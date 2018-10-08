Win a Signed, Personalized Copy of The Consuming Fire

I got my author copies of The Consuming Fire! So now I’m going to give one away! Specifically, the one behind Smudge there. Also, I will sign it and personalize it to the winner or whomever they choose.
You want it? Here’s what you have to do:
I’m thinking of a city, in North America, featured in at least one (1) song that was a hit in the United States. Name the city.
That’s it!
Now, the rules:
1. You may guess only one (1) city. Also (and obviously) one comment per person. Extra guesses and posts are disqualifying. When posting your comment, leave a valid email in the “email” field, otherwise I will not be able to reach you (I don’t make your email public and don’t use it otherwise). All comments other than those guessing a city will be deleted.
2. All guesses must be in by noon Eastern time on October 9, 2018.
3. In the event that more than one person guesses the city, I will tally up the number of people who correctly picked the city and ask Alexa to pick a random number between one and [number of people]. The person who corresponds to that number wins the book.
4. This contest is open to everyone around the world. I will cover shipping. However, if you live outside the US, it might take a while for the book to arrive to you. International shipping is weird.
5. I’ll pick the winner after the contest closes and contact that person by email for a shipping address. That winner will have the option for the book to be signed and personalized, to them or someone else.
And now, the hints:
1. The city currently exists and has people living in it.
2. The city’s name does not start with “X”.
3. The city is an incorporated city (or the equivalent in its country).
4. “North America” in this case can be understood to mean Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It does not include Central American or Caribbean nations (but may include cities in territories and islands possessed by Canada, the United States, and Mexico).
There you go.
Now make your guess, and good luck!
682 thoughts on “Win a Signed, Personalized Copy of The Consuming Fire”
Memphis
Well, there are many, but
Chicago
as sung by Frank Sinatra
Phoenix
New York
Windsor, Ontario (the best geographical match for “South Detroit” in Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing”).
Winslow, AZ
San Francisco!
New Orleans
Winslow, Arizona
Allentown
San Francisco us my guess.
Tallahassee
Detroit, as in Detroit Rock City
Albuquerque
Tupelo, MIssissippi from Van Morrison’s “Tupelo Honey”
San Francisco
I’m going with Winslow, Arizona
San Francisco
As in, the place you left your heart.
Going for a long shot: Philadelphia
San Francisco!
I’m not entirely sure what an incorporated city is!
Good day!
Redondo Beach
Nutbush, TN
Winslow, AZ
New Orleans
Aaaaaa-aaa-aalbuquerque /weirdal
If I win, can I get Smudge’s pawprint too?
Miami, FLA
Tijuana
Chicago
Detroit
Winslow, AZ
Guadalajara, as featured in ‘My Old School’ by Steely Dan. Why? Because Steely Dan, that’s why.
New York, New York
“In Allllllllllllbuquerque!”
By Weird Al Yankovic – now it’s stuck in my head, too. Thanks :)
Philadelphia
Saginaw
Is getting to 97 on the top 100 chart a hit? Heck if I know. (Simon and Garfunkle, America)
Las Vegas
Obviously
Acapulco de Juárez, Mexico (commonly just called Acapulco).
Atlantic City.
Cleveland
Lodi
Juarez
Cleveland
San Francisco
Kansas City
There is, a house, in New Orleans…
Mozambique
Kinda hope I’m not right, as it would be a little early for a correct guess. ;)
Philadelphia
Cleveland
“Cleveland Rocks” – Ian Hunter
L.A./Los Angeles
Boston
Alabama (sweet home)
Allentown
Atlantic City! Springsteen!
Because it popped in my head when you mentioned Mexico…Tampico.
As in Jimmy Buffet’s Tampico Trauma.
Chicago, IL.
Winona, Arizona.
(Why, yes, I was just listening to Route 66)
San Jose
Living here, I have to say Chicago (although choices abound…).
Dallas
Albuquerque
Boise, Idaho
Cleveland, OH
Detroit, Rock City.
