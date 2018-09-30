Uncategorized

Krissy Gets Ready For October

John Scalzi2 Comments

She’s goth!

(She’s not really goth. In fact this picture she’s in our kitchen and if memory serves is looking down to see whatever damn fool thing Smudge is up to. But Photoshop is a hell of a thing.)

Here’s a less goth photo of Krissy. She was walking down our stairs and I called to her and snapped this photo as she looked back.

She looks like this. Walking down stairs. So, uh, yeah.

(“But did you use Photoshop on that one, too?” Well, obviously I did, for color correction and contrast and so on. My stairwell does not have diaphanous lighting all on its own. But Krissy is Krissy. She is her own special effect.)

In other news, I’m glad my wife tolerates me taking so many pictures of her. She’s my favorite photographic subject, no offense to my cats.

2 thoughts on “Krissy Gets Ready For October

  1. I have to admit, for years I just assumed that you either A) used more Photoshop that you let on, or B) Krissy is just one of those ridiculously photogenic people who look amazing on camera no matter what they’re doing. Maybe both…
    …and then I saw her in person (across the room at one of your signings) and I distinctly remember thinking “Well, damn. She really is just *that* pretty.” No Photoshop needed. I apologize for ever doubting either of you.

  2. I really like the narrative quality of the first one.

    Having met Kristine briefly, w/you, at HawaiiCon a couple of years ago I would say she is this beautiful without photoshop.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.