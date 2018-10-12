A Decade of WordPress Hosting (Or, This Year’s Annual Unsolicited Endorsement)

A decade ago this very week (on 10/10/08, in fact), Whatever moved from being self-hosted to being hosted on WordPress, and on its very fine VIP service. Lots of things have happened in the world and in my personal life since that switchover, but you know what hasn’t happened? Whatever being down or inaccessible for any real period of time. For a decade, and including some of the heaviest traffic days this site ever had, I’ve never had to worry if the site was going to go down, or be inaccessible, or be vulnerable to the short of BS attacks many sites fell prey to. After a couple of years of my site struggling with heavy traffic days, it was truly gratifying for the site to have a home that was, and has been, built to last.

This is why every year I remind people — without prompting from WordPress! This is all me! — that WordPress is a truly excellent hosting solution for blogs, and when you pair it with WordPress’ best-in-class blogging software (which has also been a delight this last decade), it’s a pretty powerful combination. I’ve been using the VIP hosting for all this time, but WordPress has several levels of service that are designed to fit your needs and budget, all of which, in my experience, are rock solid. I have never had cause to regret bringing Whatever over to WordPress. After a decade, that’s saying a lot.

So: WordPress! It’s great! I enthusiastically endorse it for all your Web site and blogging needs.

And to the folks at WordPress who might be reading this: Thanks for being awesome for this whole decade, and for giving Whatever a very fine home. You’re the best. Let’s keep at it.