(No Sleep till) Brooklyn
Boston!
MPLS – “Minneapolis”
Detroit
El Paso
Seattle
Philadelphia (Freedom)
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
I’m going with San Francisco!
Pheonix, AZ
San Jose
Cleveland
Havana “ooh na-na” lol
All the other guesses were so good, like Winslow! I started singing so many songs in my head while reading the comments! But my first and final guess is unfortunately Havana
Tucumcari
If your Little Feat are Willin’.
Youngstown, OH
Galveston
Fond du Lac
Part of the lyrics in “I’ve been everywhere” Johnny Cash
Acapulco, Mexico
Galveston
Tulsa
San Jose
Juarez, because Dylan
LA -Los Angeles
Oklahoma
Clarksville!
San Francisco!
I’ll go with Chicago, since I’m feeling thoroughly unoriginal today
Kokomo
Boston :D
Winslow, Arizona
(ok I was going to say “South Detroit” but …:D)
Kankakee, Illinois
(As heard in “City of New Orleans”)
Los Angeles (We love it!)
San francisco
Detroit
Lagrange (TX)
Memphis
City: Chicago
Song: Lake Shore Drive by Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah
New Orleans!
Galveston.
Las Vegas
Tulsa, OK
Kokomo
San Jose, CA (I think Unsheathed Quill has it, but I’m guessing that too.)
Viva Las Vegas
Allentown
El Paso (Marty Robbins)
Witchita
Kansas City
San Francisco, CA
New Orleans.
Fingers crossed!
Detroit
New Orleans
Boston
Winslow, Arizona
Saskatoon!
Kokomo
Akron
New York
Cincinnati (as in “WKRP in Cincinnati”)
I’m going with San Francisco. I’ll be interested to see what it really is!
East St. Louis (Toodle – oo)
L.A./ Los Angeles
Chicago
I’ll go with Chicago.
Kansas City.
Los Angeles
Allentown!
Garden Grove, CA
Chicago
San Francisco (as featured in the Journey hit “Lights”)
Kansas City
Omaha
as in Turn the Page
Winslow, Arizona
Las Vegas
Viva Las Vegas – Elvis Presley
El Paso
Philadelphia
Wichita
El Paso, TX.
Mahwah, N.J.
San Francisco
San Jose, CA (not to be confused with San Jose, IL).
Philadelphia
Galveston
San Francisco (“Lights” from Journey)
Brooklyn!
Walkin’ In… Memphis.
First song with a city that popped into my head! Is it the right city, probably not.. but worth a shot!
(On the way to) Cape May
Kansas City (not an endorsement of said city, but not an insult either – decidedly neutral!)
L.A.
That’s easy! (/SirRobin)
Baltimore.
In at least two major hits (so far). Possibly more, if you stretch the time to before the advent of radio, but I suspect that’s pushing the rules a bit beyond the tested limits.
San Francisco?
New York, New York
San Jose
I thought I was so original because I haven’t seen Wichita in other comments, but Mike Adamson beat me to it. Oh well, I’m sticking with it.
Guadalajara.
Wichita
Philadelphia
gonna try Baltimore
Galveston
Brooklyn
Rock Island, IL. Memorialized in “The Rock Island Line.”
Boston
Tulsa
Acapulco
Cleveland
Denver
Cincinnati as in WKRP cincinnnattttiiii
Omaha
Chicago
San Francisco
El Paso, TX. Marty Robbins sang about it in 3 different songs.
Scranton, PA
Memphis
New Orleans
Acapulco
New York City
Philadelphia
Winslow, Arizona
Memphis, TN
I’m going with Seattle.
Detroit
Galveston (by Glen Campbell)
Philadelphia
Calgary
Toronto – YYZ
Calgary
St. Louis (meet me in) . . . And will Smudge autograph it as well?
Cleveland Rocks!
Kalamazoo
Lodi. As in “Oh, Lord, Stuck There Again.”
