It’s Woolly Bear Season

Woolly bear caterpillars, that is, which are apparently supposed to tell you by their pelt whether it’s supposed to be a warm or cold winter. This one suggests it will be a mildish winter, which I am perfectly fine with. However, there’s no actual scientific grounding, so, you know. Don’t blame the Woolly bear any more than the groundhog.

This particular Woolly bear was on my front porch; I relocated it before one of the cats tried to make a snack of it. I wish it good luck in becoming a tiger moth one day.