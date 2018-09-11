Uncategorized Sunset, 9/11/18 September 11, 2018 John Scalzi1 Comment And if you look closely, you can see the new crescent moon. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
One thought on “Sunset, 9/11/18”
Nice.