Uncategorized

Sugar Watches You From Above

John Scalzi4 Comments

Here’s Sugar, in one of her favorite perches, above the sliding glass door in our living room. Sugar’s been spending a lot of time outdoors recently, because Smudge annoys the crap out of her, so it’s nice when she’s inside and relaxing, instead of looking at Smudge like he’s an insect.

This is what I have for you today. I spent the first half of the day writing (including finishing up a short story I will probably read on tour) and the rest of the day answering long-delayed email and other such boring stuff. As I it was totally an organization day, I hardly looked at news at all! I imagine it’s terrible; it usually is. I’ll have time to catch up… some other day. Now I’m going to have dinner with Krissy and watch movies until bed time. Wheee!

4 thoughts on “Sugar Watches You From Above

  4. “Smudge annoys the crap out of her, so it’s nice when she’s inside and relaxing, instead of looking at Smudge like he’s an insect.”

    Yeah, it’s useful to remember when you have multiple cats: cats do not think that other cats are cute.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.