Halfway through September now, and here is a very fine stack of new books and ARCs to note the occasion. See anything you’d like? Tell us in the comments!
7 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 9/14/18”
I think I’d like to read the new Jasper Fforde book. I’ve enjoyed his previous books. The Accidental War looks interesting also.
As Joe said, A new Jasper Fforde. Always interesting.
G. Willow Wilson, the writer of Ms Marvel Kamala Khan — interesting!
V.E. Schwab; I enjoyed Vicious.
New Jasper Fforde, new Walter Jon Williams, and new Richard K. Morgan! Happy days!
I’m in for anything by Walter John Williams and G. Willow Wilson. Also, The Penguin Book of Japanese Short Stories looks very interesting. I haven’t read a japanese anthology in quite some time, only novels. The last one, if I’m not mistaken, was a compilation of short stories by Banana Yoshimoto.
The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson looks (and sounds) so good and so inspiring. I’ve loved her work and I’m really looking forward to this book as something new and excellent.