I had to go to high school in that city. May as well get something positive out of it!
Toledo
Tucson, Arizona
Tiajuana
Detroit, MI
San Jose
I’m going to go with Boston and hope you like the Kingston Trio.
Detriot
Muskogee, Oklahoma
Philadelphia
Memphis
Saginaw, Michigan as heard in the song America by Simon and Garfunkel
Baltimore
Definitely Winslow, Arizona
Phoenix
PIttsburgh
Philadelphia
Let’s go for relatively obscure… Milwaukee!
Jackson
Galveston
Kokomo
Tucson, AZ
Ottawa (Kansas or Ontario, only Johnny Cash knew for sure.)
Seattle
Winslow, Arizona
Portland
San Francisco.
New York
Viva Las Vegas!
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, from the Pretenders’ song “My City was Gone”
Boston.
Santa Fe
So many great songs to choose from! A long shot, but I’ll go with The Battle of New Orleans (Johnny Horton) b/c it’s fun. :-D (If I win I’d like Smudge to sign the book with a paw print) :-D
Minneapolis
Atlanta
San Francisco, the subject of “Lights” by Journey.
Allentown
I’m gonna go with Miami.
Detroit
Chicago
Chicago (Sweet Home – Jake Blues)
Pasadena
New York
Wichita, Kansas
Philadelphia as in Streets of Philadelphia
New York, New York
I Left My Heart in San Francisco by Tony Bennett
Allentown, PA
Tulsa
Memphis
Rockville, MD. As in “Don’t Go Back to Rockville” by REM. As in the Ubiquitous Michael Stipe.
Of all the cities in all the songs, this is the city to which I’m most closely geolocated at the moment, so why not?
Halifax, via “Barett’s Privateers.”
It’s a hit in my social circle, at least.
Kalamazoo
Yes, there really is a Kalamazoo, in Michigan.
Chattanooga
Memphis
Vancouver
New Orleans
“New Orleans is sinking, man, and I don’t want to swim”
Tragically Hip
Tacoma
New York
Vancouver
Gary, Indiana
I’ll try Austin
Tijuana
San Francisco
Baton Rouge!
Detroit
Going with my first thought: Nutbush.
Chattanooga, TN!
Allentown
Reno
Manhattan, Kansas
Saginaw (Simon and Garfunkel, “America”. Took four days to hitchhike from there)
Allentown
Chicago
Vancouver
Clarksville!
San Jose
Spokane
Why not. Civic pride and all of that.
El Paso, TX
Detroit, even though “South Detroit” doesn’t actually exist.
Athena, OR
New York
Calgary
Vancouver
Pasadena
Chicago
Guadalajara, Mexico
Portland.
Denver, CO
Kingman, AZ
Allentown
Wichita
Boston
Minneapolis
Cleveland rocks?
Doraville GA dcfrench@gmail.com
Going with Philadelphia!
Chicago
I hope it’s Philadelphia…
I’m guessing Santa Monica, CA
Telluride
San Jose
San Francisco. Because it appears in a Journey song.
Winslow AZ
Tijuana
San Jose
Kansas City
Malibu – the city not the terrible drink
Amarillo
San Jose
Philadelphia
Galveston.
Minneapolis
Gonna hope you’ve been listening to a lot of Macklemore lately, and go with: Seattle!
Fort Worth, TX
Allentown
Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Saskatoon
As it’s Canadian thanksgiving (thanks Canada!) I’m going with Saskatoon :-)
Santa Monica. Cause we’ll watch the world die.
A B C D E F G H, I got a gal in Kalamazoo
Beverly Hills!
Kansas City
Athens, Georgia
Tacoma WA.
Chicago, IL
New York
Folsom, CA
Juneau
the great hit by the Doubleclicks!
New York
San Jose
Joplin, Missouri (from Route 66, of course). Too bad The Guess Who’s Going Back to Saskatoon was never a hit in the US.
