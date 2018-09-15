20/20

1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day Fifteen: Music

John Scalzi5 Comments

In no particular order, a playlist of 20 songs from the last 20 years that have stuck with me.

5 thoughts on “1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day Fifteen: Music

  1. Also, for anyone who will gripe that “God Only Knows” is a song from the sixties although the Petra Haden version is from the 2000s, please feel free to sub in this song:

    Also, this just barely missed the cut:

    As did this:

    And, uhhhhhh, this one too:

    There’s been a lot of good music in the last 20 years, folks.

  2. Jonathan Coulton’s “Redshirts” is how I found out about you. I was a big Jonathan Coulton fan but had drifted away from reading science fiction. After I heard that song, I decided to find out what this “John Scalzi” guy was about. Now I have purchased all your books and have started reading science fiction again.

