The view is on a grid.
I’m here in town for a trade show, so unfortunately will not be doing public events, sorry. But I’m always happy to be in Minneapolis. It’s a lovely city, if twenty degree cooler than where I just left.
How is your Thursday?
4 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 10/4/18: Minneapolis”
*boggle* I’ve just moved to St. Paul. fibroflaring too much to come out, though.
Damn, it looks just like the Minneapolis I visited twenty years ago.
You’re up north.You should go have an apple. Or two. Or many. Get it? nyuk nyuk.