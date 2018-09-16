1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day Sixteen: Hair

I’ve not been a fan of my hair these last twenty years.
Honestly, my hair and I have never been on the best of terms. I come from a family that doesn’t have great hair; it tends to be thin and wispy in the best of circumstances, and I, who started balding at around age 24, rarely had the best of circumstances. I have exactly one picture of my hair being decently full looking, from when I’m seventeen. At the time I was rocking the perfect 80s hair; I looked more like John Stamos than John Stamos did at the time. It’s been downhill, hair-wise, ever since.
This is not to say that I desire to return to the halcyon days of feathered mullet hair. One, uhhhh, that style is dated. Two, at this point I’ve gotten used to not having to do anything with what hair I do have; the thought of having to do a whole hair regimen tires me out. If I had hair, it would still be bad hair, there would just be more of it.
What I dislike about my hair, and have for the last double decade, is not the hair per se but its balding pattern. I’ve gone bad from the center of my scalp, and the circle is ever widening. In 1998, it was a patch of bald the size of a small donut. Here in 2018, it’s pancake-sized and honestly I look like I have a tonsure, or, as I noted the other day, like I have a chinstrap at the top of my head. It’s easy for me not to notice most of the time, since I have a baffle of hair persisting at the front of my head. I don’t directly see my bald spot most of the time. But then it shows up in pictures or on video and I’m all, oh, that’s not a great look.
I should note I’m not insecure about my hair. My hair is what it is, and it doesn’t create any social or existential crisis for me. I don’t suffer any loss of social standing for my terrible hair, and I’m happily married to a woman who met me as I started losing my hair, knew what she was getting into and apparently is just fine with it. There’s no penalty for a middle-aged dude having a tonsure, basically, as long as you’re a decent human and a reasonable conversationalist. I do fine regardless of the status of my hair. I just don’t like my hair very much.
Well then, take it all off, you say. Thing is, in the mid 2000s, I did that, just to see what it would be like. As it turns out, I thought it looked fine. Krissy, on the other hand, didn’t like it at all. Considering that she was the one who would have to look at me on a daily basis, and in a general sense it’s a good thing to keep one’s spouse happy, I grew it back out. I honestly have to say I don’t understand why she prefers the Friar Tuck look to a chrome dome. But she does, and also, she keeps her hair longer than she would otherwise because she knows I prefer it that way. So. “Not entirely bald” it is.
What I learned in the last 20 years about my hair is that the secret to having it look good is basically to keep it as short as possible. Not completely shaved off but close to the scalp. Otherwise it gets tufty, quick. My rule of thumb is that when I can fashion the hair in the front of my head into a point, it’s time to get a haircut (also, I need a haircut right now).
Mind you, I don’t always get a haircut when I need a haircut, which means that occasionally I get to take pictures of myself with really terrible hair. This is, oddly enough, pretty much the only time I like my hair. I kind of dig taking terrifying pictures of myself. Call it the Opposite Instagram Effect, if you like. Or as I prefer to call these sorts of pictures: “My Next Tinder Photo.”
Oh, yeah. I would totally date me.
My next hair crisis, as it were, is that the bit of hair on the front of my head is thinning rather a bit recently and probably in the next year I’m going to simply just shave it all the way down, and then the question will be what to do with everything else. People say that I should do a Jean Luc Picard on it, but the thing is, a) I don’t have Patrick Stewart’s head shape and b) the hair I have in the back is both fuller and rises further up my head than Stewart’s. Also, bluntly, I don’t have a full-time stylist like Stewart did on ST:TNG — that’s right! Never compare your hair to television hair, even when the dude is bald. I guess I’ll figure it out when it happens, soon.
There’s another sort of hair to consider in this piece, which is facial hair. In 1998, I didn’t wear it very often; here in 2018, I wear it almost constantly. What caused the switch? Well, when I was younger, it was that I didn’t like beards much; I thought they made you look like someone’s dad, and not the cool dad but the dad that spends too much time in the basement, oiling the guns. But as I got older I realized that was a little silly, and also I became a dad anyway, and also, in point of fact, a beard looked fine on me. These days, I also wear a beard because I like so many men my age have experienced Lower Face Collapse, and the beard both gives my chin definition it otherwise doesn’t have any more, and also hides my positively tragic jowls, which at this point and short of cosmetic surgery, I don’t ever see getting any better.
