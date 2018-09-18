The Whatever Digest, 9/18/18

Let’s see what the world has for us today, shall we?
***
To begin on a high note, congratulations to my dear friend Mary Robinette Kowal, who has just announced a three-book, six-figure deal with Tor Books. The deal covers two more books in her “Lady Astronaut” series plus a standalone novel. The Verge has all the details, plus a short interview with MRK on the matter.
I’m thrilled about this. Aside from MRK being one of my favorite people on the planet, I’m a very big fan of the two current Lady Astronaut books, The Calculating Stars (which I think is a top contender for Hugo and Nebula Best Novel nods) and The Fated Sky. More in this universe makes me very happy. I’m also pleased Tor recognizes her value with the size of the deal. This is good news for everyone, but especially for MRK. I like it when my friends get good news.
***
Oh, let’s talk more about that Kavanaugh mess, I suppose.
Brett Kavanaugh, it should be noted, has doubled down on his categorical denial, regarding Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her back when they were teenagers. Both Kavanaugh and Ford are going to testify about it in front of the Senate on Monday, and one would hope under oath. And won’t that be interesting if it is under oath? Because then, if they both stick to their stories, one or the other of them is, flatly, lying.
Alternately, if one wishes to be extraordinarily generous about it, it’s possible that Kavanaugh isn’t lying, precisely, he simply has no memory of the incident. Ford did describe him as being stumble-down drunk at the time. But the thing about that is, he didn’t say “I have no memory of such an incident ever occurring.” He said it never happened. So we’re back to it being an actual lie, in my book.
And here’s the thing for me: Removing all the political aspects of the incident and focusing on the individuals and the incident itself, who are you more likely to believe has a better memory of the incident: The person who was stumble-down drunk when the incident occurred, or the person who was not, and had the event seared into her brain so significantly that it still came up in therapy, three decades later? I’d put my money on the latter, personally.
(The other, exculpatory-for-Kavanaugh explanation is that Ford isn’t lying but has misremembered the identity of her assaulter, which is possible, but given what we know of things, seems unlikely.)
But the timing of this shows it’s all political! Meh. Again, Ford expressed her concerns about Kavanaugh to her elected reps well in advance of his actual nomination for the court, and asked for confidentiality, which she was given. By all indications Senator Feinstein didn’t send the letter to the FBI until someone else leaked it. On Ford’s part, this doesn’t seem like the actions of someone desperately hungry to throw a spanner into the political works. The fact that some people want to blame her for the current mess is more than a little gross. Once the letter was a known thing, she came forward and was willing to testify. But she wasn’t responsible for the events that led to her letter becoming a political hot potato.
***
Someone in email accused me of smearing an innocent person (Kavanaugh, to be clear) and leading a mob against him. Well, Kavanaugh may well be innocent! But it seems unlikely to me, given what we know, and since I’m not a court of law or Kavanaugh’s lawyer, I’m not obliged to pretend I think he is. It seems likely to me that as a teenager he sexually assaulted Ford; it also seems likely to me that as an adult, he’s lying about it. Merely stating that opinion is not riling up a mob, I’m not stating “Kavanaugh is lying, go set fire to his house!” (Please do not set fire to his house.) Nor is the Whatever audience much of a mob (sorry).
Nor, bluntly, is Kavanaugh in much danger of having any major repercussions for his (probable in my opinion) teenage sexual assault. The worst case scenario for Kavanaugh is that he goes back to his job on the DC Court of Appeals — just like Merrick Garland! — and keeps doing what he’s already been doing. I mean, technically, if he lied in front of Congress he could be penalized for that, but he’s already arguably lied in front of Congress, and Congress seems to be willing to give him a pass for that. Kavanaugh’s real world penalty, if the Senate chooses not to confirm because, among other things, more of its members than not believed he pinned down a fifteen-year-old girl, put his hand over her mouth to muffle her screams, ground himself into her and tried to take off her clothes, is… he keeps the immensely privileged life he already has. Oh, my God. How horrible for him.
But his reputation! Again, meh. It seems unlikely to me that any of Kavanaugh’s pals on the right will penalize him for it; he will still be admired and respected in the circles he already runs in. These are the same circles who elected as president a man who indisputably sexually assaulted women as an adult. There’s not much evidence at the moment that the right thinks sexual assault should count against a person’s reputation unless that person is on the left. Let’s not pretend that if the exact same accusations were made against a Supreme Court nominee picked by a Democratic president, the right would be calling for that nominee’s withdrawal (at least). But I guess it’s different when you’re on the right and you have a nominee that you know will overturn Roe v. Wade the first chance he gets.
