rarely err on the high side — they don’t remember eating things they never did. An error of a mere 20 cal a day on the low side adds up to 2 pounds a year. And there is your middle-aged spread.
The reason it’s a good strategy, when it is, is because you become more mindful of what you eat and you engage in behavior modification, much of it unconscious. The same way that people who turn on the gas mileage monitors on their automobiles generally get better gas mileage than when they don’t.
In other words, if you find you’re not tracking the stuff perfectly, don’t sweat it. What is more important is that you’re paying more attention to it.
– pax / Ctein \ Ctein
[ Please excuse any word-salad. Dragon Dictate in training! ]
Low-carbing it worked for me; I went from 187 down to 170, which works for me:
https://zerooiloneclub.blogspot.com/2015/06/lowering-carbs-how-to-what-you-can.html
Best of all: you can do it without being hungry. Bacon and eggs! Lasts me all day …
Pretty much in the same boat poundage wise and pretty much deciding to do the same thing, esp up the exercise. I’ll check back in May and see how you did and have the same goal for myself.
I’ve been trying to get up the nerve to weigh myself for weeks now. (Same boat: age 40+, job that keeps me at a desk writing, and Trump-induced pizza consumption.) Pretty sure I’m the heaviest I’ve ever been. But reading your post first thing on Monday morning (South Korea time) inspired me to actually get out the scale. My first thought: wow, that’s not bad! My second thought: oh, that’s in kilograms. Darn furrin scales!
Anyway, I’ll be working on the health thing too! Hope you have (slow, steady) success!
Actually John, I WILL judge you….I think using this to get the smartwatch of your heart’s desire is a terrific idea! (spoken from someone who has a demon on each shoulder: one who is a cheap dutchman and doesn’t want to buy anything expensive, and the other a gadget freak who wants the latest shiny new piece of tech….)
It’s great you have publicly set goals. It’s way too easy to have initial enthusiasm and then start procrastinating. We all want you healthy.
I too am in the process of losing weight. 2017 was a stressful year (both personally for me and for the US as a whole) and I did not do what I know I need to do to maintain my health. Now I wear a Fitbit, use the stairs, park at the back of the lot at the grocery store, move around a lot and weigh myself every day.
I’ve found that really paying attention to what I eat and avoiding snacks (a big problem area for me) is essential. If I indulge in a treat it is because it’s really good and not because it’s there.
The best way FOR ME to exercise (weight train) is with a personal trainer. I have inflammatory arthritis so I try to avoid injury and a trainer knows when and how to push me. (I’ve tried classes and I’ve been hurt). And if I know I have an appointment with a trainer I will go to the gym.
I used to ride my bike to work 4 days a week (5th day I drove and took 4 days worth of clothes),plus a 50-70 mile ride on the weekend. At 42 my left knee started to hurt. Long story short, my bike riding days were over until I got a knee replacement. Which I did not want to do.
In 2 years I’d gained 90 pounds, and now have to fight daily to stay under 300. Plus I got unemployed several years back and, being over 50, can’t seem to get a job with health benefits. So I have no health insurance. To add to the misery, due to the added weight I’m losing my right knee, and am fighting to not become diabetic.
To be clear, I do an hour of aerobics 4 days a week, and eat pretty healthy. What I’ve found is once you gain the weight it’s a bitch to get it off.
Get a good scale and weigh yourself daily. No substitute for that daily dose of truth.
Loss of 21 pounds over nine months to hit 170? That comes to 2.3 pounds per month. Doable.
Thinking good thoughts for your success. Due to a serious health situation, I had to seriously get in top of my weigh last year and stay on it. If it’s any help, I’ve learned that you can eat just about all the veggies you want as long as they’re not coated in anything fatty. I’ve also learned that just about every veggie that I’ve come across so far that is pretty tasty tossed in olive oil, dusted with a little kosher salt, and roasted I the oven.
With you, not only in thoughts and prayers but also in exercise and diet.