New York, NY
And can Smudge sign too if I win?
Philadelphia
Phoenix (as in”By the Time I Get To. . .”)
I’m going to go with Manhattan. First we take Manhattan….
(I’m hoping that “made it to 11” on “US Billboard Alternative Songs” counts as a hit. Most songs don’t hit any list!)
Texarkana.
San Francisco
Last Train to Clarksville
Austn?
Viva Las Vegas!
Anchorage
But John, what happens if no one guesses?
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Boulder, CO (Closer by Chainsmokers) basically just cause I live near there ;)
Do you know the way to San Jose…
Scranton, PA- my hometown and the site of 30,000 lbs. of Bananas. Fun fact- the accident in that Harry Chapin song was real, and happened about 3 blocks from where I grew up. I remember it. It wasn’t the only truck crash on that street during my childhood.
Going on the knowledge you’re old enough to remember the Partridge Family, I’ll go with Albequerque.
Luckenbach, Texas
Phoenix, AZ
Albuquerque. Make it clap, Busta Rhymes.
San Francisco
Chattanooga
Chattanooga.
Memphis
I shall guess Kansas City.
Detroit.
Kalamazoo
Kankakee, IL
Philadelphia
Minneapolis
I’m going with Clarksville…
Sweet Home, Chicago
New Orleans
Memphis, just based on playing the odds of picking the city with the most songs that mention it.
El Paso
Omaha
Allentown by Billy Joel
Toledo
Lodi
Since Lodi is claimed, I go with the streets of Bakersfield
Lodi
Chicago
Sudbury CA
Boston
Kokomo
Detroit
Montreal!
Allentown by Billy Joel.
Atlantic City
San Jose
Doraville
Winnipeg,
Winslow, AZ
San Francisco CA
Ensenada
Amarillo
Please come to Boston in the springtime
Detroit
Phoenix
Denver (please come to Denver)
Since I once lived in Wabash, Indiana, I’ll guess that.
New York!
New Orleans, please.
Albuquerque – If Weird Al sings about it, it’s got to be the place to be!
San Francisco
Mobile
Cleveland
Winslow, Az
San Jose, CA
Toronto
San Jose
Omaha
“The bluest skies you’ll ever see are in SEATTLE”
Las Vegas
New York
“Start spreadin’ the news…”
Boston!
San Francisco
Memphis
Johnson City, TN
Boston!
Ashtabula.
Detroit
Galveston
Glen Campbell
Allentown
Las Vegas
Allentown
Saskatoon
Chattanooga
Boston, with that Dirty Water
Buffalo
San Francisco
Memphis
Bangor, Maine.
Chicago
Winslow
San Francisco.
Because I saw the Steve Perry interview yesterday on CBS Sunday News.
San Jose
Winslow, AZ
Kokomo
You are anchored down in Anchorage, Alaska
By Michelle Shocked
New Orleans
Bakersfield
Because Clue #2 isn’t really a clue if the city *doesn’t* have an X in the name, we’ll go with
Phoenix, AZ.
And assume it’s been featured in a song at some point….
Lodi
Memphis
Atlanta
La Grange, Texas
California
Allentown
New York, New York
Phoenix
Nashville
Denver
Sausalito
L.A. (as in Los Angeles)
Reno (Hopefully, Alexa has my back)
Tehachapi, CA
Chicago
Birmingham
Winslow
Los Angeles, CA
Minneapolis
Seattle
Detroit
City of New Orleans
miami
Winslow, AZ
Chattanooga
Lodi!
I’m going with Boston, cmon Boston for the win!
Philadelphia!
Memphis
Kokomo
Cincinnati
South Detroit
Tucson, Arizona (Get Back)
Baton Rouge
Clarksville
Philomath
Lodi
Allentown
Baltimore
Winslow AZ
Denton, as in the best-ever death metal band out of!
Kansas City
Cleveland!
Cleveland
Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo!
