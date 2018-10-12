Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 10/12/18

John Scalzi7 Comments

As we head into an increasingly autumn-like weekend here at the Scalzi Compound, here’s a slightly-larger-than-usual stack of new books and ARCs for you to peruse and contemplate. And if there’s anything here that rings your bell, tell us about it in the comments!

7 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 10/12/18

  1. Ooh! The Lesson for sure. Caswell Turnbull writes great horror with fascinating Virgin Islands context.

  4. Picked up a signed ARC of Astounding at Worldcon and, for the most part, really enjoyed it. The portion leading up to the publication of Dianetics in Astounding (about the first 300 pages of the book) was excellent. However, I think that the author tries too hard to bring Asimov and Heinlein into the period covering 1951-1971 (which he covers in the next 80 or so pages), when their contacts with Campbell were greatly diminished. Nevada-Lee does the things together in the epilogue and I highly recommend it to anyone interested in a history of the SF genre.

