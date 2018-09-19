Uncategorized

No Whatever Digest Today But Here’s a Picture of Smudge Looking Like He’s Just Seen the Boogeyman

John Scalzi5 Comments

He’s just yawning, mind you. But still.

No Whatever Digest today mostly because my morning was tasked with getting teeth cleanings and otherwise taking care of offline business, and I have more things to take care of this afternoon.

As an aside, some of you have mentioned to me the “Whatwitter” feed is down in the sidebar. I’m looking into it but it might be due to recent Twitter backend decisions about serving up the site’s content to outside apps and programs. But if I can get it back up I will. (Update: fixed!)

