View From a Hotel Window, 10/4/18: Minneapolis

John Scalzi4 Comments

The view is on a grid.

I’m here in town for a trade show, so unfortunately will not be doing public events, sorry. But I’m always happy to be in Minneapolis. It’s a lovely city, if twenty degree cooler than where I just left.

How is your Thursday?

View From a Hotel Window, 10/4/18: Minneapolis

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

