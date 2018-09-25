I’ll be posting a Big Idea and a Whatever 20/20 piece in a bit, although I may have to go down to the public library and use their connection to do it. Like a prole.
I’ll be posting a Big Idea and a Whatever 20/20 piece in a bit, although I may have to go down to the public library and use their connection to do it. Like a prole.
8 thoughts on “My Home Internet is Down and My Cell Phone Hotspot Connection is Totally Crawling so No Whatever Digest Today”
Oh man, you’re gonna have to rub shoulders and share bandwidth with the hoi polloi? We empathize with your pain.
Hate it when the digital self gets out of synch with the non-digital self. The incongruity of it all!
Boo hoo.
Uphill both ways and in the snow!
Ugh. How stressful that you must rub shoulders with the hoi polloi.
Do you still have your palanquin? That might take some of the sting out of it.
Ajit Pai says stop complaining. Your mobile network is fast enough.
A quick read of your headline made me think your mobile hotspot was crawling *with* something, like alien energy parasites, maybe. Glad to discover it wasn’t that serious.
And think how this experience will enhance your “common person” cred, should you wish to employ it. “I’m a regular guy! I even use the library internet, like all you regular guys out there!”
Party like it’s 1979….