So, yeah. Don’t cry for Kavanaugh. He’s going to be fine, whether he’s innocent or not.
***
People in Washington seem to be worried about an emerging “Kavanaugh Standard,” i.e., what you did at seventeen will now be held against you in senatorial confirmation hearings. A few thoughts here:
1. Can we stop pretending that sexual assault is just average teenage hijinx? I went to high school in the same era as Kavanaugh, you know. Even in the benighted 80s, we fucking well knew that sexual assault was not within the scope of acceptable activities. I was there! I know this to be true!
2. If you can’t or won’t agree that sexual assault is not your average teenage hijinx, one, what the fuck were you up to in high school, pal, and two, in fact, what you were doing in high school might be relevant to your senatorial confirmation, especially if you evince no actual moral growth from that point forward.
3. Otherwise, I think most people are probably in the clear regarding their high school stupidity.
4. But might it not also be wise to tell teens that all their lives will be affected by the choices they make as teenagers, including the choices they’re not aware they’re making? Is it not worth it to inculcate in their still-forming brains the idea that far-reaching consequences exist, even if they can’t yet fully understand these consequences may arise at a point that is a multiple of the years that they have currently been alive? And that their actions will have consequences for others, all through their lives as well?
5. Also, you know what? I would be fine culling out of governmental service everyone who sexually assaulted someone else as a teenager. Or as an adult! Why not both! And if it turns out there is a noticeable dearth of available men for such service, well, I guess them’s the breaks, and the good news is that there are almost certainly a large number of women available to come on board to take care of things, whilst the men fix their cultural shit. I’m fine with that. If this is indeed the new “Kavanaugh Standard,” there would be far worse things, I have to say.
***
And to end on a high note: Look! The Captain Marvel trailer! Looks like fun.
17 thoughts on “The Whatever Digest, 9/18/18”
I’m guessing you wrote this before the, er, Mushroom Kingdom news story of the day.
What is going to be knock-down drag-out funny (and sad) will be the future politicians, the ones who are 15-25 right now, when they finally realize the truth of the old maxim ‘The Internet Never Forgets’. No matter who you might hire to scrub your online presence prior to, say, a Senate bid …. there’s Stuff out there. Forever.
The fact of the matter is that Kavanagh is going to be the next Supreme Court Justice. All the hand-wringing in the world won’t change it. Folks like Susan Collins have turned this into performative doubting, but at the end of the day, she still votes with her party. Flake and his ilk are no better. Words don’t equate with a voting record. I would be glad to be proven wrong, but I don’t envision this as happening.
The Captain Marvel trailer makes me happy for the many nods to the comics (especially the brief glimpse of Carol in her helmet) and the appearance of one of Marvel’s classic villains. It also makes me happy to see the manbabies in the comments rending their shirts about how the wimmens are coming for their beloved comics. Their bitter tears are like nectar to me.
I can’t even with the line of bull*&^% about “17 year olds shouldn’t face the consequences of their actions.” God, how many times was I told in high school that premarital sex would ruin my life w/ STDs and pregnancy. Oh right….consequences are for women.
Thing is, the ‘Kavanaugh Standard’ does exist. It’s just that it’s being applied to mostly poor, disproportionately non-white 17 year-olds who commit a crime they’re prosecuted for — as adults. And sentenced accordingly. When they eventually get out of adult prisons, they find themselves “disqualified” from a lot more than a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States for the rest of their lives.
But, of course, the usual suspects on the right like this just fine.
Indeed – or a while range of other things where “character’ would suddenly matter a great deal with no time limit.. Imagine we’re in a Mirror Universe where Hillary Clinton won the election, and a liberal jurist called Brett Kavanaugh is her nominee to join Merrick Garland on the Supreme Court. A woman comes forward alleging he had drunken but consensual sex with her when she was fifteen and he was seventeen. She got pregnant, and he paid for her abortion.
Do you think for one-nanosecond the GOP and right-wing media would shrug their shoulder and say “Eh, teenage hijinks and ancient history! Move along.” My arse, they would.
Wow! That is great GREAT news for MRK! I loved both Lady Astronaut books so much, and I’m excited to hear that TOR is valuing her work. I can’t wait for more books in this universe.
To be perfectly fair, Liz, consequences are for anybody who isn’t the Right Sort of person. Women make up a large part of that group, but there are plenty more members. In this case (high school), though, I agree – I think it’s mainly a female:male divide. Plenty of us were raised to think that The Old Ways were the best ways. It’s changing the way we always change – slowly, by fits and starts, and with lots of pain and struggle. But it is changing.