New Orleans
Memphis
San Antonio
Gary, Indiana
Memphis
Winslow, AZ!
Needles
Omaha!
Allentown
Los Angeles, CA – specifically “I Love LA” by Randy Newman
Baton Rouge
San Jose
Kansas City
Las Vegas
Benson, AZ
Abilene
Weirdly, someone already guessed my first choice of Texarkana.
Paradise City, California
San Francisco
Tucson, AZ (was going to go for Winslow, but, that seems to be a popular choice.
San Jose
Detroit
San Bernadino
New Orleans
Gotta love Arlo Guthrie
Detroit.
Starkville, (thanks for making me think of that! Indigo girls song!)
Philadelphia
Clarksville!
Detroit (Rock city!)
Memphis
Cleveland
(there’s no surf)
Galveston! (Not really a song I love, but I used to live there so it’s mandatory to know it.)
L.A. (As in “I Love L.A.”)
(Don’t know if it’s the right guess, but I definitely now need to go through my Randy Newman collection again.)
New Jersey!
Luchenbach, Texas
Lodi
(Again)
And thanks to those who already guessed it, for enabling that joke …
Ventura
New York
Specifically from the lyrics of Pop Muzik by M
San Jose (as in “Do You Know the Way to…?)
Baltimore
El Paso
Detroit (and specifically, its nonexistent neighborhood “South Detroit”)
Barstow
Sanfrancisco…as in wearing flowers in your hair
Reno!
Jamaica Baby!
Kankakee
Pasadena, CA
Barstow.
I’ll toss my hat in with Minneapolis, MN, too.
Nantucket
Allentown, PA
Luckenbach, Tx
Chattanooga
Philadelphia.
Bruce Springsteen.
I had totally forgotten about that song.
Let’s go with Sausalito Summer Nights!
Clarksville, TN
Wichita, Ks
Tijuana ismy guess 😊
I grew up in “Allentown”, so that’s my guess.
Cuyahoga Falls
Annandale
Johnson City, TN
San Jose
Ojai.
Kokomo
San Jose (do you know the way. you do.)
Flagstaff, AZ
kokomo
Glen Campbell came to mind and while my first guess was ‘W— Lineman’, I’m going with ‘Galveston’
Detroit!
San bernadino or San berdoo if you will. Eagles of death metal.
L.A.
Definitely Chicago.
Winslow, Arizona
Kansas City. Kansas City here I come.
Bluefield, West Virginia (Rockin’ Roll Baby by The Stylistics)
Seattle (see you soon!)
Winslow, Arizona.
Kent Ohio
Dayton
Cleveland–Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald by Gordon Lightfoot (which also mentions Detroit, but Cleveland comes first both alphabetically and in the lyrics)
San Juan, Puerto Rico!
Tucson
Philadelphia, as in Philadelphia Freedom!
San Francisco
Is this the way to Amarillo… Dun dun
Amarillo Texas
Key Largo
Somewhere near *Salinas*, Lord, I let him slip away.
The city where I was busted flat waiting for a train was already taken.
El Paso.
Since Scalzi’s an ’80s kind of guy, I’ll go with Allentown
Baton Rouge
Memphis
Las Vegas
Kansas City
Philadelphia
Chicago
– Tom –
Memphis
Winslow, Arizona.
Winslow
(I lived there so I have a fondness for it)
Chattanooga (Choo Choo)
Cinncinati, Ohio
Scranton, Pennsylvania, as featured in Harry Chapin’s “30,000 Pounds of Bananas.”
New York
Wichita, KS
and if I win can I get a smudgeprint, too?
I’m required to guess Albuquerque, because Weird Al. ^_^
Cleveland
New York
Ney York
Tuscon…
Boston
Boston
Amarillo
Salt Lake City
San Jose, California
Jackson, Mississippi
Immortalized in “Jackson” by Johnny and June Carter Cash, and also in a completely different song, “Jackson” by Lucinda Williams. Both excellent songs. :D
Chattanooga
Galveston
Muskogee
Galveston
A dutch band singing about sausalito, ca.
