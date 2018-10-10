I’ve been traveling today, to Michigan to sign a whole bunch of books, but saw these flowers and thought that they would be nice to share with all y’all. A little bit of color in your day, as it were. Hope you enjoy them.
I’ve been traveling today, to Michigan to sign a whole bunch of books, but saw these flowers and thought that they would be nice to share with all y’all. A little bit of color in your day, as it were. Hope you enjoy them.
9 thoughts on “October Flowers”
Yeah really enjoyed😍
Bright colour🌹🌹🌹
aw… you shouldn’t have….
New Guinea impatiens, I believe. Quite pretty!
How are the fall colors up that way?
I needed a bit of color today. Thanks, John.
Thanks, Scalzi. We needed that.
Love the photo, but I’m REALLY stoked by your hint about going to Michigan to sign a bunch of books. Cuz I think one of ’em has my name on it.
Red. Nice. Thanks.
September showers bring October flowers . . .
hmm . . . meter could use some work . . .