Way back in 1989, I had returned to college as an adult. One of my fellow students, a youngster in her early 20s, told me something to the effect that she didn’t do drugs and she didn’t do stupid things because she was a poly-sci major and intended a career in public service, and she didn’t want anything in her past that might prevent that. At the time, I was skeptical. Now I consider her brilliantly prescient. There was no internet at the time, yet she was forward-thinking enough to keep her nose clean in order to accomplish her goals. Imagine, a politician who understands delayed gratification.
I don’t recall her name, or I’d track her down and see if she was successful in her quest. I bet she was/is.
Somebody online pointed out that Ginsburg didn’t get approved because he’d once smoked weed, so we got the much older Kennedy instead, who Kavanaugh is being nominated to replace. Wonder if Ginsburg’s still available.
This morning Senator Grassley told a radio interviewer that Christine Blasey Ford has IGNORED repeated efforts by his staff to make contact with her “in the last 36 hours.” Grassley suggested that the hearing could be cancelled if she doesn’t confirm her willingness to participate in Monday’s hearing.
“1. Can we stop pretending that sexual assault is just average teenage hijinx? I went to high school in the same era as Kavanaugh, you know. Even in the benighted 80s, we fucking well knew that sexual assault was not within the scope of acceptable activities. I was there! I know this to be true!
2. If you can’t or won’t agree that sexual assault is not your average teenage hijinx, one, what the fuck were you up to in high school, pal, and two, in fact, what you were doing in high school might be relevant to your senatorial confirmation, especially if you evince no actual moral growth from that point forward.”
THIS. Whenever I hear this kind of argument (which means in pretty much every such discussion), my first thought is to wonder how many women that dude has raped. I mean, I understand how it’s uncomfortable to admit that something you always thought of as “getting laid” was actually a felony that might come back to haunt you — but do they even realize that they’re outing themselves?
In another episode of “Republicans are flaming hypocrites”….
Bill clinton draft dodger: wail!
Trump draft dodger: so?
Bill Clinton womanizer: wail!
Trump womanizer: meh
Obama smoked pot when young: wail!
Kavanaugh tried raping a woman when young: meh
Republicans have all the moral fortitude of a
three year old caught with their hand in the cookie jar.
“Captain Marvel” in March
“Infinity War: The Conclusioning” in May.
Whats the summer blockbuster then?
“Captain Marvel” in March
“Infinity War: The Conclusioning” in May.
Whats the summer blockbuster then?
Infinity War IS the summer blockbuster. These days the Summer Onslaught starts in the spring, specifically April. Both Shazam and the Robert Downey Jr. Dr. Doolite remake are both late April. The first Infinity War movie came out in April. August remains something of a deadzone, so they moved the start out instead of the end.
1. Great news about MRK. I loved the Lady Astronaut novella and just got the first of the books.
2. I’m a LOT older than Kavanaugh (and John) and I knew back in the “Swingin’ 60s” that actions had consequences. My brother went briefly to a SUNY college and there was a (supposedly) consensual (um, how shall I put this?) incident of many guys having sex with one young women.
All were expelled (but no, not arrested).
To pile on to the hypocrisy listing:
Under no circumstances should using your larger physical size to force yourself on a smaller, younger person at age 17 have any negative repercussions like forcing you to just stay in your high paying judge job and not take the super-duper-tippy-top judge job.
But also: Age 18 is a totally reasonable time to expect someone to make a decision on shouldering a debt load that will likely be 10x their expected annual salary in the future, so let’s make it non-dischargeable in bankruptcy and remove any options for modification ever.
I don’t know why more men aren’t completely offended by the whole “boys will be boys” thing. It basically assumes that men are animals who can’t control their impulses and shouldn’t be forced to. Same goes for any sexual-assault prevention strategy that puts the onus on women to protect themselves from a plague of ravenous phallus-bearing predators.
Most of my friends are women, and somehow I manage to get through my day without raping, groping, or even catcalling any of them. Apparently I’ve been blessed with superhuman levels of libido control. But maybe, just maybe, these skills can be learned. How about, instead of teaching women how not to get raped, we start teaching men not to rape?
First thought: Captain Marvel! Second thought: There are kids old enough to go see this movie who have never seen a Blockbuster store!
Next thought: Having been a foster parent, you learn really quickly that the whole “innocent until proven guilty” thing is absolutely true. If you are white and rich. Otherwise, it is so much bull scheisse. Just once I’d like to see true equal treatment under the law regardless of race or economic clout.