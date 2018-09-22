1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day Twenty-Two: Taste

Here’s an interesting question to consider: Do I have the same taste — the same cultural likes and dislikes in terms of things like style and entertainment — here in 2018 that I had in 1998? After all, it’s been twenty years. That’s a long time in terms of culture, style and entertainment.
But then again, it’s also true that if you show me a person when they’re a teenager, I’m going to probably be able to tell you what they will like in their 40s. It’s a truism that they styles and tastes we develop early matter for what we like later on in life. It’s one reason why currently, for example, 80s bands who haven’t been “hot” for decades are selling out theaters and raking in money with “VIP” packages — because everyone who loved them when they were 15 and broke now has money and wants to meet their favorite band, even if for a momentary “grip and grin.” Am I any different?
I don’t particularly think so. The bands that were important to me growing up are bands I still like to listen to, to follow up that example — I use Sirius XM’s “First Wave” and “The Bridge” stations (80s alternative and 70s mellow rock) as my aural wallpaper, and more generally the musical forms I liked then are the ones I like now. And more than that; in a larger sense, the forms of entertainment and culture I liked when I was fifteen, I liked when I was thirty, and I like now. Not only, to be sure, but, yes, still.
But the larger question might be: What sort of things do I like, culturally? I addressed this over the summer, actually, when Athena and I did a couple of podcasts about movies we saw. And what I said then (and she agreed with) is that I’m easy to entertain but hard to impress. Which means that I get to enjoy lots of common culture. I like pop songs, and superhero films, and mindless first person shooter games, and animated shows with farts and puns, and so on. Nor do I feel guilty about liking those things. Not everything one consumes culturally has to be life changing or immortal. Sometimes it’s nice to get out of one’s head, and sing along to a chorus or watch a hot young actor in spandex blow something up in glorious CGI. It’s allowed.
With that said, I’m also not going to argue these things are amazing, either. I love a good pop song; I’m not going to (necessarily) argue that this pop song deserves the same cultural status of Bob Dylan or Joni Mitchell. Superhero films are fun but they’re not necessarily Citizen Kane or Do the Right Thing. They can be! I can think of pop songs I do think deserve to be considered as near-Platonic ideals of the form; I think when Black Panther is inevitably nominated for Best Picture (and not that ridiculous “Best Popular Picture” thing, now withdrawn), you can make a strong and serious argument for its inclusion, for all the things it does right cinematically, for its distillation and critique of superhero film tropes, and for its impact on the common culture this year. Bring it.
But the point is that not everything has to be great, or brilliant, or lasting, in order to be good and entertaining and important to you, in the moment, or as something that brings you joy. If you really like something, you shouldn’t have to then embark on a 14-point apologia, complete with PowerPoint presentation, about why, no, really, it is important. Maybe it’s not! And that’s okay. Enjoy it for what it is.
All of which is to say, coming back around to me, that I acknowledge and am okay with the fact that with a lot of things I have pretty common tastes. I have my pockets of cultural eccentricities and idiosyncrasies — if you like I can do a deep dive into my love of Glenn Branca compositions, or Sally Potter films, or [insert cred-inducing name drop here] — and I’m okay liking them, too. But at the end of the day, while I can acknowledge that, say, Orlando, is a better film on many different levels than Ant-Man and the Wasp, I’m not going apologize for liking the latter or use the former as a shield for credibility.
Indeed, accepting that you can like what you like, whatever you like, opens you up to being able to like more things. When I was younger I didn’t like country music because it wasn’t cool to like country, and I had to get over that sort of cultural anxiety to discover how much I love the music of Emmylou Harris, and Julie and Buddy Miller, and Steve Earle (among others). I can’t say I know enough about rap and hip-hop to be considered anything more than a casual listener, but I know I love stuff from Jean Grae and Quelle Chris, and Open Mike Eagle, and Dessa. It means I don’t worry about being a 49-year-old dude who really digs Charlie XCX songs. I’m not liking any of that to seem cool or relevant or interesting. I like ’em because they work for me on some level.
