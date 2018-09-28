Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 9/28/18

John Scalzi14 Comments

As we head into the last weekend of September, we have before us a very fine stack of new books and ARCs to consider. Which of these would you be happy to have with you as the leaves begin to turn? Tell us in the comments.

14 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 9/28/18

  10. Got to go with the first great science fiction and/or horror novel ever written. Interesting that there’s another book that spins off it. Also, Bear, Hurley and Harris.

  12. The book “An Easy Death” is already on my list. I love the title “A Sorrow Fierce and Falling”. Holy cow, how does a writer live up to that? I am intrigued by “What if this were Enough?” as I ask myself that question on a very regular basis, only to be distracted by shiny things.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.