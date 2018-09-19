Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 9/19/18

John Scalzi8 Comments

Lots of new stuff, so this will be a two-stack week here at the Scalzi Compound. Here’s the first stack of new books and ARCs for the week. Anything catching your eye? Let us know in the comments!

8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 9/19/18

  1. Lots of good stuff there, but I think I am going to keep a copy of “How To Invent Everything” in my glove compartment in case I ever wind up stuck back in time (my car is a very blue WRX named the TARDIS, so that is a very real possibility)

  3. Charlie Jane Anders creates a narrative voice in ROCK MANNING GOES FOR BROKE that is completely engaging! And she packs a lot of story into a slim volume. It’s fun.

  6. My antennae is definitely up for Charlie Jane Anders; I like her short stories. I might be full when it comes to Wen Spencer’s “Tinker” but that bridge is to be crossed once I come to it. God save me from dragons.

  8. I’m looking forward to Gigi McCaffrey’s book and have it on preorder. I love the Pern stories, so I really hope that she does justice to her mother’s world.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

