Krissy Gets Ready For October

She’s goth!

(She’s not really goth. In fact this picture she’s in our kitchen and if memory serves is looking down to see whatever damn fool thing Smudge is up to. But Photoshop is a hell of a thing.)

Here’s a less goth photo of Krissy. She was walking down our stairs and I called to her and snapped this photo as she looked back.

She looks like this. Walking down stairs. So, uh, yeah.

(“But did you use Photoshop on that one, too?” Well, obviously I did, for color correction and contrast and so on. My stairwell does not have diaphanous lighting all on its own. But Krissy is Krissy. She is her own special effect.)

In other news, I’m glad my wife tolerates me taking so many pictures of her. She’s my favorite photographic subject, no offense to my cats.