All aboard!
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; as in Van Halen’s “Cabo Wabo”.
Vancouver, “Life is a Highway”
New York
Viva Las Vegas!
The bluest skies you’ve ever seen are in Seattle.
Big Sky, Montana
Bobcaygeon, ’cause the Hip rules
Galveston.
Can’t go wrong with Glen Campbell, right?
Winona.
Akron
“I’ve Been Everywhere” by Johnny Cash.
Why settle for one city, when you can have multiple choices?
Chicago.
Tijuana
San Francisco.
Because Starship (thought it could have been another song from the era, if I guessed right..
As a florida girl… Key Largo. Been in multiple songs that were hits enough to still be played occasionally.
Topeka
Tijuana
Baltimore. When the lights go down on the city by the bay… that’s Baltimore, right?
Detroit!
Winslow, AZ
Salinas (I let him slip away…)
Only because no one else seems to have guessed i yet: (Streets of) Laredo, TX. Not your musical taste, so best wishes to the winner.
Los Angeles: I Love LA by Randy Newman. Why this guess? Because it was the first song with a city name in the title that popped into my mind.
Wheeling, West Virginia.
Boulder
Barrytown
<3 the Ben Folds version
Laredo
Nome. As in Nome, Alaska. Mentioned in the song “North to Alaska” recorded by Johnny Horton
Chihuahua
Kalamazoo. Kay-ay-ell-ay-em-ay-zee-oh-oh, oh, I got a gal in Kalamazoo.
Wichita
Omaha
Memphis
“Walking in Memphis”
Kansas City
Chicago
My first thought was where Tony Bennett left his heart, so San Francisco it is for me!
San Jose
Kansas Ciry
Baton Rouge
Kalamazoo, MI
Johnson City, Tennessee
I guess Detroit!
Indianapolis, as featured in Mary Jane’s Last Dance by Tom Petty
I left my heart in San Francisco.
Birmingham. Lot of bridges there…
China Grove (Texas)
I’m going to join the voting for Winslow.
Galveston
Boston, because they’re going to the World Series (you heard it here first)!
San Francisco (“If you’re going to…”)
Houston, Houston means that I’m one day closer to you
Detroit – Detroit Rock City
San Jose
New York
Memphis
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (near the pawnshop on the corner, for preference).
Jordan, Minnesota
Philadelphia Freedom ….because Elton John
Akron, Ohio (My City was Gone)
Kalamazoo
Winslow, Arizona
Dallas
Since it seems appropriate today, how about Columbus (Mary Black’s ‘Dreaming of Columbus’ comes to mind)?
Tijuana
Orlando
San Jose, Puerto Rico
Boston
Bowling Green (Long Gone John From…)
Memphis Tennessee
My hometown
it’s your own town
Now Main Street’s whitewashed windows and vacant stores
Seems like there ain’t nobody wants to come down here no more
They’re closing down the textile mill across the railroad tracks
Foreman says these jobs are going boys and they ain’t coming back
Hell, I have never won anything good so I am just going to take a wild shot at it
Wichita, as in lineman.
Kalamazoo MI
Bobcaygeon (was that actually a hit in the US? I have no idea, but it was a hit here)
Hackensack, NJ
I think my first comment got eaten, so I’m guessing again, but it’s the same guess. Please let me play.
Little Rock
L.A.
Montréal
Nashville
Cincinnati:
Because “WKRP in Cincinnati” main theme made it onto the Billboard top 100, the closing theme didn’t, and Cincinnati needs the win.
Detroit
Although the lyric that popped into my head and prompted my guess wasn’t “Rock City,” but ” Born and raised in South… “
pasadena
Bangor, Maine
San Francisco!
El Paso
San Jose, CA
My guess is Wichita by Glenn Campbell.
Atlantic City
Santa Monica
Detroit
New Orleans
Kansas City!