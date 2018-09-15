20/20 1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day Fifteen: Music September 15, 2018September 15, 2018 John Scalzi5 Comments In no particular order, a playlist of 20 songs from the last 20 years that have stuck with me. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
5 thoughts on “1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day Fifteen: Music”
Also, for anyone who will gripe that “God Only Knows” is a song from the sixties although the Petra Haden version is from the 2000s, please feel free to sub in this song:
Also, this just barely missed the cut:
As did this:
And, uhhhhhh, this one too:
There’s been a lot of good music in the last 20 years, folks.
Jonathan Coulton’s “Redshirts” is how I found out about you. I was a big Jonathan Coulton fan but had drifted away from reading science fiction. After I heard that song, I decided to find out what this “John Scalzi” guy was about. Now I have purchased all your books and have started reading science fiction again.
SSteve:
Then it worked like it was supposed to! Also, I’m glad to hear that.
Never has the musical generation gap been so apparent. ;)
I’m also grateful you recommended that Muse album.