So in sum, here in 2018 I am a balding white guy with a beard. This means that I am on a day to day basis indistinguishable from at least twenty million other American men between the ages of thirty five and fifty five. Wherever I go in public there are at least a few other guys who look like I do. Even at science fiction conventions, where you think I might stand out, there’s a sizable percentage of people who have no idea who I am unless they look at my name tag. I’m not Neil Gaiman or George Martin, both of whom have a easily definable look, both to the point of being cosplayed at comic cons. If you cosplayed me, you’d be cosplaying a middle-aged white guy in an aloha shirt, i.e., 30% of dudes at a con. I have been told more than once by people at a convention that they recognized me only because I was standing next to Krissy, which, to be fair, makes perfect sense to me. No one looks like Krissy except Krissy. A lot of dudes look at least kind of like me.
This is not a complaint, and even if it was, there’s not a lot I can do about it at this point (and even more precisely, not a lot I will do about it). This is my look, and this is my hair — head and face — for a while. And I like me, even with my less than great hair. Honestly, if a tonsure is the worst problem I have with my body — and at the moment, it sort of is — I’m doing great, thanks.
19 thoughts on “1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day Sixteen: Hair”
I go with what my barber calls crap all over: buzz cut with a number 2(yes) clipper, hair and beard. No work for me. Always neat. And buzz cuts are cheaper.
I have to throw my hat in with your wife on the full baldness look. It just… There is no easy way to say this, but it reminds me of what my father looked like after he got diagnosed with cancer and had gone through multiple rounds of both chemo and radiotherapy, before he passed. That is not to say that if you preferred that hair style that it would not be your absolute and unabridged right to choose it, just… I don’t know what I’m saying actually, just I can understand Krissy’s position and am thankful you didn’t stick with it. If it makes you feel any better, the balding but no beard makes you look like some sort of late 1990s BBC science tv show presenter too.
I’m right with you Ken, though I go with a 2 on top and a 2.5 on the face. So much easier.
I’m about your age, and I usually keep my hair long, though it hasn’t been ponytail length in a few years. My wife likes it long and I don’t like being lectured about what shampoo and conditioner to use when I get it cut. I have plenty of hair, but it’s so fine that it’s not really controllable. I usually manage to keep it from looking too much like Jeff Daniels in Dumb and Dumber. Usually.
Back in the late 70s my hair was like Robert Plant’s, but darker. My sisters, who both have straight hair, were very jealous of my curls. Now, at 57, it’s a #2 on the head and #3 on the goatee, which I have for much the same reasons as any other aging white dude which you mentioned.
So I have an old paperback copy of Old Man’s War and it has the author photo of you shaved bald… and it’s weird, I gotta say. Lol. After seeing the photos of you on this site for the past 5-10 years, that photo just looks like an entirely different person! Which it probably feels like it is. :)
At least you have experimented with your look, I’ve known people who have had the same hair since high school. I mean, I know your genetics kinda forced your hand a bit, but I think you did well and, in the end, you were smart and listened to Krissy so everyone is a winner!
Women get Lower Face Collapse with aging too, and we don’t have the option of covering it up with a beard. :-(
Right now I’m dealing with chemo hair — it didn’t all fall out, but all the long hair shed and was replaced by short curly hair, so now I look like I have a poodle cut. It doesn’t look bad, but it doesn’t look like me and that bothers me.
Compared to my hair, yours is robust, thick, and well mannered! In Highschool (the mid 70’s for me) the moment my hair got below my ears, it started to do a ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ flip, which I hated.
I had a “widows’ peak” in my childhood, and knew I was going to be bald pretty early. Joining the Marines after college, I got a look at what my future hair status was going to look like. By the time I got out, I was so completely used to having short hair, I completely rejected the idea of going back to spending tens of minutes every morning having to worrying about it.
Nowadays, I just go to the least expensive hair cutting place (barber shop, salon, ‘stylist’, etc.) and tell them “A number one blade on the top, number two everywhere else, clean above my ears, and round the back. Years ago, in Dallas, the different stylists at one place I went to bragged about who could cut my hair the fastest!
As far as beards, I tend to do one from October to April. I grow it to keep my face warm when I am walking the dog. I call it my ‘winter fur’…. :-)
I see older guys in public every single day with hairstyles that are so bizarre, and so clueless, they look like comic characters, like something out Dick Tracy. No exaggeration.
Now that I have to count myself as a middle-aged dude, I would say that if looking like an anonymous shlub is the price I have to pay, I’ll consider it a blessing.
The last time I went to a barber for a haircut, I smiled and asked if I qualified for a discount because my receding hairline left him very little area to clip. His response? “Discount? I want a Finder’s Fee!”
