From the movie A Star is Born, which comes out tomorrow. The song is surprisingly good — which seems like I’m damning Lady Gaga (who co-wrote it) with slight praise. I’m not meaning to minimize her talents at all (they’re pretty obvious at this point), but songs written for movies are often about something else than being a good song. This is a good song, and it seems to fit the movie. If I understand the story correctly, this is a song she wrote but Bradley Cooper’s character arranges with the intent of encouraging her to come onstage to sing it (and thus kickstart her path to stardom). Even in video you can see how that emotional interplay is working, and Gaga sells it perfectly. If the actual movie is as good as the moment the video covers, this is going to be a contender.
6 thoughts on “Meanwhile, This Song”
It’s a little fascinating to me how yet another Star Is Born movie has somehow become something I am really jonesing to see tomorrow night. And this song…damn, that’s good.
You shouldn’t be too surprised. The director is Damien Chazelle; all of his movies have focused on music, and all of them have had outstanding scores and award-winning performances.
Ack. No, it’s not Chazelle… it’s Bradley Cooper. Never mind. I plead slightly premature senility; Chazelle has an upcoming movie (First Man) and I somehow got confused. Advancing age is a terrible thing, even if it does beat the alternative.
Funny thing is, I don’t like most of her music — often, either the music itself or the theme of her words turns me off. But I like this song a lot. And the movie looks like it might be interesting.
Not to say that I think she’s a bad singer — she’s definitively not. Her music just isn’t usually much to my tastes.
As a huge Gaga fan this was always on my must see list anyway; good to see that the soundtrack is looking like a good purchase too.
I’m also amazed that another Star is Born has been made and it looks just as good as the last.
As a fan, I’m really proud of Bradley Cooper. He’s a great guy with a great attitude. Also, he’s a bit of a nerd, just like me :)
Perhaps this will be the thing that will get him more pull in Hollywood. Maybe even he can take a “real” shot with GK Films and get a Hyperion adaptation off the ground.