So, no, I don’t think my taste has changed much in the last twenty years. The individual things I like have — or at least, I try to continue to bring new things into the collection of things I like — but the ethos underlying those choices has been consistent. It’s worked for me.
(And as for style: Well, I used to wear a lot of t-shirts and now I wear aloha shirts, which are functionally the same thing, just for middle-aged dudes. So, yeah.)
13 thoughts on “1998/2018: Whatever 20/20, Day Twenty-Two: Taste”
I suppose I’m not that different, except that I have far less patience with “pop”, be it music or literature, mostly because I feel like I’m wasting an increasingly scarce resource: my time. So I ask myself: Would you rather be doing something else right now?
I also listen to far less music these days. Part of that is I’m less able to attend to more than one thing at a time. Part of it is that much of my music collection is, to be blunt (begging your pardon), drug paraphernalia. I’m much more sober than I once was.
I’ve read that the music you love between sixteen and twenty-two will be the music you love for life. In my case at least that’s true. I’ve expanded my tastes–I now enjoy quite a bit of classical and jazz, which I never listened to in my younger years (began listening to the classical and jazz stations on my hour-long commute into work when I had grown tired of all the DJs trying to become either personalities or my friend, instead of focusing on the music, back before there was satellite radio), but straight-ahead late 60s/early 70s rock with screaming guitars is still my first love.
I think John’s attitude towards popular culture is a common one. At any rate, when I express my own opinion – that the stuff designed purely to be entertaining, nothing more, doesn’t entertain me, because it’s not good enough to entertain me – I am usually roundly denounced, and told to “turn off my brain” and enjoy it. To which I reply that my brain doesn’t have an off switch.
But a lot of high-brow stuff doesn’t entertain me either. The best works operate well on both levels, a skill perfected by Shakespeare long ago. But I find it hard to get this point across.
As for liking the music of your age 16-22? I loathed the popular music of my time. Only came to like some of it later when my tastes had matured and the 90% of it that was pure dross had been swept away with the dust of history.
Aloha shirts FTW!
22 out of 20? Scalzi, dude, you just can’t stop! But hey, not complaining here; keep ’em coming! :)
Waiting for 14 point PowerPoint apologia for PowerPoint…
And “Quelle Chris “? I wonder if there’s any connection to Quellcrist Falconer intended?
But as for tastes.. still like the same music (but added steampunk to fill), the same books (but read mostly books now), the same hobbies (but added stuff like Raspberry Pi) and the same sex stuff.
‘Chacun a son gout’ which loosely translates as ‘Whatever makes your toes scream’. My tastes were formed in the mid-60’s to mid-70’s but I still find enough ‘new’ stuff to not be hopelessly stuck. I have no real interest in seeing geriatric versions of bands I dug 40 years ago.
But at 64 I still wear tee’s, ‘aloha’ shirts be damned.
so John to begin I have never replied to a blog or even read one in my life. Wooo. all about firsts today I guess. I looked you up because I have recently listened to your old man war books and about half of your hate mail will be graded. At this point I know I’m suppose to say something demining and chuck you under the bus. I regret not my style and I have enjoyed all that I have read so far.
I first became interested in you when you did a sequel to Little Fuzzies. I own a small delivery company and buy my e-books to keep me awake at night. I’m about to begin the Locked in series and hope to enjoy it as much as Old man war. My question is do you plan to continue with more of the old man series or has it run it’s course.
Finally got to see Black Panther last night. I thought it was pretty good. Felt like I was watching a Bond film. There’s the government agent, a geek a la Q, a love interest, a bad guy who has some weird plot to take over the world, an underground gambling establishment, car chases, a climatic battle, etc.
One thing that was… weird was how on one hand it had one of the most morally complex representations of isolationism versus interventionism I have seen in just about any movie. The story revolves around the push and pull between isolationism for generations causing injustices and allowing injustices to continue, and on the other hand, some punk ass kid who goes way too far towards violence and wants to start a world war. With the result being the protagonist rejects both approaches. It is clearly presented as a not-black-and-white problem.
On the other hand, wakanda has what might be one of the more grossly oversimplified forms of government, (tyranny ruled by whoever wins a fight to the death) that yet somehow manages to produces a civilization that is highly advanced, functioning, peaceful, noninterventionist, yet has more advanced weaponry and technology than anyone in the world.
