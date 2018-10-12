It pleases me immensely that today I took Athena to the local board of elections office so that she could vote in her very first election ever. She was a couple of months too young to vote in 2016, so this was the first time she could do it. We both voted early because on election day, we’ll both be somewhere else: Athena will be at school, and I’ll be in France. Better to take care of it now and have it done than miss it, especially this election year.
I’m super proud of my daughter that she registered to vote and cast her ballot. Any one who follows elections will tell you that young people vote the least of any age demographic, a fact which I find weird, since they are the ones who will have to live the longest with the results of each election. I vote the very first time it was possible to do so (1988), and so it makes me happy that Athena has now done the same. It’s a tradition worth keeping up. Please encourage the young people you know and love to vote as well. It matters.
16 thoughts on “Father-Daughter Voting”
If I may pry a little, what about your wife? Is she gonna vote, too? :)
Thank you, John. Is Athena going to encourage all her friends to vote? They are so needed.
Thank you, Athena. And John. I’ll vote in a bit, got to read up on the CA propositions.
We’re all in this together, so thanks!
Most good. Mine were all far away on their first times so we missed the opportunity. (OK, so was I — and besides my parents would have been upset that I voted against Nixon.)
The closest $DAUGHTER and I got was donating blood in tandem on her 16th birthday.
I’ve never understood young peoples apathy towards voting, especially these days when we can see what happens when people don’t vote.
I understand there are times when you can’t get to a polling place for various reasons, I don’t get not even wanting to try.
Alexandra Kwan:
She definitely plans to vote, but will also be here on election day.
My parents took me to register to vote on my 18th birthday. I did the same for my son. Message was loud and clear.
All of my kids voted as soon as they were legally able to do so, and urge their friends (with only moderate success) to do so as well.
I vote absentee, so that I can get the ballot in as soon as possible. Life is uncertain….
John, a couple of my elections were different. My mother was unable to go vote on her own, but she’d been doing it for most of the 20th Century and wouldn’t be denied because of her physical ailments. I took her to the poll, cast my own vote, and the poll workers there did everything they could to make sure she could cast her vote, whether I was in the poll with her, or had them come out to the car to take her vote.
In her last couple of years she got to vote the way she wished. I Hope Athena and you will have that same relationship. For me, helping my mother do one of the few things she felt was a duty … there is no way to describe it. She set in my mind that voting IS important, so important that she’d sit in a car for her last election waiting for the poll workers to come to her with a tablet to vote on.
Here’s the thing, the poll workers were more than happy to help. And I can say after a few decades, the same ones keep showing up here. And the last few years a new generation has popped up.
When the time comes, I know Athena will be there to get you to the poll, and if push comes to shove will get you the help my mother got.
Despite politics as a general rule, going to vote with my mother, stand in line, or wait for a poll worker to come to the car, there is nothing I’d trade in the way of voting.
I am happy that I can take a card (that was sent to me per post) and go voting the day of the election shortly before the election closes and don’t have to think about it any further. This is way to complicated in the USA.
Glad to hear it. I’ve been registered to vote since my 18th birthday (a history teacher at my HS found out it was my birthday and put a registration card on my desk. I filled it out and he turned it in that day after school). I vote, every election. It’s part of my “job”, as I see it.
I was very happy to vote for the first time the year I turned 18. Every election since I’ve been at my polling place casting my votes. It’s one of the most important things a citizen can do. No matter your affiliation or opinions, everyone’s voice is important. Welcome to the process new fellow voter.
I voted for the first time in the 1972 presidential election at the age of 18, and may have missed just one or two minor elections since then. As a resident of the same area as you, John, up in Sidney, I am often in the minority as a Democrat in Republican-dominated west-central Ohio. That won’t stop me from voting, though. Great experience to share with your daughter.
France? Will you also be in Germany?
Good for her! I tell my students to do that every election. They don’t take nearly enough responsibility for running the country.
BTW, “I Ohio voting?” That sounds vaguely nasty.
I’ve voted in every election since I was old enough. I always felt like part of the problem is that kids spend most of their childhood being told they’re too young to make decisions or understand things, so they learn to ignore this stuff, then by the time they’re old enough to vote, they’re used to not participating.
I think they should have mock elections in schools from a very early age, and kids should be encouraged to learn about how to make informed decisions about voting, so they can feel comfortable with it by the time they’re adults. School should be teaching kids to apply critical thinking and research skills to many things in life, and voting is a prime example. We teach kids about the mechanics of our government, but we fail at teaching them how to participate for the most part. I did learn how to write a letter to my representative in 6th grade, so there are bright spots, but I don’t know how common that is.
I spoke to a gaming friend yesterday who’s in college in NY and basically hadn’t given any real thought to voting in the election. I found him a link to where he can register online to vote, he responded that he didn’t have a state driver’s license, then I gave him a link to the information on how he can register without one. He said he’d have to mail something, and apparently he’s not sure he’s ever mailed anything before. I doubt he’ll actually vote, but I hope the seed I planted might get him to think about it.