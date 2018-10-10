Uncategorized

October Flowers

John Scalzi9 Comments

I’ve been traveling today, to Michigan to sign a whole bunch of books, but saw these flowers and thought that they would be nice to share with all y’all. A little bit of color in your day, as it were. Hope you enjoy them.

  7. Love the photo, but I’m REALLY stoked by your hint about going to Michigan to sign a bunch of books. Cuz I think one of ’em has my name on it.