Generally, if you have a culture who believes the strongest individual to win in hand to hand combat is the best individual to rule that culture, i.e. might makes right, then that culture tends to take that reasoning and extend it to those outside their culture. And yet, wakanda is, for the most part, a highly functioning, efficient, isolationist, and for the most part, just society. TChalla appears to be the very essence of a benevolent dictator.
It just landed a bit weird how the movie shows such complexity when it comes to isolationism versus interventionism (too much isolation can be bad. Too much intervention can be bad.), but shows the political makeup of wacanda to be such an over simplification. (Benevolent dictator is benevolent because he’s the protagonist and a good guy.)
As for tastes over time, i have definitely changed some of the things I like. And some of the things I liked as a kid make me cringe today. But even then, nostalgia makes me like some things that i wouldnt like if I first heard them today.
We’ve been lucky enough to see Emmylou and Steve Earle and Buddy Miller in the last few years so, yeah, good taste, dude. And as a geezer with 20 years on you I still enjoy seeing Dion in concert, as well as people closer to my age, like John Fogerty, Jackson Browne, and Steely Dan.
If anyone doesn’t like it, f#ck ’em if they can’t take a joke. As long as you don’t say Nickelback, you’re OK.
;)
Greg,
Black Panther criticizes his ancestors for their isolationism but it was probably because they were so indifferent to the rest of the world that they didn’t take the typical route of using their advanced technologies to conquer their neighbors. But why didn’t they? Because of post hoc justification. Wakanda doesn’t rule the Marvel world today so they didn’t in the past. Same reason that the wizards and witches of Harry Potter don’t rule the world despite their near-miraculous powers. There’s no real way to get around this oversimplication when it comes to secret societies.
But I do agree that the Black Panther movie did a great job of showing the complexity of isolationism vs interventionism.
Having grown up in the 60s, my kids were always jealous that their mother and I were there on the frontlines, waiting for the next Beach Boys, Beatles or Rolling Stones album to come out. My whole family is big on 60s and 70s classic rock, but it didn’t stop there. Too many great 80s bands to ignore: The Police, The Cars, Oingo Boingo, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Talking Heads, The Pretenders, Van Halen, GnR, AC/DC, and on and on.
Also, fell in love with southern rock and California soft rock: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Brothers, CDB, Marshall Tucker Band, The Outlaws, then Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon, Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, and on and on. In the 90s is was the wave of great grunge bands coming out of Seattle and Cali: Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and on and on.
Call it an eclectic taste in music if you’d like. My neighbor (who’s older than me) always brags that he’s seen the Eagles seven times, but he never saw them until they were touring as old guys. My wife and I saw them in concert for every album through The Long Run; saw The Who during the Who’s Next and Quadrophenia tours and another half dozen times; saw the Stones at Soldier Field; saw Pink Floyd at Soldier Field; saw Free and Bad Company; Buffalo Springfield and Poco and CSN&Y and CSN and Neil Young; Genesis with Peter Gabriel and Genesis without Peter Gabriel and Peter Gabriel without Genesis; The Police and Sting without The Police; AC/DC with Bon Scott and AC/DC with Brian Johnson; KISS during their heyday; Frank Zappa a dozen times and on and on. And as a treat to top off a lifetime of great concerts, we saw The White Stripes in a small, acoustically perfect auditorium and Jack White was every bit the guitar God Jimmy Page was when we saw Led Zeppelin a number of times.
And thanks to the beauty of “festival seating” we saw a lot of them from the front row or darned close. Did I mention that tinnitus now occupies about half of my hearing space and everything else sounds like it’s coming through an ear full of cotton? (Thanks a lot, Deep Purple, Black Sabbath and Uriah Heep.) A lot of great music though!
Vincet: “Same reason that the wizards and witches of Harry Potter don’t rule the world despite their near-miraculous powers.”
If the first book said Dumbledore killed the previous headmaster to get his job, most readers would likely imagine wirzarding is violent, and the more peaceful world we see in the rest of the book wouldnt line up with that kind of job application.