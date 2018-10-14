Woolly bear caterpillars, that is, which are apparently supposed to tell you by their pelt whether it’s supposed to be a warm or cold winter. This one suggests it will be a mildish winter, which I am perfectly fine with. However, there’s no actual scientific grounding, so, you know. Don’t blame the Woolly bear any more than the groundhog.
This particular Woolly bear was on my front porch; I relocated it before one of the cats tried to make a snack of it. I wish it good luck in becoming a tiger moth one day.
2 thoughts on “It’s Woolly Bear Season”
My father is the toughest man I’ve ever known. No question. This is why I was delighted when my folks came back from a bike ride many years ago and my mother informed me that Dad had brought his bike to a screeching halt upon seeing a wooly bear on the road, so he could pick it up and carry it across to safety.
Even tough guys know the appeal of the wooly bear.
It’s a bad idea to handle a woolly bear caterpillar, e.g., to save it, because its spiny hairs can trigger dermatitis. But transporting them using a piece of paper would work.
Also, similar-looking critters eat lots of alkaloids, hence touching them can have nasty effects. And, as usual with nature, the more flamboyant the critter looks, the more you need to be wary.