I see some parallels in our hair journey (with the exception that I never had hair that touched my collar, thanks to a conservative father.).
My son is 42 and thanks to a double whammy in the gene pool (although I was given to understand that it comes through the Mom’s family) his forehead hairline has met the back of his head. He keeps what he has close-cropped.
I myself am pretty thin along the center line of my misshapen noggin but continue to comb the whisps, no combover, just a normal part. I too, for many years actually, cut it short, close-cut, like the cut I had as a youngster.
In recent years, after chemo blasted it all away, I let it all grow out, facial and head coverage. The facial hair (including my mustache which had become a regular facial feature in the early 70’s) has since returned somewhat thinner. Today, the mustache remains, the rest bears occasional stubble. I miss the full version of my mustache, constantly needful of a trim, more than the hair on top of my head that returned much thinner than before. A new normal.
Since most of my top-hair went (in my early fifties), it has been a #3.5 allover buzz-cut for me. The first time I told my old-school barber to buzz it, he wanted to keep the top-sides longer and do a “comb-over” to hide it (remember that hilarious “swoop it over” haircut conversation in the 1984 Steve Martin/Charles Grodin film “The Lonely Guy?” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RjeEYTLkbE ). For the next three haircuts I had to have the same argument with my barber insisting on a buzzcut not a comb-over, until he finally gave in.
I can tell when it’s getting to be haircut time again, because I start to get that twin-points phenomenon like Dilbert’s boss in the “Dilbert” comic strip. ( https://www.businessinsider.com/best-pointy-haired-boss-moments-from-dilbert-2013-10 )
I have a very masculine hair pattern. That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.
Actually, you look pretty damn good with the shaved head. But I understand Krissy’s take on it, it is a wee bit extreme. When I was a cop, we had a VERY strict hair/facial hair policy, so it was military style always, and NO facial hair at all. For almost 20 yrs! Nowadays, I really enjoy a short length goatee, and when I hit the barber…stylist…whatever…I just tell them to do what they want. “It’ll grow back”, right? Right??!
1. You look just fine (well, except when you’re deliberately posing for a “Fools! I’ll destroy them all!” shot).
2. Your appearance is not what we love you for.
3. I shave the dome but have grown a beard to hide my sagging jawline. Dunno if you’ve tried that look out for Krissy approval; I have no one with that level of veto (that is, someone whose wishes in the matter are important enough to me that anything they don’t like is right out). I sure wish I did, for what it’s worth!
4. Your face is wonderfully expressive, which transcends any issues of hairline, jawline, or facial sagging. The person who inhabits your face – the animation of it by the person seeing, thinking, and talking through it – is what matters.
Not on hair, but on your overall comments on the appearance of middle aged white dudes…
I’m there, but older than you (I’m 65). A couple of years ago when I re-upped my subscription to some magazines I get the publishers threw in a free subscription to “Star”–one of the celebrity magazines for those who find “People” too cerebral. I usually threw it in the trash upon receipt, but for some reason one day a couple of autumns ago I glanced at the cover when I got the mail. Their lead story was on some poptart who was photographed shopping for her groceries wearing sweats, with the tag line “look who’s given up!”.
I looked at me–wearing a pair of sweats so old and baggy that I looked like I was rocking a full diaper, and though “Self, you haven’t given up, but as retired late middle aged guy you’re sure looking like you have”. So I went out and bought some clothes that were blandly stylish (I’d probably still wear “Members Only” jackets if they are still around, given my lack of a sense of style), and have made a point of getting dressed in real clothes every day since then. T-shirts and gym shorts only when I go to the gym, no more throwing on a pair of sweats in the morning and taking them off at bedtime (easy to do when you’re a retired guy). It’s actually made a difference in my mental attitude and self-perception, so it was a good thing.
You’ve heard of Rogaine?
I once heard that going bald was a sign of excess testosterone. So I’ve decided to go with that explanation.
When I was younger, hair was something we didn’t have money to spend on, so I guess “hippy chic” could describe my style. When I had to take better care of it because of obligations I did so. Once that was done and gone I let it grow out as long as it would. I wore that pony tail until I could no longer say that my bald spot was small. I let my wife cut it off. She still has it somewhere. It’s a shame, because I finally found a good barber a little over a year before. But now I just do it at home.
Once those obligations regarding hair were over I grew my facial hair. A little time after it grew out some high school friends recognized me at the mall. I asked them how they knew who I was with the beard and they looked surprised. “Didn’t you have a beard in high school?” they asked. Never heard a better reason to keep it since then.