1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day Twenty: Sunsets

John Scalzi7 Comments

I really started taking sunset pictures in 2005, the first year I had a dSLR camera. Here’s one sunset picture for that year, and every year since.

(Incidentally, tonight’s sunset? In the header image.)

