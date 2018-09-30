She’s goth!
(She’s not really goth. In fact this picture she’s in our kitchen and if memory serves is looking down to see whatever damn fool thing Smudge is up to. But Photoshop is a hell of a thing.)
Here’s a less goth photo of Krissy. She was walking down our stairs and I called to her and snapped this photo as she looked back.
She looks like this. Walking down stairs. So, uh, yeah.
(“But did you use Photoshop on that one, too?” Well, obviously I did, for color correction and contrast and so on. My stairwell does not have diaphanous lighting all on its own. But Krissy is Krissy. She is her own special effect.)
In other news, I’m glad my wife tolerates me taking so many pictures of her. She’s my favorite photographic subject, no offense to my cats.
2 thoughts on “Krissy Gets Ready For October”
I have to admit, for years I just assumed that you either A) used more Photoshop that you let on, or B) Krissy is just one of those ridiculously photogenic people who look amazing on camera no matter what they’re doing. Maybe both…
…and then I saw her in person (across the room at one of your signings) and I distinctly remember thinking “Well, damn. She really is just *that* pretty.” No Photoshop needed. I apologize for ever doubting either of you.
I really like the narrative quality of the first one.
Having met Kristine briefly, w/you, at HawaiiCon a couple of years ago I would say she is this beautiful without photoshop.